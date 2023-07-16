Relief for Hundreds of Thousands of Borrowers After Supreme Court Setback

In a significant move to address the burden of student loan debt, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has unveiled a plan to cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers. The Education Department described this relief as a result of a “fix” to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, offering a glimmer of hope to struggling borrowers.

How It Works

Under the new plan, borrowers who have made 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments will be eligible for loan forgiveness. The IDR program places a cap on payment requirements for lower-income borrowers and forgives any remaining balance after a specified number of years. The relief aims to rectify “historical inaccuracies” in the counting of payments that qualify for forgiveness under IDR plans.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” stated Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, emphasizing the need to address the flaws in the existing student loan system.

President Biden, who has long advocated for student loan relief, expressed his commitment to finding new measures to alleviate the burden of student debt. This announcement comes after the Supreme Court's recent ruling that blocked his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

In response to the relief measures, Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed the administration's dedication to ensuring access to high-quality postsecondary education without the weight of unmanageable student loan debt.

A Necessary Step Toward Rectifying Failures

While this forgiveness program represents a significant victory for borrowers, it is seen as a necessary step to rectify the failures of the student loan system. Persis Yu, deputy executive director at the Student Borrower Protection Center, commented, “[…] make no mistake – over 804,000 people are receiving relief with this action because of 804,000 failures – and this is only the tip of the iceberg.” Yu emphasized the widespread impact of a broken system on working individuals.

The announcement follows the recent Supreme Court decision that struck down President Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, which aimed to provide relief to around 37 million borrowers. In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that the administration lacked the authority, as specified by a 2003 federal law, to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt.

The ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, emphasized that the Department of Education's “modifications” created a loan forgiveness program that went beyond the scope of the law. The court upheld the argument of Missouri and five other states, stating that the administration had exceeded its authority by attempting to forgive certain student loans.

President Biden's plan would have provided relief to as many as 43 million federal student loan borrowers, with approximately 20 million borrowers potentially having their loans fully erased.

The Biden administration's $430 billion loan relief plan will undergo a regulatory “rulemaking” process expected to take several months. Meanwhile, following recent developments, eligible borrowers can anticipate receiving notifications from the Education Department in the coming days, providing them with much-needed relief from the weight of student loan debt.

As the administration works to address the profound impact of student debt on millions of Americans, the path to comprehensive student loan reform remains a pressing issue for policymakers and lawmakers alike.