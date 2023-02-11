6 Unassuming Business Ideas That Could Make You Rich

In the United States, hundreds of thousands of different kinds of businesses offer different services. If you've thought about opening your own business, you want to create something exciting.

However, some of the best business ideas are ones that seem boring on the surface. The topic came up on the subreddit r/AskReddit when u/varaos asked, “What's an underrated boring business that can make you rich?”

Other Redditors responded with some fantastic ideas for unassuming business ideas to make you a fortune.

1: Bereavement Assistance

After someone loses a family member or a loved one, the last thing they want to do is deal with all the logistics of planning a funeral. And let me tell you, there are quite a few logistics.

This can include, “selling/distributing household goods, contacting vendors/bankers/credit card companies to inform them of the death, cleaning the home to get it ready to sell, working with funeral homes to organize the service, caring for surviving pets, contact friends and family to inform them of the death, and the date/time of the service,” according to u/KapahuluBiz.

This is a great business idea because it both helps people and is quite profitable because death never stops.

2: Grass Seed Distribution

u/_ChipWhitley_ shared, “I had a friend whose dad runs one of the most successful grass seed companies in the world. “Everywhere you go has grass,” he told me.”

While watching grass grow is known for being an insanely boring activity, selling grass seeds can be a huge money maker because people love their lawns.

3: Sewer Rodding

Sewer rodding is a method of cleaning out a sewer system and can be both very lucrative and slow-paced at the same time.

“You get to the place and you work at your pace and leave, pretty chill job,” said u/Your_Average_Joe6969.

However, there is one clear drawback:

“You gotta put up with a lot of s***,” joked u/sooprvylyn.

4: Laundromat

Some Redditors claim that owning a laundromat can make you big bucks. Much of your setup is limited to securing a location and some laundry machines.

According to u/han7nah, “they barely ever break down so the quarters are all profit.”

5: Insurance Agency

While dealing with insurance claims and irritated clients can be boring, opening an insurance agency can bring in a lot of money — as long as you find a good client base.

“Get a big enough client base and you can rake in a ton of commission for doing next to nothing,” said u/DeathSpiral321.

6: Real Estate Inspection

While I would never consider this on my list of dream jobs, becoming a real estate inspector is relatively easy and can make your bank account sing.

As of January 2023, the average real estate inspector in the US makes over $68,000 a year.

On top of that, there's a “Fairly short training and licensing time investment” that goes into becoming a real estate inspector, according to u/sparetuna.

