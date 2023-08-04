‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Scarface’ Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83

Better Call Saul
Mark Margolis, a celebrated character actor best known for his work on hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City Thursday. Margolis’s son Morgan made the announcement. 

A Master Actor Lost 

Margolis began acting in the 1970s and, throughout his storied career, worked with many significant directors, including Brian De Palma on Scarface, Ridley Scott on Hannibal, Mary Harron on I Shot Andy Warhol, and was a frequent collaborator of Darren Aronofsky.

Along with his work in film, he was a prolific television actor. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance as cartel boss Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad. He reprised the role for the spinoff series Better Call Saul years later. 

‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Mourn Margolis’s Death

Fans of Breaking Bad mourned the loss of the actor whose performance on the show they called “extraordinary and terrifying.”

Others shared scenes from the show that highlight just how terrifying Margolis’s performance as a career criminal was. 

Some Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul devotees expressed a desire to see more of his work while celebrating his “iconic” performance on both shows.  

Much More Than His Most Iconic Role

Movie lovers noted that while Margolis’s work on those beloved TV shows deserved attention, he was also fantastic in his film performances. 

Several comedy fans noted that they first encountered Margolis in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994. 

Many people specifically highlighted his performances in Scarface and Pi

One fan noted that the Jewish Margolis continued the great Hollywood legacy of actor Eli Wallach by taking on roles and delivering incredible performances as Latino characters. 

No matter where you know Margolis from, his presence on our screens in new projects will be missed. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Screen Anarchy, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Kyle is a member of the Chicago Indie Critics and along with writing, organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

