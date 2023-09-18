The Great Brand Exodus: 15 We’ve Abandoned

There’s nothing as sharp as consumer memory. People remember good brands and great products. Even more scary is they remember terrible experiences with different brands. A few bad reviews could also send a seller spiraling. According to a popular online platform, people quit buying from these brands:

1. Levi’s

The popularity that comes with Levi’s products is slowly declining. Although it’s been in existence for many years, buyers have recently complained about their product quality. One said, “I used to buy them for work pants. They fall apart too fast.”

2. Nestle Products

Nestle has been under fire for unethical manufacturing practices. An online user commented, “ I try my best to avoid Nestle products but it's ridiculously hard with them owning so much.”

3. Nutella

Despite the thought of delicious hazelnuts, buyers agreed that the company unnecessarily uses palm oil, as well as excessive sugar, fats, and calories. The products are unappealing to many buyers who are embracing a healthy diet.

4. Panasonic

Online users wondered if the manufacturer only makes batteries these days because the brand has steadily disappeared from the market. Due to a higher level of competition from other brands, we don't see or hear much of Panasonic today.

5. Apple

My personal experience with Apple gadgets is regrettable. Although the products are costly, elements like constant software issues, lag times, purchasing music, ghost-touching screens, and more make the brand unappealing. A music lover said they had an album full of songs for five years but it all magically disappeared one day.

6. Walmart

Although it's a convenient shopping store, people complaining about worker treatment in Walmart is documented all over social media. A former Walmart employee commented, “I worked at Walmart for seven years, and even I wouldn't buy there. “

7. Lush

Lush comes with a contradicting tagline, “Be Somewhere Else.” An online user joked, “That’s right, even the brand is asking you to buy elsewhere.” Although their products are of good quality, the company has been on the controversial news lately, especially in matters social media rants.

8. Beats By Dre

As one of the most overpriced headphones in the music industry, you’d expect Beats By Dre to offer top-notch service. But alas! The headphones break easily, as they are glued together, not screwed. Most users felt that they didn’t offer anything different from other similar products in the market.

9. Fitbit

Despite having low prices, FitBit products have faced a continuous decline in the market mainly because of the quality and restrictions. According to reports, they fall apart easily and don’t support external devices like cycle power meters and chest monitors. A previous user said, “Most of my watches fell apart just after the warranty expired, and the customer service was awful.”

10. Ticketmaster

Lately, Ticketmaster has given fans a lot to complain about. Oh, where shall we start? There have been consistent reports of buggy tickets, and overcharging. These two factors cause buyers to look for other ticket-purchasing alternatives.

11. Lululemon

Customer service issues such as difficulty with exchanges, returns, and refunds have had many customers fleeing Lululemon. There are also overpricing complaints that make other brands the better option.

12. Motorola

Motorola has been associated with many great products over the years. However, gadget lovers complained that the brand’s quality of products dropped right after it sold to Lenovo. They started falling behind technologically and produced lackluster products.

13. Shein

There was a lot of hype over the existence of Shein as an alternative space to platforms like Fashion Nova and Amazon. Unfortunately, issues like harmful materials, worker exploitation, and poor customer service plagued the brand.

14. Hisense

This brand makes the list because of poorly made products. Television owners complain of faultiness, limited viewing angles, poor motion handling, and more. With reviews like these, buyers are not keen on these products.

15. FUBU

FUBU’s failure as a brand attributes to a high level of competition. With competitors like Yeezy, Nike, and Adidas taking over, it was hard for FUBU to keep up, and its products started disappearing from the market. What’s left of the range of its products does not get much attention.

Source: Reddit