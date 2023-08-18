Breaking: ‘Fargo’ Season 5 Air Date Announced – Get a Glimpse Inside

FX's Fargo will be returning for a fifth season this fall. New images and plot details about the upcoming season have been revealed.

Jon Hamm and Others Join The Cast of Season 5

Like previous seasons, season 5 will feature a brand new story and a new cast of characters. This time around, mysterious circumstances cause housewife Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, played by Juno Temple, to run from the police. In pursuit of her is a North Dakota Sheriff named Roy Tillman, played by Jon Hamm.

Tillman is joined by his son and sidekick, Gator, played by Joe Keery. A drifter named Ole Munch also assists Tillman in his pursuit of Dot.

Throughout the season, Dot will encounter her mother-in-law, Lorraine (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead, and other key characters.

When Will Season 5 of Fargo Air?

Fargo is the work of Noah Hawley, best known for creating the Marvel show Legion, and executive producers Kim Todd, Steve Stark, and Ethan and Joel Coen, directors of Fargo (1996), upon which the series is based.

While a public air date was never officially set before this week, many sources tell Hollywood Reporter that the original air date for Fargo was set for September. But with the show's stars out on strike and unable to promote the show, FX decided to delay the premiere.

Fargo Season 5 comprises ten episodes and will begin airing at 10 p.m. on November 21 only on FX.

Source: Deadline, Hollywood Reporter