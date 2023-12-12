Vanguard Study Reveals: A Quarter of Seniors Could Relocate and Boost Retirement with Home Equity

With the cost of housing and groceries surging in recent months, many retirees have seen their budgets stretched by simply trying to maintain the quality of life they’ve enjoyed for years.

According to a Bankrate survey, many Americans believe they need significantly more than $1 million to afford a comfortable retirement.

Fortunately, a new study suggests many people concerned about the prospects of enjoying their golden years could supersize their retirement nest egg with the help of their home.

In an October report by Vanguard, researchers estimate that roughly a quarter of Americans 60 and older could move to a lower-cost housing market and extract equity from their homes to bolster their retirement readiness.

The study finds homeowners 60+ with home prices near the national median could have relocated and extracted, on average, $99,000 in equity from their homes, as of 2019.

Homeownership remains a cornerstone of financial security for Americans, and especially for retirees. Could these people be missing a substantial financial planning opportunity in overlooking the equity available from the land right under their feet?

With input from local financial advisors knowledgeable in real estate, seniors can make better decisions on whether the benefits of a retirement relocation strategy outweigh the change of address and forging new friendships.

Home Advantage

Last year, roughly 80% of Americans aged 60 and older owned a home. This suggests the value of home equity often outranks other retirement savings, considering that, as of the 2020 Census, fewer than 60% of Baby Boomers in the country owned a retirement account.

“You think everyone works for a Fortune 500 company, and everybody has a pension plan, but that's not the reality,” Craig Martin of J.D. Power told The Hill this year, pointing out many Americans work for smaller companies or own a small business.

This underscores the importance of property. While most retirees have a home now, that may not be the case for future generations.

Supply and demand in the U.S. housing market are squeezing aspiring homeowners out of the market. Since 2016, inventory in the national housing market has plunged 60 %, while prices have risen 50 %. This has added to growing pessimism among renters about the affordability of homeownership.

Those who already have property equity can leverage their land to pole-vault their retirement to another level.

Which State?

Of course, locales across the country are not equal. If American homeowners make the move, they will either enjoy a bump up in their quality of life or have to dig into their savings to afford it.

The Vanguard study reviewed the relative value of property across all 50 states. It found that the average retirement-age homeowner in California, for instance, could extract 77% of their previous property's equity by relocating. Retirees in Florida could unlock roughly 25%.

Homeowners in Missouri, however, would have to spend an additional 15% to make a move. This means the strategy won't necessarily work for everyone across the country.

There are other reasons why relocation may not work for all retired Americans.

“Relocation can be a good strategy,” says Cristina Guglielmetti, President of Future Perfect Planning, but there are potential shortcomings depending on circumstances.

“Possible drawbacks to consider are the taxes on the sale (a married couple would typically be able to exclude $500,000 of gain, but it's worth consulting with a financial or tax advisor to get a sense of your particular situation),” she adds.

The other factor is a little harder to quantify. “Also, the loss of community — if you're moving to a new location where you don't know anyone, losing your network might be hard!” Guglielmetti said.

Indeed, relocating in retirement can lead to a sense of displacement. Before making a move, multiple personal factors need to be considered, such as proximity to children and other family members, climate preferences, and access to cultural and/or sporting events.

HELOC Play

If relocating doesn't make sense, there are other ways to tap equity power. For instance, homeowners with at least 20 % or more in equity in their home can take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC). This functions more like a credit card than a lump-sum loan, providing a variable line of credit to draw upon over 5-10 years.

It helps to have a strong credit score and a decent debt-to-income (DTI) ratio when applying.

Most lenders will prefer that applicants have a steady income, which may be difficult for retirees who are no longer earning a salary. Thus, planning in advance and taking out a HELOC loan years before leaving the workforce may be the best approach.

If handled correctly, relocating for retirement can be a savvy move to boost retirement cash flow in one's golden years. There are multiple factors to consider.

The key takeaway is that, even later in life, the roof over one's head should not limit one’s retirement lifestyle. In fact, it should be a springboard to further potential wealth and enjoyment.

This post was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.