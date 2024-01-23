All the Brands Booking Ad Time During Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 is arriving fast — it takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. It’s the first time the city best known for its glamorous casinos and hotels has hosted this iconic sporting event.

Most Super Bowl fans consider the commercials a big part of the experience. When you watch Super Bowl 58 on CBS, there are certain brands you’re going to hear about.

1. BMW

Maybe you noticed that BMW ads were missing from the 2023 Super Bowl. Well, the luxury car brand is back this year.

2. Hellmann's Mayonnaise

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is becoming a Super Bowl ad fixture. They’ve had ads for the last few years.

3. Temu

Temu plans to run an ad during the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. Strangely, the company confirmed its plans to have a Super Bowl commercial in documents for its lawsuit against Shein.

4. Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew will have an ad for its delicious Mountain Dew Baja Blast drink during Super Bowl 58. It will celebrate the 20th anniversary of this flavor’s creation.

5. PepsiCo

You’ll see a PepsiCo ad for its Starry soda, which replaced Sierra Mist. Hip-hop star Ice Spice will appear in the commercial.

6. FanDuel

The sports betting industry wants some attention over the Super Bowl, for pretty obvious reasons. One of the most popular apps, FanDuel, will air ads during the big game.

7. Opendoor

It seems like pretty much every kind of business wants eyeballs on Super Sunday. This includes a real estate brand, Opendoor.

8. Coors Light

Beer brands have a long tradition of Super Bowl ads, so it's not surprising that Coors Light is making an appearance.

9. Nerds by Ferrara Candy

Remember Nerds, that brightly colored candy from your childhood? This is the brand's first Super Bowl ad ever and will feature Nerds Gummy Clusters.

10. Dove

Dove hasn’t advertised on Super Sunday for years, but it’s making an exciting comeback. In line with the brand, Dove’s ad will support girls in sports and self-esteem.

11. Squarespace

Tech also makes an appearance during the big game. Squarespace has booked an ad spot, and they’re going all out. They hired Martin Scorsese to direct the commercial.

12. TurboTax

Since we’re getting into tax season, it makes sense that TurboTax has booked its place in the Super Bowl ads. This is an annual tradition for the company.

13. Reese's

Maybe you’ll want some chocolate on hand during the big game for snacking. There’ll be a Reese’s ad, so you’re bound to get a craving.

14. Popeyes

Popeyes is all set to promote the restaurant chain's delicious wings in its first Super Sunday commercial. It’s going to star a celebrity, so keep an eye out.

15. Doritos

Frito-Lay often shows up in the big game ads. So, it's no surprise that there will be a Doritos appearance this year.

16. Kawasaki

You’ve probably heard of Kawasaki motorcycles and even its Jet Skis. But they’ve recently entered the powersports arena, too. Look forward to learning about this on Super Sunday.

17. Drumstick Ice Cream

Drumstick ice cream cones are a summer mainstay. Start craving them early and enjoy the tastebud tempting commercial that will air during Super Bowl 2024.

18. DoorDash

Watching football is hungry work, which is why DoorDash is making an appearance. This is the third time this company has booked a Super Bowl ad.

19. Oreo

Not to be outdone by other celebrity-strewn Super Sunday ads, Oreo’s commercial stars Kris Jenner. This is the first time Oreo has featured in the big game in more than a decade.

20. Volkswagen

It’s been 10 years since Volkswagen last had a Super Bowl ad. During Super Bowl 2024, the company will mark the 75th anniversary of its arrival in the U.S.

21. e.l.f. Cosmetics

We don’t usually associate makeup with the Super Bowl, or at least we didn’t in the past. However, e.l.f Cosmetics is going to make a splash during the big game this year.

22. Kia

Kia’s Super Bowl 58 appearance will focus on its EV9, an all-electric vehicle. It’s the first three-row EV SUV ever to hit the American mass market.

23. Pringles

Pringles is a big hit when you have the Super Bowl munchies. Make sure you have some on hand to enjoy the Pringles appearance on Super Sunday.

24. Booking.com

If you watched the Super Bowl last year, you saw the Melissa McCarthy Booking.com ad. The company is coming back again for this year's big game.

25. Uber Eats

Uber Eats will give DoorDash a run for its money during the big game. They’ve secured a Super Sunday spot for the fourth consecutive year.

26. M&M's

M&M’s takes the Super Bowl seriously. Last year, they spent an entire month focusing on its campaign leading up to the event. According to reports, the M&M's spot this year will focus on fun.

27. BetMGM

BetMGM hasn’t advertised during the Super Bowl before, so this year is its first appearance. Their ad teasers feature Vince Vaughn and Tom Brady.