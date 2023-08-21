Bread Scandal Has Savvy Shoppers Insisting on Baking at Home

In June of 2023, bakery giant Canada Bread admitted to conspiring with competitors in the baked goods industry to artificially raise wholesale prices of baked goods at grocery stores across Canada.

Their part in the ongoing investigation by Canada's Competition Bureau will cost them a $50 million fine.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated $4 billion-plus consumers in the Great White North paid since the price-fixing scheme between the bread company and the major retail grocery chains started. In 2018, Canadian officials announced the first alarming discovery that one of the country's leading grocery chains had artificially increased the price of bread by at least $1.50 per loaf, with an estimated cost to families of about $400 over the 14 years of the price-fixing scandal.

Five years later, the era of overpriced basic food staples continues and shows evidence that, despite the widespread media coverage, no concrete change has occurred in the grocery industry.

As a result, some fed-up shoppers are taking matters into their own hands, at least where bread is concerned, and baking their own at home. While cupboards and pantries may be bare, inspiration for taking up the domestic art of home baking has easily come across as news of the fallout from the bread scandal continues to make headlines.

Report Shows Households are Nearing a Breaking Point

A recent Consumer Dept Index report indicated that more than half of the residents polled in Ontario, Canada's most populated province, are $200 or less away from not being able to cover their monthly bills, with rapidly-rising food costs and other essential cost-of-living factors mainly considered to blame for this alarming statistic.

Across the border in Michigan, things are similar, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. A Consumer Price Index report completed in recent months shows that American food prices are the highest since 1979, with bread products increasing 13% year-over-year.

With the cost of living making it challenging for many households to make ends meet, news of the bread price-fixing scandal feels like a “slap in the buns” for many shoppers, as noted by one punny Canadian.

Seasoned Home Bakers Speak Up

The Canadian bread price-fixing scandal has left consumers scratching their heads and wondering if something like this can happen in an affluent nation like Canada, could it happen in other prosperous countries as well?

It may be time to dust off those loaf pans, pull out that big bag of flour, and finally learn how to bake for those who have had enough of the uncertainty of grocery store bread prices. Savvy shoppers in Canada are leading the way, with many advising fellow Canadians to follow their lead in the comments section of articles related to the scandal posted on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's website.

Should All Consumers Buy a Bread Maker?

One reader suggests, “Buy a bread maker, and you will never have to be ripped off again by Canada Bread and its overpriced product.” Bread makers have been used for decades by bread-loving households to turn out deliciously fresh, bakery-quality bread almost effortlessly.

Making a loaf of bread at home with a bread maker is a tiny fraction of what it costs to buy a loaf from the store. This solution has been touted as a great cost-saving measure for big families who go through large quantities of sliced bread products and hope to reduce their baked goods expenditures.

There is, of course, a relatively high initial investment with the bread maker solution, but for households that use a lot of basic loaves of bread regularly for things like toast in the morning and lunch box sandwiches, the machine will quickly pay for itself. The distinctly inviting aroma of freshly-baked bread will be a welcome bonus.

Fresh, Artisan-Style Bread at Home

“We make 2 artisan loaves a week, made with organic flours. Delicious!!” shares one commenter. Resourceful home bakers have found a way to make artisan bread at home without ever needing to visit a bakery, and they have been using an unexpected kitchen tool to achieve this dream.

Curious consumers who want to try baking artisan bread without investing in a bread maker or loaf pans can utilize their spaghetti pot to create their first beautiful loaves. Dutch oven artisan bread has recently become a favorite among resourceful home cooks. The process is simple:

Mix yeast dough in a large bowl

Let it rise overnight

Bake in a covered pot at a high temperature

The delicious results can seem almost magical to first-time bakers trying this innovative bread-making technique.

“Let Them Eat Cake.”

As one cheeky commenter added, rising bread costs were an issue that sparked the French Revolution. That led to Marie Antoinette’s famous declaration that if the masses couldn't afford to buy bread, “Let them eat cake.” If we fast forward to modern times, current increases in bakery products have applied to more than just basic bread, including all other types of bakery items like cakes, cookies, and croissants.

If Marie Antoinette's haughty suggestion of eating cake instead of bread sounds like a great idea, essential bakery items like easy banana bread or chocolate zucchini cake can be whipped up at home quickly and cheaply as well in a kitchen stocked with a few basic tools, ingredients, and supplies.

According to a recent report, the baking ingredient industry is poised to skyrocket to over $22 billion by 2028 due to the growing demand for baked goods. For those who want to bake their bread or other bakery treats, only a few essential ingredients are needed to get started, making it an accessible and attractive new skill for many.

In the words of the great culinary icon Julia Child, “No one is born a great baker; one learns by doing.” With a bit of hands-on practice and a pantry equipped with the basics, home bakers can turn out delicious creations and save money at the supermarket checkout at the same time.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.