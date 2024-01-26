Discover 25 Clothing Brands Built to Last

With the rise of fast fashion, finding well-made clothing that won’t disintegrate after a few rounds in the washing machine can be challenging. Fast fashion is bad for the environment and doesn’t deliver high-quality products to its customers. If you want clothing that will last years, consider buying clothes from one of the stellar brands listed here. Also, watch for these brands at thrift stores to save money!

1. Madewell

Madewell is a top clothing brand with the perfect mix of casual preppy clothes and cozy rustic pieces. As the name of this store implies, all the clothes are made thoughtfully and with high-quality materials that will last. Not only are the clothes attractive, but they’re durable.

2. Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is a major brand but lies in the shadow of companies like REI and L.L. Bean, two other companies known for high-quality clothing. Eddie Bauer often has fantastic sales, meaning you can get incredibly well-made clothing for a discounted price.

3. Patagonia

Patagonia can be seen as a trendy brand that people buy for the cute logo, but the company puts a lot of effort into crafting long-lasting clothing. From hiking pants to fluffy sweaters to thermal socks, the array of products is impressive, and everything's made to last.

4. Carhartt

Carhartt was reserved for construction workers and intense outdoorsy people for a long time, but others are recognizing this brand’s high potential. In the last decade, Carhartt has become a go-to brand for people who don’t want to buy a new beanie or pair of pants every year, as these clothes last forever.

5. Darn Tough

Darn Tough is a newer company that focuses on making socks that won’t wear down, no matter how much you use them. We’ve all been disappointed when what we thought was a decent pair of socks begin to unravel or become holey, but Darn Tough socks stand the test of time.

6. L.L. Bean

As mentioned, L.L. Bean is a fabulous option for durable and stylish clothing. They’ve spent decades building their brand reputation, and while some products are trendy, every item is made with rigid materials and quality construction that won’t give up easily.

7. Nordstrom’s

Many brands that make clothing to last are outdoorsy companies, but indoorsy people need long-lasting clothes, too! Nordstrom is a sensational place to get office wear, casual clothes, and dressier outfits that won’t fall apart after a few years; they’ll last a lifetime.

8. Land’s End

Land’s End is a happy medium between outdoor and office brands. They make casual, resort-like clothing that is chic but still light and playful. They’re also known for making women’s clothing that caters to certain situations, like maternity and mastectomy clothing.

9. Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is a hip brand that has been consistently high-quality for decades. Along with their durable and stylish jeans, they also make items like T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, socks, button-downs, and more that people can enjoy for years and years.

10. Boden

Boden is one of the more eccentric and fashionable brands on this list. The Boden clothing tends to be a little more colorful and fashion-forward than other brands, with embroidered sweaters, bedazzled dresses, and patterned scarves with a unique flair.

11. Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is similar to Carhartt in that the brand used to only be for laborers, but now everyone likes to take advantage of the high-quality construction and sturdy materials. The pants, jackets, accessories, and other items from this company are made to withstand a lot of wear and tear.

12. Columbia

People love to praise The North Face, but Columbia is a more affordable brand with the same, if not better, quality. All their outerwear is exceptional, as are their accessories, such as socks, gloves, hats, and scarves. It’s an excellent place to get all your winter needs.

13. Red Wing

While several brands on this list sell shoes, Red Wing is all about shoes, making it a top-notch place to grab new boots. Red Wing makes boots for working, playing, and everything in between, whether you enjoy rigorous hikes, work in an intense environment, or just need boots to walk your dog.

14. Athleta

Once upon a time, Lululemon was the go-to brand for athletic wear, but they’ve fallen from grace, and their clothes have dropped substantially in quality. But Athleta has picked up the slack, making long-lasting clothes for yoga, running, casual sports, and more.

15. Kühl

Kühl is a lesser-known brand, but once you start shopping here, you’ll never stop. Its clothing style is similar to L.L. Bean and Eddie Bauer but with an even more rustic and rugged feel, taking strong construction elements from brands like Duluth Trading.

16. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is a brand name most people are familiar with, and while it can have a luxury connotation, the clothes can be very casual, comfortable, and relatively affordable. But most importantly, their clothes last through years of consistent use and won’t fall apart easily.

17. Levi’s

Like Lucky Brand, Levi’s is best known for its jeans. They make denim products that can withstand decades of use and still be comfortable and attractive. While their jeans are their claim to fame, all their other products are also superb and made to last a long time.

18. Merrell

Merrell is another brand specializing in boots but also makes excellent clothing. Their clothing is outdoorsy but also sporty and modern, so it doesn’t have the rustic feel of brands like L.L. Bean. The clothes are all about durability and functionality, so they’re perfect for hikers and other active outdoorsy folks.

19. prAna

prAna is an interesting brand because they make athletic and casual clothing that one could wear to an office on Fridays. They make clothes that look casually professional but feel like athleisure and use high-quality materials for every product.

20. Everlane

Everlane is the epitome of chic casual clothing, with outerwear, layers, and basics that everyone needs in their closet. They also make fashionable shoes and boots that translate from the office to a long walk. It’s a great brand if you want long-lasting, dynamic clothing.

21. Nike

Nike still has a superb reputation as a sportswear brand that makes clothing that can last for years. There are currently Nike products in my closet that I bought over a decade ago, and they still look new, so you can trust that their products will stand the test of time.

22. Anthropologie

Like Nordstrom and Boden, Anthropologie is a more sophisticated brand with creative and beautiful clothing that will wow people. Their designs are ever-changing, but they always use thoughtful construction and top-notch materials to produce luxurious clothing that won’t fall apart.

23. Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson is a wonderful brand if you're looking for something creative and eccentric. Her clothing is unique and whimsical, but she always puts great effort into making functional pieces that you can wear repeatedly.

24. Liz Claiborne

Liz Claiborne clothing has a similar vibe to Land’s End, as the style is chic but also relaxed and approachable. Her clothing is also incredibly affordable compared to the other brands on this list, so it’s the perfect brand for budget shoppers who don’t want fast fashion.

25. Under Armour

Like Nike, Under Armour has curated an admirable reputation as a brand that doesn’t cut corners. Their clothing designs are flexible and comfortable and can last for years without fading or losing their shape. The brand is desirable, whether you’re an athlete or not.