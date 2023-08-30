‘Breaking Bad’ Actors Reunite on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, and other members of the Breaking Bad universe reunited on the picket line to encourage studios to resume negotiations with striking SAG actors. The ongoing labor dispute between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) began in May.

As reported by the Associated Press, Cranston and other Breaking Bad-universe actors gathered outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California on Tuesday to energize the picket line. “We want you to come back to the table with us,” said Cranston to the AMPTP. The actor who plays Walter White on the series chose Sony because the studio produced Breaking Bad in addition to the spin-off show Better Call Saul and Netflix movie El Camino. “We’re not making them the enemy,” said Cranston about Sony. “They are not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point. We just want them to see reality.”

Aaron Paul Says He “Didn't Get a Piece From Netflix” for Breaking Bad

The crime drama Breaking Bad ran for five seasons on AMC between 2008 and 2013. The award-winning show developed a devoted following and continues to attract new viewers on Netflix, but the cast says they haven't benefitted financially from the streaming giant.

Paul, who plays Jesse Plinkman on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino, said, “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me. I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Plemons, who plays Todd Alquist on Breaking Bad, said, “The way things were structured 10 years ago made a lot of sense and it made it more possible for journeymen-type actors, actors in the middle that are working just as a hard or harder.”

“Without organized labor, management will just keep stuffing their pockets,” said Cranston. “They don’t and will not ever just go, ‘You know what? I don’t think this is being fair to those people. I’m going to pay them more.’ It’s just not what they do.”

Better Call Saul cast members Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian also joined the picket line, as did series cocreator Peter Gould, who has also been on strike with the Writers Guild of America.