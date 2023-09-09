The Best Brad Pitt Movies To Watch You May Have Forgotten About

Brad Pitt is a Hollywood legend and one of the most iconic actors of his generation. From his early roles in films like Thelma & Louise to his recent critically acclaimed performances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra, Pitt has proven himself to be a versatile actor capable of delivering powerful and memorable performances.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best Brad Pitt movies to watch, spanning his impressive career and showcasing his range as an actor. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to his work, there's something for everyone on this list. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a cinematic journey through the best of Brad Pitt's filmography.

1. Hunk (1987)

A computer nerd makes a deal with the devil and gets a new beefcake body. However, the price may be too high as he finds that his new body attracts all sorts of unwanted attention.

2. No Way Out (1987)

A Naval officer is tasked with investigating the murder of a young woman. However, he soon finds himself caught up in a web of conspiracy and deception, with his own life on the line.

3.,39 No Man's Land (1987)

A rookie cop and a seasoned detective are tasked with transporting a prisoner across state lines. However, things go awry when they become stranded in the desert with the prisoner, who is wanted by a dangerous criminal organization.

4. Less Than Zero (1987)

A college student returns to his hometown of Los Angeles for Christmas break, only to find that his childhood friend has fallen into a dangerous world of drugs and excess. As he tries to help his friend, he becomes entangled in the same lifestyle and must confront his own demons.

5. The Dark Side of the Sun (1988)

In this drama, a young man named Rick (played by Brad Pitt) suffers from a rare skin disease that prevents him from being exposed to sunlight.

When he meets a beautiful girl named Marisa, he falls in love and decides to risk everything to be with her, including his life.

6. Happy Together (1989)

A young man named Christopher (played by Patrick Dempsey) is in love with his best friend's girlfriend, but when the three of them take a trip together, they are forced to confront their feelings and the reality of their situation. Brad Pitt has a small role as a character named Brian.

7. Cutting Class (1989)

In this horror-comedy, a high school student returns to school after a stint in a mental institution, only to find that his classmates are being murdered one by one. Brad Pitt plays a minor role as a popular student named Dwight Ingalls.

8. Across the Tracks (1991)

Two brothers with different personalities and aspirations compete on their high school track team.

Brad Pitt plays the more rebellious and troubled older brother, Joe Maloney, who has a strained relationship with his father and becomes a source of conflict for the family.

9. Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise follows two friends, Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon), who embark on a road trip that quickly turns into a crime spree.

Brad Pitt has a small but memorable role as a charming drifter named J.D. who briefly becomes involved with Thelma.

10. Johnny Suede (1991)

In this quirky romantic comedy, Brad Pitt stars as Johnny Suede, a wannabe rock star with a giant pompadour who meets and falls for a young woman named Yvonne.

Along the way, he deals with various oddball characters and navigates the ups and downs of his fledgling music career.

11. Cool World (1992)

Cool World is a live-action/animated fantasy film in which a cartoonist named Jack Deebs (Gabriel Byrne) is transported into the animated world he created, called Cool World.

Brad Pitt plays the character of detective Frank Harris, who helps Jack navigate this strange and dangerous world.

12. A River Runs Through It (1992)

A River Runs Through It is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers, Norman and Paul, growing up in Montana in the early 1900s.

Brad Pitt plays the rebellious and free-spirited Paul, who becomes a fly-fishing expert but struggles with personal demons. The film explores themes of family, love, and the beauty of nature.

13. Kalifornia (1993)

Kalifornia is a crime thriller about a journalist named Brian (David Duchovny) and his girlfriend Carrie who set out on a road trip to write a book about famous murder sites.

They are joined by a couple named Early (Brad Pitt) and Adele (Juliette Lewis) who they soon realize are not who they seem.

Brad Pitt gives a chilling performance as the charismatic but psychotic Early.

14. True Romance (1993)

True Romance is a crime film about a young couple, Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette), who fall in love and get caught up in a dangerous world of drugs, mafia, and hired killers.

Brad Pitt plays the small but memorable role of Floyd, a stoner who lives with Clarence's roommate. The film features a star-studded cast and was written by Quentin Tarantino.

15. The Favor (1994)

The Favor is a romantic comedy about a married couple, Kathy (Harley Jane Kozak) and Tom (Bill Pullman), who ask their attractive neighbor Emily (Elizabeth McGovern) to seduce Tom in order to spice up their life.

Brad Pitt plays the role of Elliott, Emily's ex-boyfriend who is still in love with her. The film received mixed reviews but is notable for featuring Brad Pitt in one of his early supporting roles.

16. Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Interview with the Vampire is a horror film based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice. Brad Pitt plays the role of Louis, a young plantation owner who becomes a vampire in 1791 and is then taken under the wing of the charismatic and sadistic vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise).

The film also stars Kirsten Dunst as Claudia, a young girl turned into a vampire by Louis, and Antonio Banderas as the vampire Armand. The film received mixed reviews but was a commercial success and has since gained a cult following.

17. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Legends of the Fall is an epic drama film about the lives of three brothers during and after World War I. Brad Pitt plays the role of Tristan Ludlow, the middle brother who is haunted by his experiences in the war and struggles with his own inner demons.

The film also stars Anthony Hopkins as the patriarch of the Ludlow family, Aidan Quinn as the eldest brother, and Julia Ormond as Susannah, a woman who falls in love with both Tristan and his younger brother. The film received mixed reviews but was a commercial success and earned three Academy Award nominations.

18. Seven (1995)

Seven is a crime thriller film about two detectives, played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, who are tasked with tracking down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his inspiration for his murders.

The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow as Pitt's wife and Kevin Spacey as the enigmatic killer. The film received critical acclaim for its dark and disturbing tone and is considered one of the best crime thrillers of all time.

19. 12 Monkeys (1995)

12 Monkeys is a sci-fi thriller film about a man named James Cole, played by Bruce Willis, who is sent back in time from the year 2035 to prevent a deadly virus from wiping out most of humanity. Brad Pitt plays the role of Jeffrey Goines, a mentally unstable patient in a psychiatric institution who may hold the key to stopping the virus.

Madeleine Stowe plays the role of Dr. Kathryn Railly, a psychiatrist who becomes involved with Cole's mission. The film received critical acclaim for its complex plot and excellent performances and earned Pitt his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

20. Sleepers (1996)

Sleepers is a crime drama film about a group of four friends from, New York, who are sent to a juvenile detention center after a prank goes wrong. While in the detention center, the boys are abused by the guards, and when they are released they seek revenge on their abusers.

Brad Pitt plays the role of Michael, one of the boys' older friends who helps them plan their revenge. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, and Dustin Hoffman. The film received mixed reviews but was a commercial success, and has since become a cult classic.

21. The Devil's Own (1997)

The Devil's Own is an action drama film about a young IRA member named Rory Devaney, played by Brad Pitt, who travels to New York City to purchase weapons for the IRA's fight against the British.

He befriends a local cop named Tom O'Meara, played by Harrison Ford, who is unaware of Devaney's true identity. As Devaney becomes more involved in his IRA activities, he must decide where his loyalties lie. The film received mixed reviews and was controversial due to its depiction of the IRA.

22. Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Seven Years in Tibet is a biographical drama film about the Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer, played by Brad Pitt, who travels to Tibet in the 1940s and befriends the young Dalai Lama.

The film depicts Harrer's transformation from a selfish adventurer to a compassionate friend and mentor to the Dalai Lama. The film received mixed reviews but was praised for its cinematography and depiction of Tibetan culture.

23. Meet Joe Black (1998)

Meet Joe Black is a romantic fantasy film about Death, played by Brad Pitt, who takes on a human form to experience life on Earth. He is intrigued by the life of media mogul William Parrish, played by Anthony Hopkins, and strikes a deal with him to extend his time on Earth in exchange for insight into the meaning of life.

Along the way, Death falls in love with Parrish's daughter, played by Claire Forlani. The film received mixed reviews but was praised for its performances and emotional depth.

24. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club is a psychological drama film based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk. Edward Norton plays an insomniac office worker who forms a “fight club” with his charismatic new friend, played by Brad Pitt, as a way to escape the monotony of his life.

As the club grows in popularity and becomes more violent, Norton's character begins to lose control and questions his own sanity. The film received critical acclaim for its themes of masculinity, consumerism, and identity, as well as its iconic twist ending.

25. Being John Malkovich (1999)

John Malkovich is a surrealist comedy film about a puppeteer, played by John Cusack, who discovers a portal that leads directly into the mind of actor John Malkovich.

He teams up with his coworker, played by Cameron Diaz, and they begin charging people for the chance to enter Malkovich's mind. As more and more people start to take advantage of this opportunity, things quickly spiral out of control. The film was praised for its unique premise and offbeat humor, as well as the performances of its cast.

26. S[…] (2000)

S[…] is a crime comedy film about a group of criminals and lowlifes who get mixed up in a diamond heist. The film features an ensemble cast, including Brad Pitt as a Gypsy boxer named Mickey O'Neil. The plot weaves together various intersecting storylines and features plenty of dark humor and unexpected twists.

The film was praised for its stylish direction and strong performances, particularly Pitt's memorable turn as Mickey.

27. The Mexican (2001)

The Mexican is a crime-comedy film about a man named Jerry, played by Brad Pitt, who is forced to retrieve a valuable antique pistol, called “The Mexican”, while his girlfriend Samantha, played by Julia Roberts, is held hostage.

Along the way, he runs into a number of colorful characters, including a hitman played by James Gandolfini. The film was praised for its clever writing, strong performances, and quirky sense of humor.

28. Spy Game (2001)

Spy Game is an action-thriller film about a retiring CIA agent named Nathan Muir, played by Robert Redford, who sets out to save his former protégé, played by Brad Pitt, who has been captured by the Chinese government.

The film tells the story of their relationship and the various missions they went on together throughout their careers. The film was praised for its suspenseful plot, strong performances, and stylish direction by Tony Scott.

29. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Eleven is a heist film about a group of eleven criminals, led by Danny Ocean played by George Clooney, who plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. The film features an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Julia Roberts. The film is known for its intricate plot, stylish direction by Steven Soderbergh, and the chemistry between the cast.

30. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a biographical comedy-drama film based on the memoir of Chuck Barris, the creator of several popular game shows in the 1960s and 1970s.

The film stars Sam Rockwell as Barris, who claims to have been a CIA assassin during the same period. Brad Pitt makes a cameo appearance as Barris' CIA handler. The film explores the blurred lines between reality and fantasy and was praised for its inventive storytelling, strong performances, and stylish direction by George Clooney.

31. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas is an animated adventure film that follows the legendary sailor, Sinbad, voiced by Brad Pitt, as he sets out to retrieve the Book of Peace and save his friend Proteus, voiced by Joseph Fiennes.

Along the way, Sinbad is joined by the beautiful thief Marina, voiced by Catherine Zeta-Jones. The film was praised for its stunning animation, engaging storyline, and memorable characters.

32. Troy (2004)

Troy is an epic historical film that tells the story of the Trojan War. Brad Pitt plays the role of Achilles, the greatest warrior of Greece, who is persuaded by Agamemnon, played by Brian, to fight against the Trojans.

Orlando Bloom plays the role of Paris, the Trojan prince who falls in love with Helen, played by Diane Kruger, the wife of King Menelaus, played by Brendan Gleeson. The film was praised for its grand scale, impressive battle scenes, and strong performances by the cast.

33. Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Twelve is a heist film and a sequel to Ocean's Eleven. The film follows Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, and his team of professional criminals, including Rusty Ryan, played by Brad Pitt, as they plan a series of elaborate heists in Europe.

Julia Roberts plays the role of Tess Ocean, Danny's ex-wife who becomes involved in the heists. The film was praised for its stylish direction, witty script, and an all-star cast.

34. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an action-comedy film that follows John and Jane Smith, played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie respectively, a seemingly normal married couple who are both secretly assassins working for rival organizations.

When they are each assigned to kill the same target, they find out about each other's true identity, and their marriage is put to the test. The film was praised for the chemistry between Pitt and Jolie, the exciting action sequences, and the clever script.

35. Babel (2006)

Babel is a drama film that tells four interconnected stories across four different countries. Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett play a couple who are on vacation in Morocco when she is accidentally shot, and the incident affects the lives of others in different parts of the world.

The film explores themes of communication, cultural differences, and the consequences of actions. It was praised for its powerful performances, intricate storytelling, and insightful commentary on modern society.

36. Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Thirteen is the third installment in the Ocean's franchise. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon reprise their roles as Danny Ocean, Rusty Ryan, and Linus Caldwell, respectively.

The plot centers around their attempt to take down a ruthless casino owner who double-crossed one of their own. The film was praised for its stylish direction, witty script, and entertaining performances by the all-star cast.

37. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is a Western biographical film that tells the story of the last days of the notorious outlaw Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and the events that led to his assassination by his former ally, Robert Ford (Casey Affleck).

The film explores themes of celebrity, hero worship, and the allure of violence, as well as the complex relationship between James and Ford. It was praised for its stunning cinematography, masterful direction, and powerful performances by the lead actors.

38. Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading is a black comedy crime film that follows the lives of several eccentric characters whose paths intersect when a former CIA agent's (John Malkovich) memoirs end up in the wrong hands.

Brad Pitt plays a dim-witted gym employee who becomes embroiled in the chaos when he and his co-worker (Frances McDormand) stumble upon the memoirs. The film is known for its quirky characters, unpredictable plot twists, and sharp humor.

39. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a romantic fantasy drama film based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. It tells the story of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), a man who is born in his eighties and ages backward.

Throughout his unusual life, he experiences love, loss, and the struggles of living with a unique condition. The film explores themes of mortality, time, and the meaning of life. It received critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, emotional performances, and captivating storyline.

40. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Inglourious Basterds is a war film that follows a group of Jewish-American soldiers, known as the “Basterds,” who are on a mission to take down high-ranking officials in World War II. Brad Pitt plays Lieutenant Aldo Raine, the leader of the Basterds, who is known for his ruthless tactics and hatred for them.

The film also features Christoph Waltz in his breakout role as SS Colonel Hans Landa, who is tasked with hunting down Jews and the Basterds. The film was praised for its unique blend of humor, suspense, and violence, as well as its brilliant performances and memorable characters.

41. The Lost City (2022)

The Lost City follows a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who is sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

42. Bullet Train (2022)

Bullet Train follows five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. As they work out their differences and try to accomplish their separate missions, they realize that they're all part of a larger scheme and that their lives may be in danger.

43. She Said (TBA)

She Said is based on the book She Said: Breaking the Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

The film tells the story of how the two journalists uncovered the abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the obstacles they faced in getting the story published.

44. Women Talking (TBA)

Women Talking is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. The story takes place in a Mennonite colony where a group of women are meeting to discuss how to move forward after discovering that they have been drugged and raped by men in their community. The film explores themes of power, oppression, and women's agency.