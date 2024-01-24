24 Foolproof Strategies To Boost Your Savings Account

Saving money should be on everyone's list of financial goals. We can all benefit from an extra balance in our bank accounts, but we could also use a little help. If you are looking to get some advice on growing your savings account, look no further. Here are some foolproof ways to add to your savings account while saving money elsewhere.

1. Keep a Budget

Experts say that writing down your expenses and keeping a weekly budget keeps individuals more connected with their spending and savings. Put a number on how much you want to save every month. Factor the rest of your monthly fees accordingly. It is so much easier to keep yourself on track when you have a written down budget.

2. Pay Yourself First

Whatever you want to save every month, pay yourself before you even start paying your bills. What you don't see, you won't spend. There are some apps and automated services that can help you with this. We will go over those apps shortly.

3. Cancel Unnecessary Subscriptions and Services

If you are serious about saving money, consider the subscriptions and services you are paying for. How many of these do you really need? Do you really need to keep that streaming service that you got to binge-watch that one show? Probably not. You might save as much as $50 by deleting these unwanted services.

4. Automate Your Savings

Set up a biweekly transfer directly into your savings account for your direct deposit paycheck. You probably won't miss the small amount of money from your paycheck, but your savings account will grow without you noticing. Other apps like Acorns will help you automate this process.

5. Automate Payments

For the bills you pay regularly, look into setting automatic payments. A lot of the time, there is a service fee attached to these. Setting an automated direct payment could waive these fees. These fees are small, but everything can add up to your pre-transferred savings by a few bucks when you set automatic payments.

6. Switch Banks

There are some banks out there that will offer as much as $500 when you open a new checking account. Once you usually have three or more deposits, you will get your new account bonus. That is some fast, instant savings account money. I can't think of an easier way to make $500 that isn't illegal.

7. Open a One Year CD

Taking money out of savings and putting it in a one-year CD could yield a decent return. You can't touch the money for that year, but it will yield more than a traditional savings account. Look up the annual percentage yield with your bank to see if this is an option.

8. Pay With Cash Only

Give yourself a monthly or weekly allowance in cash. Having a set amount of money in cash helps you understand how much you spend. Daily credit card or debit card purchases can add up without you even realizing it. Knowing you only have a certain amount of money in your wallet will help you be a little more frugal.

9. Ditch Convenience Fees

What are the convenience fees, you ask? Well, the food delivery services make you pay a convienience fee and a tip. Opt to go to the restaurant to pick up your order instead. Or, skip the expensive coffee shop and make coffee at home. You might save money on the impulse avocado toast you always buy at the coffee shop as well. Keep track of all those savings, and transfer that money directly into your savings account.

10. Get a Rewards Credit Card

Are you responsible enough to commit to paying off your credit card at the end of the month? In that case, a card that earns awards on everyday purchases is a great way to earn cash back. Use the card for daily purchases, and watch those awards stack up. At the end of the month, you might have as much as $300 to put away into your savings.

11. Evaluate Current Bills

Service providers will not go out of their way to offer you a better deal if you find one for yourself. Ask your internet or cable provider if there are new deals or discounts. Often, you might find yourself with an outdated plan. Switch over to the newer methods to help save some money every month.

12. Get Rid of Junk

Take a look around your home. Are there some things you are hoarding that you don't need anymore? Are you planning on returning to that hobby you haven't done in almost five years? Do you have clothes you no longer need? It is time to let those items go. Set up a garage sale and earn some extra cash.

13. Bundle Insurance Policies

If you have a significant other, you can bundle your insurance policies. In addition to car insurance, look into bundling your homeowner or renter insurance policies as well. Again, these are small savings, but like small expenses, the small savings add up very quickly.

14. Cook Your Own Meals

Commit to making your own meals for one week. Look at how much money you have saved. Now, do that for the whole month. Sure, you can splurge every once in a while, but eating out can be one of the biggest financial burdens out there. Cooking your own meals will not only save you money, but it will help you maintain a healthier lifestyle as well.

15. Refinance Your Car

If you have a car loan, there might be ways to lower your car payment by refinancing that loan. You might have a better credit score now, and banks might give you a lower interest rate. I refinanced my car some years back and was able to shred $120 off of my loan and still maintain the same pay-off date. It's not a bad way to put some money into that savings account.

16. Cash Back Apps

One of my favorite apps is called Acorns. It links up your accounts, rounds up your debit card transactions to the closest dollar, and then invests that small amount. It is an excellent way to get your feet wet in investing while you go about your day. If only everything were so easy.

17. Side Hustles

There are so many side hustles to make money in your free time. Do you like dogs and going outside? Sign up to be a dog walker. Or consider being a tutor or a teacher's aide. The possibilities are endless; it just depends on what you are willing to do and how much free time you are willing to sacrifice.

18. Ride a Bike

Riding a bike to and from work is an easy way to save money on gas. This is an easy option if you live close to work and in a bikable city. You might also feel better getting that fresh air and exercise daily. Keep that car in the garage with low miles on it so it also maintains its value.

19. Get a Roommate

If you have a big enough home or are willing to move in order to live in a shared space, you can use that rent money as an instant funnel to your savings account. It will also cut down on the utilities as well.

20. Shop Generic

Stop wasting your money on high-end name brands. This can apply to anything from clothes to food. Shop at discount stores like Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Aldis. Most of these stores offer high-quality products at a much lower price. Plus, the older you get, the less you start to care about the expensive name-brand clothing. I'd much rather be comfortable anyway.

21. Stay at Home on the Weekends

Do not give up your social life entirely, but spending your weekends going out and spending money can be a bad decision. Instead, host a game night with your friends at someone's home. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Stop giving your money to the bars and clubs. Those expensive nights are nothing but a money drain.

22. Consolidate Debt

Consolidating your debt might help you save money by combining your credit card debt into one payment. Most of the time, you will save on interest. You can use that savings to pay off the loan faster or pad your savings account.

23. Look For Weekly Deals

Look for restaurants that offer deals for the nights you want to go out and eat. Look for happy hours and weekly specials like Wine Wednesday. This is a great way to feel like you are splurging but are saving money simultaneously.

24. Be Patient

Be patient when it comes to saving money. Following all of these tips might take time for you to fully see the fruits of your labor. The minor savings will add up over time. Don't worry about immediate results; focus on long-term results.