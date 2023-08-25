25 Boomer Characteristics Millennials Are Choosing To Embrace

When you think of millennials, you may think of a tech-savvy young person who knows more about how to post on social media than real-life skills. Not only are millennials older than you think they are, but they're also picking up and adapting more habits from older generations.

1 – Turning Off Lights

Boomer parents have always nagged their children about turning off the lights when leaving the room. Many millennials now realize the importance of saving energy and being mindful of their environmental impact.

2 – No QR Code Menus

While QR code menus experienced a surge in popularity, many people say they would be happy to see them go. They prefer physical menus that they can hold and read.

3 – Reading Printed Newspaper

Despite the rise of digital news, people find comfort in reading physical newspapers. It's a great way to disconnect from technology and enjoy quiet time.

4 – Slow Driving

While speed may be thrilling for some, many people say they are realizing the benefits of slow driving. It's safer, more fuel-efficient, and more relaxing.

5 – Comparing Grocery Prices

Being mindful of how much things cost is a valuable skill many boomers possess. Millennials say they are now catching on and finding ways to save money at the grocery store.

6 – Keeping Plastic or Paper Bags

Reusing bags is a simple way to reduce waste and help the environment. A lot of younger people are happy to adopt this boomer habit.

7 – Calling or Talking in Person Over Texting

While texting is convenient, it can also be impersonal. Many individuals find it valuable to hear someone's voice and have a real conversation rather than communicating via text messages.

8 – Cooking at Home

Cooking at home on a stove may seem like a basic skill, but it's something that many younger people are now learning to do. It's a great way to save money and eat healthy.

9 – Eating Soup

Some millennials have discovered how satisfying this popular go-to boomer meal is. Soup is a simple and healthy meal that can easily be made in bulk and enjoyed for days as leftovers.

10 – Saying No to Cloud Storage

While cloud storage may be convenient, it can also be risky. Millennials are moving away from cloud storage, valuing the importance of keeping their data safe and secure.

11 – Writing Grocery Lists on Paper

While digital lists may be convenient, there's something satisfying about crossing things off of a physical list. A lot of people say that they are finding joy in this boomer habit.

12 – Love Of Big Covered Porches

Boomer homes often had a big covered porch where families can sit and enjoy the outdoors. Younger individuals are now looking to have a space like this in their homes.

13 – Avoiding TikTok

While TikTok may be popular among Gen Z, many people are happy to avoid it. They prefer other forms of entertainment that don't involve dancing or lip-syncing.

14 – Staying at Home

While boomers may have been criticized for being homebodies, many millennials say that they are adopting the habit of staying in. It's a great way to save money and enjoy some downtime.

15 – Learning How to Deal With Being Offended

Boomers often have thick skin and know how to handle criticism. A bunch of people are now learning this important life skill rather than getting offended by everything.

16 – Not Fond of Gen Z Slang

While slang is a natural part of language evolution, many people sat that they are not fans of Gen Z slang. They prefer to stick to the classics.

17 – Having Favorite Kitchen Items

Cooking is a passion for many boomers and having the right tools is important. Individuals said that they now have a favorite spatula or kitchen gadget in their kitchen.

18 – Using Punctuation in Texts Over Emojis

While emojis are fun, they can also be confusing. Millennials said that they are using proper punctuation in their texts to avoid misunderstandings over emojis.

19 – Enjoying Bob Dylan's Music

While some people may have never heard of Bob Dylan, others are discovering and appreciating his music. It's a reminder that good music is timeless and can be enjoyed by multiple generations.

20 – Blasting Music in the Car

Boomers have always loved blasting their favorite music in the car. Millennials are now finding the joy of this experience and it's become a popular activity among friends.

21 – Being More Open-Minded

Boomers have always had a more traditional view of sexuality, but millennials are more open-minded and accepting. It's a reminder that love is love, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

22 – Parenting the Kids

Many boomers raised their kids to be independent and people now prefer being more involved in their children's lives. It's a balancing act, but being present and engaged is essential for raising happy and healthy kids.

23 – Not Liking “Smart” Devices and Appliances

While technology has benefits, some boomers have hesitated to adopt “smart” devices and appliances. Millennials are now realizing the importance of privacy and cybersecurity, and some are also avoiding these devices.

24 – Using Landlines

While cell phones have become ubiquitous, many boomers still prefer landlines. We know there are benefits of having a reliable phone connection that doesn't rely on Wi-Fi or cellular data.

25 – Turning Off Notifications

Notifications can be distracting and stressful, and many boomers know the importance of turning them off. There's a lot of value in disconnecting and taking a break from constant updates and alerts.