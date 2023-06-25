Boomers Share Their 12 Most Legendary Concerts of All Time

Concerts attract audiences of all ages to connect over a universal hobby, listening to music. However, some people believe music populating the industry today doesn't live up to music from the early 2000s and before. An internet thread asks boomers, “What was the best concert you ever saw, and why?”

1. Bruce Springsteen

A concert appreciator expresses Bruce Springsteen's energy and spirit cements him at the top of the best concert lists. The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer adds dynamic energy to any venue he graces, entertaining long-time fans and newcomers.

2. Prince

Several live music enthusiasts claim Prince, the one-of-a-kind “Purple Rain” singer and style icon, was the best concert they've ever seen. The reasoning? Because it was Prince!

3. Weird Al Yankovic

One concertgoer says Weird Al Yankovic wins the award for the best concert they've attended.

Another agrees, “The only concert I can remember where the antics of the musical act outweighed the antics of the crowd, in a good way.”

4. Rush

Many claim the Toronto-based rock band, fronted by Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart, Rush, performed unforgettable shows. A few music lovers even air jealousy toward those who witnessed the greatness live.

“They blew me out of the water with musicianship, dense lyrics, and the sheer amount of sound that three guys could generate,” an individual articulates.

5. Elton John

“And then, at the end, from underneath the piano, he reached up and played the piano with one hand, and there’s no way that should have been as awesome as it was, but, well, it was,” a boomer writes.

6. Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt don't run out of energy. The original members belt out their most famous songs for two hours, engage with the audience, and deliver incredible visuals.

7. Tool

This Los-Angeles based rock band understands how to complement a live music set with lights. Tool sets boom through the venue, immersing fans and entrancing them in an unforgettable experience.

8. Kiss

A contributor explains he started playing the guitar after seeing a Kiss set. According to a different Kiss fan, the shows achieve unmatched energy compared to any other live band.

9. David Bowie

Ground control to Major Tom.

One Bowie admirer claims, “He was in wonderful voice and had carefully designed the show to give the people what they wanted emotionally, as well as in sound and vision.”

10. Tina Turner

“The woman was a powerhouse in those days and put on a mind-blowing, high-energy concert that was the best thing I have ever seen from any performer,” a contributor shares.

11. Metallica

Metallica is a standard answer among commenters. One person adds Metallica shows allow solo concertgoers to revel in the experience and not feel alone; another person writes their stage shows are superior.

12. Aerosmith

A boomer shares Aerosmith concerts draw in audiences of all ages for a fantastic live experience. A second person recalls that the Aerosmith show gave them hearing loss for a few days, but the experience made up for the auditory pain.

(Source: Reddit)