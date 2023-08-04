‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Scarface’ Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83

Mark Margolis, a celebrated character actor best known for his work on hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City Thursday. Margolis’s son Morgan made the announcement.

A Master Actor Lost

Margolis began acting in the 1970s and, throughout his storied career, worked with many significant directors, including Brian De Palma on Scarface, Ridley Scott on Hannibal, Mary Harron on I Shot Andy Warhol, and was a frequent collaborator of Darren Aronofsky.

Along with his work in film, he was a prolific television actor. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance as cartel boss Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad. He reprised the role for the spinoff series Better Call Saul years later.

‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Mourn Margolis’s Death

Fans of Breaking Bad mourned the loss of the actor whose performance on the show they called “extraordinary and terrifying.”

we lost a true legend today. his role as Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul was nothing short of extraordinary and terrifying. rest in peace mark 👑 https://t.co/3PqTZHSLTJ pic.twitter.com/bWVKPo5PpB — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) August 4, 2023

Others shared scenes from the show that highlight just how terrifying Margolis’s performance as a career criminal was.

rip to a legend, this scene is one of my favs of his 💔💔💔 https://t.co/c0VJqV3k6c pic.twitter.com/MC0LTDsHMU — aziz (@AzizVBH) August 4, 2023

Some Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul devotees expressed a desire to see more of his work while celebrating his “iconic” performance on both shows.

Still would really like to explore more of Mark’s non-Gilligan/Gould work, but man… I’ll always be impressed by how iconic and powerful of a performance he brought to the two best shows of all time with only half the amount of spoken lines as his costars. RIP a true legend 🙏🏼 https://t.co/eyD2JOHvvp — MG 🪷 (@mgonmovies) August 4, 2023

Much More Than His Most Iconic Role

Movie lovers noted that while Margolis’s work on those beloved TV shows deserved attention, he was also fantastic in his film performances.

Several comedy fans noted that they first encountered Margolis in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994.

A lot of discussion about his work on BB/BCS rightly but people forget that he knocked it out of the park in his exactly one (1) scene in Ace Ventura as the mean landlord Mr. Shikadance pic.twitter.com/kT8HZdricw — schwartz king spring (@theeschwartz) August 4, 2023

Many people specifically highlighted his performances in Scarface and Pi.

R.I.P. Mark Margolis, a character actor I always loved seeing, absolutely perfect as Hector Salamanca, and wonderful to see pop up in De Palma and Aronofsky movies, plus dozens more. pic.twitter.com/WC1oamcue2 — William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) August 4, 2023

One fan noted that the Jewish Margolis continued the great Hollywood legacy of actor Eli Wallach by taking on roles and delivering incredible performances as Latino characters.

RIP Mark Margolis, immortal for Hector Salamanca and carrying on the noble Eli Wallach tradition of Jewish guys playing Latino goons. I'll remember him as the cartel hitman in Scarface and Go-playing mathematics professor in Pi. pic.twitter.com/9AnR3R3hHQ — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) August 4, 2023

No matter where you know Margolis from, his presence on our screens in new projects will be missed.