25 of the Most Boomer Characteristics Millennials Are Gladly Adapting Today

More often than not, when you think of millennials, you think of a tech-savvy young person who knows more about how to post on social media than real-life skills. Not only are millennials older than you think they are (seriously, we're in our thirties), but they're also picking up more habits from older generations than we give them credit for.

Turning Off Lights

Boomer parents have always been nagging their children about turning off the lights when leaving the room. Many users now realize the importance of saving energy and being mindful of their environmental impact.

No QR Code Menus

While QR code menus have become popular due to the pandemic, many people commented that they are happy to see them go. They prefer physical menus that they can hold and read.

Reading Printed Newspaper

Despite the rise of digital news, people are finding comfort in reading physical newspapers. It's a great way to disconnect from technology and enjoy quiet time.

Slow Driving

While speed may be thrilling for some, individuals wrote that they are realizing the benefits of slow driving. It's safer, more fuel-efficient, and more relaxing.

Remembering and Comparing Grocery Prices

Being mindful of how much things cost is a valuable skill many boomers possess. Another user commented that they are now catching on and finding ways to save money at the grocery store.

Keeping Plastic/Paper Bags

Reusing bags is a simple way to reduce waste and help the environment. A lot of users are happy to adapt to this boomer habit.

Calling/Talking in Person Over Texting

While texting is convenient, it can also be impersonal. Many individuals find it valuable to hear someone's voice and have a conversation.

Having a Stove Burner

Cooking on a stove burner may seem like a basic skill, but it's something that many people are now learning to do. It's a great way to save money and eat healthy.

Eating Soup

Another person added that boomer parents have always known the power of soup. It's a simple and healthy meal that can be made in bulk and enjoyed for days.

Say No To Cloud Storage

While cloud storage may be convenient, it can also be risky. Users are now preferring the importance of keeping their data safe and secure.

Writing Grocery Lists on Paper

While digital lists may be convenient, there's something satisfying about crossing things off a physical list. A lot of people say that they are finding joy in this boomer habit.

Love Of Big, Covered Porches

Boomer homes often had a big, covered porch where families could sit and enjoy the outdoors. Individuals are now looking to have a space like this in their homes.

Avoiding TikTok

While TikTok may be popular among Gen Z, many people are happy to avoid it. They prefer other forms of entertainment that don't involve dancing or lip-syncing.

Staying at Home

While boomers may have been criticized for being homebodies, many users noted that they are adopting the habit of staying in. It's a great way to save money and enjoy some downtime.

Learning How to Deal With Being Offended

Boomers often have thick skin and know how to handle criticism. A bunch of people are now learning this important life skill.

Not Fond of Gen Z Slang

While slang is a natural part of language evolution, many people commented that they are not fans of Gen Z slang. They prefer to stick to the classics.

Having a Favorite Spatula

Cooking is a passion for many boomers, and having the right tools is important. Individuals commented that they are now having a favorite spatula or kitchen gadget.

Using Punctuation in Texts Over Emojis

While emojis are fun, they can also be confusing. A user also added that they are using proper punctuation in their texts to avoid misunderstandings over emojis.

Enjoying Bob Dylan’s Music

While some people may have never heard of Bob Dylan, others are discovering and appreciating his music. It's a reminder that good music is timeless and can be enjoyed by multiple generations.

Blasting Music in the Car

Boomers have always loved blasting their favorite music in the car. Users are now finding the joy of this experience, and it's become a popular activity among friends.

Sexuality Doesn’t Matter

Boomers have always had a more traditional view of sexuality, but millennials are more open-minded and accepting. It's a reminder that love is love, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Parenting the Kids

While many boomers may have been criticized for being helicopter parents, people now prefer the importance of being involved in their children's lives. It's a balancing act, but being present and engaged is essential for raising happy and healthy kids.

Not Liking “Smart” Devices/Appliances

While technology has benefits, some boomers have hesitated to adopt “smart” devices and appliances. Millennials are now realizing the importance of privacy and cybersecurity, and some are also avoiding these devices.

Using Landlines

While cell phones have become ubiquitous, many boomers still prefer landlines. Someone added that we know the benefits of having a reliable phone connection that doesn't rely on Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Turning off Notifications

Notifications can be distracting and stressful, and many boomers have always known the importance of turning them off. A final user said they are disconnecting and taking a break from constant updates and alerts.

There are many boomer characteristics that millennials are happily adapting to today. From turning off lights and eating soup to avoiding TikTok and using landlines, these habits and skills have been passed down from generation to generation. Yes, we can learn from each other and appreciate the wisdom and experiences of different age groups.