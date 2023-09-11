Brain-Boosting Back to School Foods: Fueling Your Kids for Success

Experts say certain nutrients can enhance memory, focus, and problem-solving skills, vital for academic achievement. However, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), empty calories from solid fats and added sugars make up about 40% of children’s daily calorie consumption.

As students head back to school, parents are again tasked with preparing their children for academic success. While new backpacks, notebooks, and pencils are essential, nutrition is another crucial factor often overlooked.

A recent study by Cambridge University Press shows that Western-style diets, which are typically foods with high levels of saturated fat, salt, and sugar, impair memory and learning. These foods, which include french fries, chicken nuggets, and sugary desserts, actually lower kids' brain power.

However, many parents seek ways to optimize their children's learning potential through a well-balanced diet, adding momentum to the focus on brain-boosting foods for back-to-school preparations.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are undoubtedly among the most vital brain-boosting back-to-school foods for kids. These natural powerhouses are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide the cognitive fuel necessary for optimal learning and mental agility.

Berries are rich in antioxidants and support memory and concentration, while leafy greens like spinach offer iron, vital for maintaining focus and cognitive function. The vitamins found in fruits and vegetables, such as vitamin C from citrus fruits and vitamin A from carrots, play pivotal roles in brain health and development. Including a colorful variety of these nutrient-dense foods in a child's diet nourishes their growing bodies and primes their minds for success in the classroom.

Nandor Barta from My Pure Plants says, “Getting something nutritious or even brain-boosting into a picky eater is no easy task. We try to get creative and hide certain ingredients into their favorite food like nut meal in their oatmeal, lentils in their pancakes, or veggies into their pasta sauce.”

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are indispensable brain-boosting back-to-school foods for kids, providing a compact yet potent source of cognitive enhancement. Packed with healthy fats, proteins, and a spectrum of essential nutrients, these tiny marvels offer sustained energy release and support neurotransmitter function, which is crucial for optimal brain communication.

Omega-3 fatty acids in nuts and flaxseeds contribute to improved focus and memory. At the same time, the magnesium in pumpkin seeds aids in relaxation and stress reduction, paving the way for effective learning.

JayDee Vykoukal at Mom Blog Life says, “My favorite brain-boosting foods go in our morning smoothies. Nutrient-dense add-ins that I add daily and blend smoothly with a good blender are hemp seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds. The omega-3s, magnesium, and vitamin D are perfect for brain health.” Incorporating these nutrient-rich powerhouses into snacks or meals satisfies hunger and nurtures brain health, setting the stage for a successful and fulfilling school day.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are an essential component of brain-boosting back-to-school foods for kids, offering a steady supply of energy that sustains focus and cognitive function throughout the day.

Unlike refined grains, whole grains like oats, quinoa, and whole wheat retain their fiber and nutrient content, ensuring a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream. This steady energy flow supports optimal brain performance by preventing energy crashes and maintaining mental clarity. The complex carbohydrates in whole grains provide a reliable fuel source for active minds, making them a fundamental element of a well-rounded diet that fuels academic success.

Fish

Fish takes center stage as a crucial brain-boosting back-to-school food for kids, offering a bountiful supply of omega-3 fatty acids that have a transformative impact on cognitive function.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich sources of these essential fats, renowned for their role in brain health. Omega-3s aid in building and maintaining brain cell membranes, facilitating efficient communication between neurons. This translates to improved memory retention, heightened concentration, and enhanced problem-solving abilities.

Further, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in fish has been linked to cognitive development in children, particularly in areas like reading and math.

Dairy Products

Dairy products are a vital pillar of brain-boosting back-to-school foods for kids, supplying a rich blend of nutrients essential for cognitive development and overall well-being. Calcium and vitamin D, prominently present in dairy items like milk, yogurt, and cheese, are pivotal in supporting healthy brain function and promoting strong bones.

These nutrients aid neurotransmitter communication, ensuring efficient cognitive processes and enhancing memory. Moreover, the protein content in dairy products contributes to the production of dopamine and norepinephrine — neurotransmitters that play a significant role in attention and mood regulation.

Eggs

Eggs are a versatile and essential ingredient for brain-boosting back-to-school foods for kids. They deliver a powerhouse of nutrients that contribute to optimal cognitive function. High in protein and choline, eggs provide the building blocks for neurotransmitters, the brain's messengers that regulate memory, concentration, and mood. Choline, in particular, plays a crucial role in memory development and learning.

Additionally, eggs offer a rich source of vitamins such as B12 and D, fostering neural health and supporting overall brain vitality. Whether scrambled, poached, or eaten as a salad, eggs are a convenient and delicious way to fortify young minds for a successful day of learning and achievement in the classroom.

This article was produced by Low Carb Africa and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.