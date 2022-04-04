Top 5 Ways To Boost the Value of Your Home

Spring is officially here. Have you thought about looking past the typical spring cleaning and thought, “a fresh coat of paint would look nice here.” There’s no time like the present. Simple changes around the house can help you enjoy your home more, but those changes also increase its market value.

Whether you’re looking to sell or just want to fix it up for yourself, here are some tips to help you boost the value of your home.

Curb Appeal is Key

What is the absolute first thing you see when you go to someone’s house for the first time? The front, of course! In this case, first impressions are everything. Here are some relatively easy and inexpensive ways to clean up your curb.

Get that greenery in. There’s a type of plant for every climate. Live in a more moderate climate? A typical green lawn with some flowers does the trick. Are icy winters an issue? Evergreen bushes are easy to come by and look good during any season. Is the sun shining bright year-round in your area? Cactuses, succulents, and other hot-weather plants add an exotic touch to the front and are easy to maintain. Adding fresh mulch or stone to your newly planted greenery helps make great first impressions.

Solar-powered pathway lights are a great option too. Illuminating the house at night makes it feel more welcoming.

Clean it up. Get rid of any unnecessary clutter in the yard and clean out your gutters.

Make your front door POP. Opt for a bold color that accentuates the house rather than blends it in. Wreaths aren’t just for the holidays; you can find one for any season to add to your home.

Invest in Your Kitchen and Bathroom

If there is one area of the home you should focus on improving, it’s the kitchen and bathroom. These interior spaces can also make or break a deal if you’re trying to sell or want to impress your friends.

In many cases, bathroom or kitchen remodels offer one of the most significant returns on investment. Springing for a remodel of one of these two rooms is always a safe choice if you have the budget.

If a remodel isn’t in your budget, here are some more low-cost ideas to enhance these living spaces.

Upgrade the little things gradually. That super nice showerhead can amp up your shower game and reduce your water intake as a bonus. Replacing cheap plastic drawer handles with sturdy metal ones makes a world of difference.

Organize it all. There’s a reason that reorganizing spice racks and medicine cabinet videos are popular. Organized and neat spaces give a more luxurious feel over cluttered ones.

Sense a scent. A candle, wax melter, or reed diffuser can help create an instant ambiance and add to the decor. If you don’t have the counter space, air freshener sprays or plugins are also a great and quick way to bring scent into rooms.

To bidet or not to bidet. The answer is always to get a bidet.

Maximize the Space You Have

Think footrests that double as storage, shelves that span across the wall, and minor construction projects. There are many ways to expand your living spaces with a bit of creativity.

Construct more space. Adding a wall between a larger room can add an entire bedroom or tear out a wall to create a larger living space. Expanding the house into unused yard space easily adds square footage to the home. If you don’t have the yard space, consider if there’s a way to add loft space to the top floor using empty ceiling space.

Mount your TV. Mounting a TV on the wall leaves more room underneath it for other decor or more space for viewing upgrades like soundbars or video game consoles.

Use your walls. Like mounting a TV, look for household items you can hang from the walls instead of resting them on the floor, counter, or table.

Reconsider furniture items. Do you think the space needs a coffee table? Or is it just taking up unnecessary floor space. Rethinking traditional home necessities can save you a lot of space and money.

Revamp Your Outdoor Area

Now that we have already covered curb appeal, what about the outdoor areas? Creating inviting spaces outside adds a whole new element to the home—another room in a way.

Consider a deck or patio. Adding a designated area for sitting and lounging adds a whole new level to your outdoor space. It also comes in handy if you have a smaller home and have a gathering; you can move the cooking and dining outdoors, weather permitting.

Don’t skip the shade. In the blazing heat, you’ll want some way to escape the sun. Sunshades, gazebos, even larger offset patio umbrellas will keep the sun at bay.

Get it lit. String lights, solar-powered umbrellas with lights, or mountable light fixtures help keep the outdoor space usable well into the night. You think you don’t need the light until you trip over the cooler.

Finish it off with furniture. Your outdoor space is where you can wind down and relax, maybe read a book and enjoy an iced tea. You don’t want to do that standing. Durable outdoor furniture is relatively affordable and easy to find. So go ahead and pick up those gravity chairs you’ve had your eye on.

Consider Modern and Energy-Efficient Appliances

Energy-efficient appliances reduce your utility bills while you’re living in the home, but they also give you an edge if you decide to sell.

Old appliances date your home. It’s easy to have a beautiful kitchen ruined by a refrigerator straight out of the 80s. Upgrading one appliance at a time will slowly help bring your home to the 21st century.

Modern doesn’t mean expensive. There’s an appliance fit for most budgets if you’re looking. The more affordable ones won’t have all the fancy features, but they will work perfectly for what you need, look more up-to-date, and be in your price range.

Add missing appliances. Some might not see a dishwasher as necessary, but it sure is convenient. Think about installing appliances your current home doesn’t have if you have the budget. You can enjoy it, and if you decide to put your home on the market, it becomes another selling point.

Whether you’re looking to sell or just want to make your house even more of a home, these tips and tricks can help you accomplish your home improvement goals.

