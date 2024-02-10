23 Ways To Boost Immunity in Your Child During Cold Season

As most of my readers know, I'm a Canadian expat-dad living permanently in South Korea. As a dad, there's nothing more important than keeping my child healthy and protected, especially during the cold season when the risk of illnesses like the flu is high.

I know it's impossible to shield your child from every germ completely, but there are good strategies to boost their immune system and minimize the chances of them falling ill. In this article, I'll explore 23 effective ways to fortify your child's immune system during the cold season.

In Korea, it gets cold – not as cold as my hometown, Ottawa, Canada, but it dips well below the zero mark a few times every winter. I've come up with some drinks and food ideas from a Korean's point of view (my wifey) to help your child's immunity this season! Most of these might be new to you, but don't be shy about trying them. They are all yummy and good for you and the kids.

Natural Ways To Good Health!

1. Well-Balanced Diet

A healthy diet plays a crucial role in strengthening your child's immune system. By providing them with a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, you can ensure that their body receives the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals necessary for a robust immune response.

Encourage your child to consume foods high in immunity-boosting components such as:

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits – rich in vitamin C

Berries – packed with antioxidants

Yogurt – a source of probiotics (see Yakurt drink below)

Leafy greens, like spinach and kale – abundant in vitamins and minerals

Lean meats and poultry – providing zinc

Nuts and seeds – for healthy fats

Check the list below for an awesome list of drinks and foods to boost children's immune systems.

2. Plenty of Exercise

Physical activity is not only crucial for your child's physical development but also for a strong immune system. Taking note from the experts, engaging in regular exercise helps circulate white blood cells and antibodies, which are vital for fighting off infections.

Depending on where you are in the world, playing outside might be out of the question if it's too cold. But there are alternatives as well.

Encourage your child to participate in age-appropriate physical activities such as swimming, martial arts, badminton, or joining sports teams. It's not easy to play outside during the winter months, but plenty of indoor activities and clubs are available.

Making exercise a family affair will promote a healthy lifestyle and boost your child's immune system function.

3. Adequate Sleep

Sufficient sleep is fundamental for a healthy immune system, especially in children. The body undergoes cell repair and regeneration, including immune cells, during deep sleep.

Establish a regular schedule for your child and ensure they get the recommended amount of sleep for their age group. How much sleep do you aim for?

Toddlers : 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day

: 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day Preschoolers : 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day

: 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day School-age children : 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night

: 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night Teenagers: 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night

A good night's sleep is so important, and you'll provide your child's immune system with the necessary rest to function optimally.

4. Good Hygiene Practices

I think most parents got into REAL hand washing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, teaching your child good hygiene practices is essential in reducing their overall risk of bacterial infection. Encourage them to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals and after using the bathroom.

Carry hand sanitizer for situations where handwashing isn't possible.

Additionally, emphasize the importance of covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of germs. You'll help protect your child from common viruses and bacteria by instilling these habits.

5. Stress Management

According to research, stress can weaken the immune system, making your child more susceptible to illnesses. As parents, it's important to help your child manage stress effectively. Encourage relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, or yoga. Create a nurturing and supportive environment where your child feels comfortable expressing their emotions.

Spending quality time together as a family and engaging in activities they enjoy can also help reduce stress levels. By promoting emotional well-being, you'll contribute to a stronger immune system.

6. Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for children to maintain overall health and support the immune system. It helps flush out toxins from the body and ensures the optimal functioning of bodily systems, including the immune response.

Encourage your child to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas, warm soups, and diluted fruit juices can also increase fluid intake.

7. Vaccinations

Kids hate needles (dads do, too), but it's a necessary evil. Keeping your child up to date with their recommended vaccinations is crucial for their immune system to stay primed and ready to fight off dangerous pathogens.

Vaccines provide essential protection against various contagious diseases and significantly reduce the risk of falling ill during flu season. Consult with your child's healthcare provider to ensure they receive all the necessary vaccinations according to their age and local guidelines, as well as their annual flu shot.

16 Unique Foods & Drinks for Immune Support

I've included various drinks, teas, and food from around the world here as we are big tea drinkers at home, including my 7-year-old son.

Korean Ginseng Tea (South Korea)

Ginseng is believed to have immune-boosting properties. Korean ginseng tea is a popular choice to support the immune system. Ginseng also comes in different forms: candies, jellies, supplements, energy drinks, and raw.

Turmeric Milk (India)

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric milk is a traditional Indian remedy to boost immunity.

Green Tea (South Korea)

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which may help enhance immune function. For that extra kick, add a few teaspoons of lemon juice.

Honey Lemon Ginger Tea (Various Countries)

A classic remedy found in various cultures, this tea combines the immune-boosting properties of honey, vitamin C from lemon, and the anti-inflammatory effects of ginger.

Amla Juice (India)

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is high in Vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla juice is a popular way to incorporate its immune-boosting benefits.

DoenJang Soup (South Korea)

The Korean version of Miso, a traditional super-food served here in Korea, is based on fermented beans and contains probiotics that may help with gut health and contribute to overall immune function.

Chrysanthemum Tea (China)

Chrysanthemum tea is known for its antioxidant properties and is often consumed to support respiratory health.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea (India)

Tulsi is revered in Ayurveda for its immune-boosting and adaptogenic properties. Tulsi tea is a popular way to incorporate it into the diet.

Red Date Tea (China/Korea)

Red dates (jujubes) are rich in vitamins and minerals. Red date tea is consumed for its potential immune-boosting benefits. We have a tiny date tree in our garden, and we are waiting (patiently) for the day that it yields enough fruit to make some tea for us.

Yakult (Japan/Korea)

Yakult is a probiotic Yogust-style drink containing Lactobacillus casei Shirota, which may help support a healthy gut and, consequently, the immune system.

Masala Chai (India)

Masala chai, a spiced tea, often contains ingredients like ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, which may have immune-boosting properties.

Garlic Milk (Various Countries)

O…M…G… You might be thinking. But garlic is known for its immune-boosting and antibacterial properties. Garlic milk is a remedy found in various cultures. Check out recipes on the web – it’s not that bad!

Seolleongtang (South Korea)

My son’s ultimate go-to soup! Seolleongtang is a traditional Korean soup made from ox bones and brisket. It is rich in nutrients and is believed to have immune-boosting properties.

Echinacea Tea (West)

Echinacea is an herb known for its potential immune-boosting effects. Echinacea tea is a common Western remedy during the cold season.

Sweet Potatoes (Various Countries)

The amazing purple potato power. These sweet guys are synonymous with the cold winter months here on the peninsula. They offer a great taste and are packed with vitamin A, which helps the immune system. Young children love their soft interiors.

From street vendors and grocery shops to many homes, bake these lovely sweet potatoes in aluminum wrap for about 40 minutes in the air fryer until they are tender. Yum!

Balloon Flower and Pear Tea (South Korea)

This strange-sounding tea blend can be easily purchased at your local Asian food grocer or simply online. Although balloon flowers are not very common to Westerners, they are often used here in drinks and teas.

The contents of the jar are uber-sweet, like jam, but they dissolve well in hot water, giving you and the kids an immune-boosting drink.

Boost the Immune System for Both You and Your Child

I hope this article helps all the parents out there with these power drinks that might help your family be healthy and avoid the common cold this season. I know some of my ideas might seem strange, but they are incredible to drink for their taste and effectiveness.

Remember to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and stay proactive in promoting your child's well-being. So, get your drink on!