The 5 Books To Read To Transform Your Life

Can a book change your life? Absolutely. While the term “life-changing” will mean different things to different people, there are definitely life-changing books that inspire most folks. Here's some that everyone should read in their lifetime.

What makes a book life-changing, anyway? It's something that's going to be highly subjective; not every book will change everyone's life. It could be a provocative fiction story that resonates with you, or your life-changing book might be something in the self-help section.

Here's a variety of life-changing books that span different genres, subjects, and interests that will change your life:

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

You've probably been seeing this book everywhere, and there's a reason it's so popular right now. Sapiens covers the history of humankind, from hunter-gatherers to modern society. But it's not written like a history textbook; instead, each chapter is engaging, light, and relates to our lives today.

Read this if: You want more insight into the history of humans and how it relates to our future.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

With its easy-to-digest format and practical information, Atomic Habits continues to be a bestseller since it came out in 2018. Changing a habit is more than willpower, and this book will help set you up for success.

Read this if: You need help starting or keeping up changes (big and small) in your life.

The Glass Castle: A Memoir

A true story, The Glass Castle is the memoir of Jeannette Walls' turbulent childhood. When sober, her father would spend time with the children teaching them science and life skills, but he would turn to destruction when he was drinking. With her mother being a free spirit who couldn't be burdened with raising a family, the children were forced to learn to care for themselves.

Read this if: You need an inspiring true story of traumatized children overcoming obstacles and sticking together.

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

While the subject of love and relationships may seem unhelpful for happy couples, books like this one stand the test of time because their usefulness stretches beyond trying to repair a relationship. Instead, you'll get insight into yourself and your partner, family, friends, and children about how they experience affection and love, which may differ from you.

Read this if: You want to understand people around you better or want the language to help describe to your partner how best to show you affection.

Self-Compassion: The Proven Power of Being Kind to Yourself

Yes, we all need to make changes in our lives, but maybe it's time you start being kind to yourself. Whether you're struggling with trauma, weight loss, work, parenting, or just life in general, psychologists are moving away from self-esteem and towards teaching self-compassion.

Read this if: You punish yourself, have a lot of self-hate, or need to build your self-compassion.

Books That Will Transform You

The life-changing books you choose will depend on what you're trying to change in your life. Maybe you need some inspiration or a how-to guide. The more you read, the more you'll find out what you like. Try a variety of genres and literary styles, and see what small (or big) changes you can make!

Reading Changes You

Reading positive things helps you create a positive mindset. Information we receive throughout the day affects us, even if we don't realize it. If you are constantly overloaded with negative information or keep thinking negative thoughts, you start to adopt a negative mindset. On the other hand, if you read positive things, you send positive messages to your subconscious mind and create a positive mindset.

In these days of information overload and doomscrolling, reading is even more pertinent, especially books with life-changing messages.

