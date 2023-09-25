24 Books Where The Author Reveals Way Too Much of Themselves

While some writers mask their authentic selves with the guise of fiction, others become too transparent in their writing, saying more about the creator than the creation. An online community shares the following 24 titles that were unexpectedly revealing about the author.

1. Frank Clevenger Series by Keith Ablow

This series is about a psychiatrist who solves crimes, is phenomenal with women, and can accurately read people's psyches. A reader’s outlook on this crime series changed forever after finding out that Ablow was a psychiatrist himself, making them go, “Hey Keith, you feeling a little insecure? Unappreciated? Somebody doubting the validity of psychiatry or something?”

2. The Kept Woman by Karin Slaughter

Slaughter's books are not for the lighthearted, as many describe them as “violent,” unlike any crime novel they’ve read. This title made one wonder if she has internalized misogyny or “an absolute stomach of steel” because of her obscene descriptions of women getting brutalized.

3. Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

While an incredible author, the way he writes women in this text, alongside other titles like Kafka on the Shore and 1Q84, has left many readers uneasy. All his characters are abandoned either by their mothers, sisters, or wives. A reader remarks, “I just wanna sit down with him, hold his hands, and ask who was that woman who hurt him so much?”

4. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

Those aware of Plath’s condition and life story can deeply understand the narrative in The Bell Jar. It seems Esther’s deranged thoughts were a mouthpiece for Sylvia to communicate her harrowing state.

5. Turtles All The Way Down by John Greene

After discovering John’s YouTube content, readers could identify his nervous hair-pulling and anxious tics as they tried to get inside the main character’s head. It took them half the book to finally stop reading it, as John’s voice was too transparent. “His characters often felt like mouthpieces for John Green to explore his thoughts,” comments another fan.

6. Robert Langdon Series by Dan Brown

Countless users find it evident that Dan Brown writes about Robert Langdon, the way he perceives himself, or “How he wishes he could be.” Langdon is a typical main character who is handsome, more competent than everyone else, and gets good-looking women. One reader points out, “You can definitely see it in how many times he mentions how hot Robert Langdon is.”

7. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

This novel features a young woman intimately involved with the recurring middle-aged journalist character, coincidentally written by a middle-aged journalist. It seems that Larsson was complicit in enabling the girl’s abuse and, as an adult, tracked her down to “apologize.” He then wrote this book based on the survivor, violating her privacy.

8. ​​The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

“I was reading a book recently that says one of the big strengths of Agatha Christie is her ability to avoid actually giving her opinions away,” shares a fan. It’s mind-bending how anything she expresses in this title or any other might just be a trap, making readers think she won’t take the story in a particular direction, and then she does.

9. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

This latest novel is surrounded by much controversy, and Kuang “Has come under fire for her nearly consistent self-insertion into her works.” The writer admits that she can't seem to write anything she hasn't experienced herself.

10. Stranger In A Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein

When a member read this book, they saw Jubal Harshaw as “A genius dirty old man” who is also intriguing and clever. However, as they read more of his book, they found that every novel has a self-insert character who is “A dirty old man, more clever or knowledgeable than everyone else.”

11. Murder at The Elms by Alyssa Maxwell

In this mystery novel set in a wealthy mansion in 1901 Newport, it’s easy to see the self-insert as “The author herself married into that set of uber-wealthy bluebloods.” As readers highlight, her politics are identifiable as the main character is “Full of self-congratulatory back-patting about how enlightened she is for occasionally remembering that servants have last names too.”

12. A Court of Thorns and Roses Series by Sarah J. Maas

One member feels like Sarah J. Maas writes her “Complicated power/dominance/submission fantasies into all her books.” For some reason, her main characters just happen to have the same beautiful golden hair and steel blue eyes as herself, and Rhysand “Is totally not a stand-in for her tall, dark-haired husband either.”

13. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

Hemingway is earnest in his description of hair, and the case of Catherine Barkley in this book is no different. A member has “Lost track of the number of Ernest Hemingway characters who date women with short hair (specifically, like a boy's) who consider growing it out, and the male they're dating will always tell her he likes it as it is.”

14. The Dark Tower V: Wolves of The Calla by Stephen King

“How many main characters are authors or English teachers in a blue chambray work shirt?” asks a reader. King sprinkles a bit of himself in all his books where characters are going through the same struggles as he did.

15. Wizard's First Rule by Terry Goodkind

A reader recalls randomly listening to this audiobook and discovering that many details were unnecessary. They were particularly shocked by the demonstrable Atlas Shrugged scene, where the audience was seemingly lectured about Ayn Rand's “objectivism” philosophy at the expense of the story!

16. Sam Halloran Series by Tom Golden

A reader can’t get over this series published by a forensic auditor due to the unlikable main character. The protagonist is a self-insert, sharing the author’s background, family, and job. However, it is hard to get past the domestic abuse he subjects his family to, and the worst part is that “The author thinks he's presenting himself sympathetically.”

17. Anita Blake Series by Laurell K. Hamilton

A novelist loved the earlier books in this series. However, as they went on, they felt that the author’s discussion about poly relationships came at the expense of the plot and got “A little too preachy.” It was distracting since they could tell Laurell was talking about herself.

18. Plowing The Dark by Richard Powers

Though readers are fond of this book and the author, they find Richard Powers’ career is taking a weird route. He writes about a particular variety of young female college students: the “Ethereal-saintly-pixie-dream-girl.” It’s awkward, considering he’s a professor.

19. Bitter Harvest by Ann Rule

A reader has enjoyed reading Ann Rule’s crime books because they’re “Thorough and well-researched.” However, how she describes the female criminals' physical appearance is unsettling. They may be called “fat” or “manly,” which readers suspect is to be blamed on “Internalized misogyny with a helping of homophobia.”

20. Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? By Philip K. D.

This sci-fi author’s relationships with women become evident in his books, including this popular title. Many readers find that the few female characters in his books are one-dimensional and have tumultuous relations. “I love his stories, but I think he dislikes women very much,” says one.

21. It Ends With US by Colleen Hoover

After seeing so much hype on TikTok, one member read this title and a few of Colleen Hoover’s books. Not only were the books poorly written, but they also left readers questioning the author's concerning view of relationships.

22. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh

A member is convinced that “Otessa Moshfegh hates all food and doesn’t eat anything” since most of her characters are skinny, and each time she mentions food, she clarifies that the character is “not a big food eater” or “they forget to eat often.” At one point in Lapvona, the author says one of the characters was so thin they could survive off of a speck of dust.

23. Twilight Series by Stephanie Meyers

The evidence of Meyer’s Mormonism is found in the most simple details. A user is fond of Bella’s long canvas skirts and her making a big deal out of using cough syrup to sleep. It’s innocent and endearing when Bella loses her mind when she has caffeinated soda.

24. James Bond Series by Ian Flemming

According to a reader, after going through “Pretty much any James Bond book, you can tell that this is a man that SERIOUSLY hates women.” This becomes evident in Casino Royale, where a chapter is dedicated to how “Horrible, manipulative, and insufferable” Bond finds women. “Everything is a power dynamic to him.”

