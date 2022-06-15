14 Boston Hotels That Won’t Break the Bank

Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, always has a lot going on. Visitors can catch a game at Fenway Park, walk the historic Freedom Trail Downtown, or hop into one of the many museums across town.

For couples, Boston is perfect for a romantic getaway, while singles will enjoy its vibrant nightlife. World-class restaurants, museums, and music will make you fall in love with this city.

Boston is also a great city for families. The children's museum, the largest aquarium in New England, and playgrounds all over the city will keep your family happy.

There is plenty to do every day and many hotel options no matter your group size.

Here is our review of the best Boston Hotels.

How Much Does a Hotel in Boston Cost?

Boston hotel prices have soared over the past ten years, making them as expensive as New York or Los Angeles hotels. However, if you look closely, you will find a great deal.

Here we will review some of our top hotel picks in different neighborhoods and for any budget.

Boston Hotels by Location

Downtown

Downtown Boston is known for its large buildings and business center. Here visitors can visit Quincy Market and the Boston Public Garden.

Boston Harbor Hotel

The Boston Harbor Hotel is situated right on the waterfront of downtown Boston. This 5-star hotel boasts a superb restaurant and bar. Rowes Wharf Sea Grill, for instance, has a stunning selection fresh seafood. Guests can also enjoy the hotel's indoor swimming pool, gym, room service, and concierge service.

Club Quarters Hotel Faneuil Hall

Club Quarters Hotel Faneuil Hall is in the financial district of Boston's downtown. Guests can access the hotel's on-site gym, business center, or lounge to enjoy a cup of coffee and relax by the fireplace. There is also a restaurant on-site. The Elephant and Castel Pub and Restaurant offer both British and American dishes.

Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill is a historical neighborhood that houses the Massachusetts State House. Visitors can admire the gaslit cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks.

The Liberty

The Liberty is a Luxury Collection Hotel in the Marriott family. The Liberty was built in 1851 as the Charles Street Jail and eventually grew into a 298-room hotel. The hotel is located at the bottom of Beacon Hill and offers the best views of Boston's skyline. There are five dining establishments on-site, including CLINK, the hotel's well-known restaurant.

The Liberty also offers guests a fitness center, free bike rentals, and yoga classes in the summer.

FOUND Hotel Boston

FOUND Hotel, previously known as the Milner, was built in 1877 by architect Harris M. Stephenson. Today, the hotel offers contemporary hotel rooms in a premium location next to shopping outlets, restaurants, and theatres. The hotel has a 24-hour front desk, and all rooms include a complimentary breakfast buffet.

Back Bay

The neighborhood of Back Bay is known for its Victorian brownstone homes, the Boston Public Library, and the fashionable shopping district along Newbury and Boylston Streets.

Four Seasons Boston

Four Seasons is a luxury stay just a few steps from Boston Common park. Guests can enjoy the hotel's on-site gym and covered pool. The hotel's restaurant Aujourd'Hui Lounge serves breakfast and dinner daily. The hotel occasionally even offers classes to children, like a cookie-making class.

Boston Park Plaza

Boston Park Plaza is a century-old hotel that recently got renovated. The hotel has a few on-site dining options, including the farm-to-table dishes at Off the Common and STRIP by Strega Steakhouse. Guests can also grab coffee and light snacks at Starbucks, located just off the main lobby. Guests here have access to the hotel's fitness center, concierge service, and a hotel gift shop.

Fenway-Kenmore

The Fenway-Kenmore is best known for Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, Boston University, and the Boston Marathon finish line.

Hotel Commonwealth

Hotel Commonwealth is a luxury hotel that offers guests modern amenities. Guests can enjoy in-room spa services, a fitness center, and on-site restaurants and bars.

The hotel has Tsurutontan Udon Noodle Brasserie and soon-to-open Blue Ribbon Sushi. Guests can order room service from these dining establishments.

The Verb Hotel

The Verb Hotel offers guests a unique rock and roll experience. The whole hotel is decorated with music memorabilia. Guests can relax by the outdoor pool or dine at the attached restaurant, Hojoko, which claims to have the best Wagyu burgers in town and offers sushi and ramen.

Sommerville

Sommerville is a city located just outside of Boston. This city is an excellent alternative for staying directly in Boston. It offers a quaint town feel with cute boutiques down Assembly Row, a shopping district, and great restaurants and breweries.

Cambria Hotel Boston

Cambria Hotel is a boutique hotel that offers guests an on-site fitness center, private parking, and a restaurant and bar. The Rooftop Bar has impressive views of the city skyline, while Six West Restaurant and Bar has breakfast, lunch, and dinner selections.

La Quinta by Wyndham Boston Somerville

La Quinta by Wyndham is a contemporary hotel steps away from Assembly Row in Sommerville. The hotel stay includes access to an on-site fitness center, a business center, and a laundry service. There is a restaurant on-site that offers daily breakfast.

Cambridge

Cambridge is just across the Charles River and is home to the elite Harvard University. It is another excellent alternative to staying in the big city.

The Charles Hotel

The Charles Hotel sits next to Harvard University and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.

The hotel has touches of classic old-world décor with a modern new-world twist. The Charles offers guests access to the beautiful library, an on-site gym, and fine dining.

There are a few dining options. Henrietta's Table serves classic New England dishes, Regattabar offers live Jazz nightly, and Noir has a light menu with craft cocktails.

Porter Square Hotel

Porter Square Hotel is a boutique hotel in the heart of Cambridge. Guests can chill out on the patio or dine at the on-site restaurant. Colette Wine Bistro offers French cuisine and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Rooms are spacious with contemporary touches and free internet.

Farther afield

If you want to save money or a larger room, you must stay farther away from Downtown Boston. These hotels require you to drive a car, take an Uber, or use public transport, but they are so beautiful you may not mind.

AC Hotel by Marriot Cambridge

The AC Hotel Cambridge is a gorgeous hotel on the western edge of Cambridge, Massachusetts. It's close to all major highways and has easy access via the public transportation system to get you into downtown Boston within 20 minutes!

The AC Hotel Cambridge is in a prime location, right near Harvard Square, with various shops and restaurants nearby. On top of all of that, this hotel has spacious rooms with plush bedding and a top-notch work lounge.

The Colonial Inn in Concord

The Colonial Inn has been around since the birth of the United States. Established in historic Concord in 1716, this gorgeous hotel played a role in pivotal moments of the country's history over the centuries. It once stored weapons for the Concord Minutemen as they fought the Revolutionary war.

It also became the home of Henry David Thoreau for a time. Some even say one of its rooms is haunted.

If you want to stay in a piece of history while visiting Boston, this hotel has it all. It has large rooms, renowned restaurants and is within walking distance from the Old North Bridge and the Louisa May Alcott home.

Final Thoughts

There are so many things to do in Boston. You will want to spend some serious time there to get it all in. The first step is finding the right hotel that meets your needs. From luxurious 5-star properties to more affordable options, there's something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you're looking for a centrally located hotel near all the action or a more peaceful option on the outskirts of town, you'll find the perfect place to stay in Boston.

