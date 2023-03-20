Boyfriend Finally Snaps After Enduring Girlfriend’s Offensive Jokes

Jokes are supposed to make people around you laugh. That's the motive. So, if someone tells a joke and the other person isn't laughing, especially when they are the subject of the joke, then that is most likely not a joke.

Some people don't understand that when you have to add “but I was just kidding” to explain your joke, you probably said something offensive or hurtful. What's more, you're also failing to see it from the other person's point of view.

The most annoying part about this is when people who tell offensive jokes can't maintain the same energy when they are the subject of the tease. u/Platedmarket's girlfriend is an example.

“It's Just a Joke”

Offensive jokes attack someone's weakness or the not-so-perfect part of them. OP was out with his girlfriend and some friends, and while they were having lunch, they were all teasing him. Everyone was laughing, but OP wasn't finding it funny.

They were laughing about his looks. And it may have sounded funny to them, but what kind of jokes can someone crack about a person's physical attributes without sounding insulting?

OP was beginning to feel bad because the jokes were getting quite spiteful, and it didn't help that his girlfriend was in on it, too. They were laughing at the state of his finances, intelligence, and body. Anyone in that kind of situation is bound to feel terrible. The worst part is when the one person who should have probably moderated the jokes is the one encouraging them.

He pleaded for them to stop, but they didn't listen. They were only little jokes, right?

Well, he figured maybe he was being extra and too sensitive and decided to join in on the fun and make his own jokes too. I mean, since everyone wanted to be funny.

Strike Back

People find it easy to dish out stuff, not caring about the other person's emotions. Give them a bit of their medicine and watch them play the victim role.

OP, making a strike back, said a joke about his girlfriend: “If you want to know about someone bad with money, [girlfriend] spends a hundred bucks a week on stuffed animals.”

Not sure why that was funny, but everyone laughed. Well, everyone except OP's girlfriend. She found the joke upsetting, and she made sure he knew that. She also called him an awful and insensitive person for making the joke.

That was the end of that fun hangout. She was upset at him for making a joke about her spending habit. Yet, just a few moments ago, she was making jokes about not just his finances but his intelligence and physique, too.

His girlfriend didn't stop there. She stopped responding to his texts and told her friends about how insensitive he was and how he hurt her by doing what he did. Of course, her friends took her side and saw him as the bad guy.

But his friends don't think so. Remember they were present when his girlfriend was making her own jokes and when he made one in return? Well, they think it's only fair. However, OP wonders if he took it too far by hurting her feelings the way he did.

All Terrible People

Most people believe that everyone here is wrong. From OP and his girlfriend, who don't respect each other, to his friends, who don't understand boundaries and how not to cross them.

Although someone believes that OP is NTA because he asked his friends and girlfriend to stop, but they didn't. She still had the nerve to get pissed when he joined in.

“NTA. You asked them to stop. They didn’t. You joined in, and she got pissed. Normally I’m not a fan of the ‘disrespect me, and I’ll disrespect you' attitude, but if the whole day was about tearing you down, what did they expect? I don’t even see how what you said is so horrible….”

Someone else remarked how the tit-for-tat could never benefit either of them:

“Was she out of line? Sure. But two wrongs don't make a right here. You specifically said it made you uncomfortable, and your response was to attack back? Why not just deal with it for now and talk to her about it privately?”

Well, OP got the answer to his question. He was wrong, but so were his girlfriend and friends. Personally, I think that his girlfriend was wrong for acting as she did when she made worse jokes. Whose side are you on?

