Breaking Down 2023’s Best and Worst States for Teachers

According to USA Today, 80% of public schools in the United States report difficulties in hiring teachers.

Teacher compensation and job security vary across states, with some providing better support and protection than others. However, with the dearth of applicants, it's clear most states struggle to attract college students into education.

Teacher salaries aren’t keeping pace with cost of living, either. Adjusted for inflation, teachers now earn an average of $3,644 less annually than they did a decade ago. Despite the Every Student Succeeds Act’s call for improved student performance, test scores dropped, primarily due to pandemic-induced learning loss. Education roles are among the country's lowest-paying jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree.

To assist educators in finding optimal opportunities and work environments, WalletHub conducted a comprehensive analysis of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The assessment considered 24 critical indicators of teacher-friendliness, ranging from income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratios and public school spending per student.

Best States for Teachers

Virginia

Virginia is the top state for teachers in the U.S.. It ranks first in opportunity and competition, including salary (growth), pension, and tenure opportunities. While it ranks 11th in the academic and work environment category, it is in the top 22% of states for educational and working atmosphere for teachers.

The combination of these two rankings underscores Virginia’s commitment to offering competitive compensation, job security, and a supportive academic and work environment.

New York

With its second-place ranking, New York reflects a solid commitment to the teaching profession. The state claims the top spot for public school teachers’ highest average annual salary, adjusted for the cost of living at $81,079. That’s 1.8 times higher than Hawaii, where teachers earn the lowest average salary at $44,596. New York also has the highest public school spending per student nationwide at $31,299 — 3.3 times higher than Idaho, the state with the lowest at $9,524.

Utah

Utah secures the third position, which shows the state is a positive environment for teachers. It ranks second in terms of opportunity and compensation, following Virginia. Although it’s 12th in the academic and work environment category, it’s a generally favorable educational and working atmosphere for teachers.

Washington

Washington state is in fourth-place, as it also provides many favorable conditions for teachers. The state ranks third in opportunity and competition and fifth in annual salaries adjusted for cost of living, making it one of the best states for teachers.

Florida

Florida rounds out the top five, showcasing its commitment to creating a positive environment for teachers. The state ranks eighth in both opportunity and competition and academic and work environment.

Worst States for Teachers Nationwide

Unfortunately, some states struggle more to attract teachers because of the academic and work environments.

Nevada

With a total score of 37.01 in evaluating the best states for teachers, Nevada is in a challenging position for educators. The state’s opportunity and competition rank of 35 and academic and work environment rank of 47 contribute to its overall lower standing.

Maine

While Maine fares a little better than Nevada in academic and work environments, it struggles significantly in opportunity and competition, and ranks 49th in annual salary. These scores place Maine at number 48, with a total score of 35.2.

Hawaii

Although it’s one of the nation’s most popular vacation spots, Hawaii ranks poorly in both competition and academic and work environments. The Aloha State even ranks last in annual salary, when adjusted for cost of living, which explains its place at 49.

Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia is in the 50th spot, with an average score of 33.60. The U.S. capital also faces challenges in competition and academic work environments. While it has one of the highest public school spending per student, it ranks 48th regarding opportunity and competition, making it one of the least favorable states for teachers.

New Hampshire

While New Hampshire performs relatively better in academic and work environments than some states that are higher on the list, it is ranked the lowest in opportunity and competition, with a total score of 33.58. The Granite State is 51st on the list.

How to Attract and Retain Top Teachers According to Experts

Any educational system’s success depends on the quality of the teachers. Attracting and retaining top educators for a thriving learning environment that encourages student success is crucial. Local officials are essential to creating conditions that entice talented individuals to pursue teaching careers.

Anna B. Dowell, Doctoral Student at Maryville University, says, “Teachers are looking for a place that is supportive of teachers not just in word but in deed.” She adds, “Compensating educators well is important, but so is providing opportunities for time to work and grow.”

Ramon Goings, an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, adds, “If possible, talk to the parents whose children attend the school (or district) you are looking to apply to so you can understand their experiences with the schools. Parents have a lot of great insight that could help prospective teachers.” Mark T. Haynal, Professor and Chair at Lewis-Clark State College, concludes, “Do not settle for the first place that offers you a job. There is a teacher shortage. Be picky.”

Ultimately, the collaborative efforts of local officials acknowledging and acting on teachers’ multifaceted needs will attract top talent and foster a sustainable and thriving educational ecosystem for educators and students alike.

