Brad Anderson to Direct ‘Twilight of the Dead,’ Final George A. Romero Film

Brad Anderson will direct Twilight of the Dead, the final film in the late George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead series of zombie films. Twilight of the Dead marks the seventh film in the franchise, following Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead, and Survival of the Dead.

In a press release from production company Roundtable Entertainment, Head of Film and Scripted Content John Baldecchi says, “Brad is the ideal filmmaker to bring this project to life. Both Brad and George began their careers in the independent film scene and have directed seminal movies in the genre space and beyond. Brad has had tremendous success both commercially and critically, and Roundtable is thrilled to have him on board to direct. Twilight of the Dead is the seventh and final chapter of the Dead series and we think Brad is the perfect storyteller to bring this cinematic tale about the human condition to life.”

Night of the Living Dead Inspired Brad Anderson at a Young Age

Anderson is an American director best known for directing Christian Bale in The Machinist, Halle Berry in The Call, and the psychological horror film Session 9.

Romero, dubbed the “Father of the Zombie Film,” passed away in 2017 after writing the beginning of the Twilight of the Dead script. In addition to the Dead films, he directed The Crazies, Martin, Monkey Shines, The Dark Half, and Knightriders.

Anderson spoke about Romero in the Roundtable Entertainment press release:

“George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead may have been the first real horror movie I ever saw and its shock value, its keen social relevance, and even the means by which it was made were all hugely inspirational to me. George’s ‘indie spirit,' his do-it-yourself approach to filmmaking — outside of the main industry; on a shoestring budget; collaborating with family and friends — is exactly how I made my first film, and to some extent still make films now. Night of the Living Dead, and many of those that followed, wove together straight up horror with pointed social commentary. “This unexpected combination is what elevated George’s films, and for me it is exactly what is most exciting about Twilight of the Dead. This too is a zombie movie in which limbs fly and heads roll, but one that is also about social transformation, one that asks the question: What is it to be human? It is also a horror movie with ‘heart' and, dare I say, hope. As a filmmaker who relishes combining and reinventing genres, the chance to bring to life (so to speak!) this last installment in George Romero’s zombie franchise is a true honor and a privilege.”

Twilight of the Dead plans to start production later this year.