Branded Umbrellas Played a Pivotal Role in Spreading a Heart Felt Message

Umbrellas are a staple product used worldwide, keeping us dry in the wet weather and, in some cases, blocking out the heat in the warmer months.

Branded Umbrellas

In recent years, umbrellas have become a meaningful way to spread a brand's message. Branded umbrellas, seen everywhere from trade shows to corporate events, are a great way to showcase company and product branding in an eye catching way. However, an umbrella is not just an excellent tool for spreading a brand's logo to unsuspecting potential customers. They are also extremely useful in generating a buzz on social media and sharing an incredibly important message.

The ADHD Foundation

The ADHD Foundation supports a particularly important, yet often overlooked cause. The ADHD Foundation is the UK's leading neurodiversity charity, offering a strength-based, lifespan service for the 20-percent of the population with ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, DCD, Dyscalculia, OCD, Tourette's Syndrome, and more.

The ADHD Foundation's vision is to work towards a world that views neurodiversity and ‘thinking differently’ as a strength while acknowledging and understanding the difficulties associated with lifespan neurodevelopmental conditions.

To raise awareness of such an important cause and spread their message nationwide, the ADHD Foundation launched a branded campaign they called “The Neurodiversity Umbrella Project.”

The Neurodiversity Umbrella Project celebrates the 1 in 5 human beings who ‘Think Differently' by virtue of their dyslexia, ADHD, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, and autism. Young people chose umbrellas as bright, colorful, and optimistic symbols of neurodiversity.

In 2022, more than 7500 umbrellas were produced for The Neurodiversity Umbrella Project. Across the UK, public installations appeared in city centers, offering branding and marketing opportunities for businesses and funders. These often worked in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement District organizations.

Celebrating Neurodiversity

The city center installations of brightly colored canopies of umbrellas are a focal point for community groups, art performances, and events for children. In 2022, over 500 schools, public buildings, and business premises also had mini umbrella installations of 25-50 umbrellas suspended from their ceilings as part of the wider social impact of the Neurodiversity Umbrella Project.

The Neurodiversity Umbrella Project was a smashing success, bringing awareness through branded umbrellas far and wide. BrandedBrolly was proud to be part of this project, helping to make a meaningful impact on the community!

The simple yet effective branded umbrellas were eye-catching and spread an important message that would otherwise not have been heard. The hope is that by using the memorable branded umbrellas to spread the message of neurodiversity, the incredible impact they made will continue for years to come.

“We are so proud to have been a part of the Neurodiversity Umbrella Project,” shares Keenan Garvey, Co-Founder of BrandedBrolly. “It was an amazing experience, and we believe that branded umbrellas are a great way to spread any message or brand, but in this case, it had a special meaning for us all.”

A Promotional Product That Spread a Message

By using branded city umbrellas as both a promotional product and a message spreader, the ADHD Foundation and BrandedBrolly have significantly raised awareness for a cause that otherwise would not be heard. The branded umbrellas were an incredibly effective and stylish way to spread their message far and wide!

In 2023 the ADHD foundation will launch the Neurodiversity Umbrella Project across the UK, this time going even bigger, with 10,000 umbrellas being produced to help spread an extremely important message. BrandedBrolly is excited to be part of this project again, helping to impact the world positively.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.