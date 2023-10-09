Box of Giraffe Droppings Seized at Minnesota Airport

U.S. Customs confiscated and destroyed a box of giraffe feces after a woman attempted to bring it back from a trip to Kenya to make necklaces from it.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists selected the woman at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minnesota on September 29.

“The passenger declared she had the giraffe feces and explained that she had obtained the droppings in Kenya and planned to make a necklace,” the CBP stated. “The passenger also claimed she had used moose feces to make necklaces at her home in Iowa.”

The box of giraffe droppings was then seized by officers and destroyed via steam sterilization.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said Chicago CBP Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is a high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

It is legal to bring animal feces into the United States for certain species with the correct permit. “All ruminant animal feces require a Veterinary Services Permit for entry into the United States,” CBP said. “Kenya is affected with African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle disease, Foot and Mouth disease, and Swine Vesicular Disease.”

The woman was not charged because she readily declared she had the droppings and handed them over to authorities when asked. However, had she tried to sneak them past agents, she could have faced a fine of up to $1,000.

“CBP’s agriculture specialists mitigate the threat of non-native pests, diseases, and contaminants entering the United States,” said Augustine Moore, CBP Area Port Director-Minnesota. “CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological and agriculture sciences; they inspect travelers and cargo arriving in the United States by air, land, and seaports of entry.”