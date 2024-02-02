Breaking News February 2, 2024: Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Trailer, Henry Cavill Down for More ‘Argylle’ if You Are

Marisa Abela transforms into late singer Amy Winehouse in the first full trailer for Back to Black. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the musical biopic also stars Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville.

The official Back to Black synopsis reads: “The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Earlier this year, director Taylor-Johnson reportedly said, “Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust. The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition, I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, and attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.”

Back to Black opens in U.S. theaters on May 17. Click here to watch the new trailer.

Jim Carrey To Return as Dr. Robotnik in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The rubbery-faced comedian previously played the mad-scientist character in 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog and 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

According to Variety, even though the second film seemingly implied that Dr. Robotnik fell to his death, the postcredits scene reveals that his body was not found. In a teaser posted on X, you can hear Dr. Robotnik's distinctive laugh. The post teases, “You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground.”

Jeff Fowler returns to direct the sequel based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 starring Jim Carrey opens in theaters nationwide on December 20.

Henry Cavill Down for More ‘Argylle’ Movies if the ‘Audience Likes What We’ve Done’

Henry Cavill seems game for more Argylle movies if audiences vibe with the spy action-comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn. The movie also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.

According to Variety, Cavill and Rockwell have not yet signed up for potential Argylle sequels. “I guess we just want to see how it does,” said Rockwell. Cavill added that it “all depends on whether the audience likes what we’ve done. If Matthew comes calling, I’d certainly say yes.”

Argylle represents Vaughn's love letter to '80s action movies such as Die Hard. The director reportedly stated in the past that Cavill would have made a perfect James Bond. Cavill said that Agent Argylle is a very different type of character. “While it takes advantage of superspy tropes and dials them up to 11, it’s a different sort of thing,” said Cavill. “Although Argylle obviously takes himself seriously due to the nature of his existence, the movie and the tone of the movie doesn’t, so it’s quite a different approach to a character like that.”

Argylle is expected to take the top spot from Mean Girls at the box office this weekend. Click here to watch the trailer.

FX’s ‘Dave’ Goes on Hiatus as Star Dave Burd Considers Other Projects

Fans of the FXX sitcom Dave starring Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, may not get a fourth season. The season three finale of Dave aired on May 31, 2023.

The official synopsis of Dave reads: “The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, known as Lil Dicky onstage.”

In a statement reported by Variety, FX said, “After some back-and-forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”

Burd added, “Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past five years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership.”

Luke Evans and Milla Jovovich Take the Leads in ‘World Breaker’ Sci-Fi Action-Thriller

Luke Evans and Milla Jovovich will play the lead characters in Brad Anderson's sci-fi action-thriller World Breaker. Evans and Jovovich previously starred together in The Three Musketeers.

According to Variety, “The film centers on a father and his daughter. Five years previously, a tear in the fabric of reality brought creatures to our world from an alternate dimension bent on our destruction. The father hides his daughter on an island to keep her safe, while he prepares her for survival and the battles to come. But no place is safe.” Since Evans is 44 and Resident Evil‘s Jovovich is 48, we're going to guess that Jovovich will not play his character's daughter.

The Exchange will handle international sales for World Breaker, which will film in Northern Ireland with a script written by Joshua Rollins. “Led by two of the strongest stars in the genre and under the direction of the uber-talented Brad Anderson, World Breaker is a must-have packaged movie with very strong universal commerciality,” said Nat McCormick, the Exchange worldwide sales and distribution president.

Thriller ‘Break the Cycle' Adds Cuba Gooding Jr., Vivica A. Fox, Vernon Davis, and Quinton Jackson

Cuba Gooding Jr., Vivica A. Fox, Vernon Davis, and Quinton Jackson will join the cast of the urban thriller Break the Cycle. They join Loretta Devine and Kym Whitley in the Josh Webber-directed movie with a script written by NBA player Jarnell Stokes.

According to Deadline, “Break the Cycle delves into the lives of two brothers whose childhood is marred by a horribly tragic incident. Raised by their loving but stern grandmother, the brothers take radically different paths as they come of age in the gritty streets of Memphis.”

“This film is a heart-pounding journey through the world of streetball that explores themes of family, ambition, and the moral complexities of urban life,” said Stokes. “It tells the story of navigating a treacherous path, an unfortunate reality for far too many young boys in our urban communities. I’m so excited to have written my first film and honored to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors to bring this project to life.”

Fox added, “I’m so proud to have the opportunity to work on such a meaningful film with an incredibly passionate group of people. I’m excited for Break the Cycle and the impact I truly believe it will have. If it can motivate change or even a conversation in just one person’s life, we’ll have achieved something important.”

Diablo Cody Keeps Trying To Make a ‘Jennifer's Body' TV Series Happen

If writer Diablo Cody had her way, a TV adaptation of Jennifer's Body would already exist. The 2009 horror-comedy written by Cody and starring Megan Fox did not slay at the box office, but the movie has developed a cult following in the years since its release.

Cody — who wrote and produced the upcoming horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein — told Entertainment Weekly that she would “100% be interested in revisiting” Jennifer's Body in the form of a TV show. “I have been actively trying to pursue that for years,” said Cody. “It's tricky because there are a lot of people out there with successful existing IP trying to get [projects made], and Jennifer's Body, when it came out, was not a hit. So on paper, it's actually a difficult sell because people say, ‘Well, the movie wasn't a success.’ And I say, ‘But there's an interest in it now. It's found an audience, so let's do this!'”

About Fox reprising her role Jennifer Check, Cody added, ”I would be willing to explore any avenue for that movie because I just feel like I'm not done telling stories in that space. Jennifer is still one of my favorite characters that I've ever written.”

Cody said that the harsh reviews for Jennifer's Body were painful. “It was incredibly difficult, not just for me, but for Megan. We were personally attacked along with the film because we were outspoken women at a time when that was not en vogue. [Seeing people rediscover the film] has been really healing for me. Lisa Frankenstein would not exist if Jennifer's Body wasn't being reexamined in this positive way. It gave me the confidence to say, okay, I can go back and write something in that genre again and people might actually embrace it this time.”

Lisa Frankenstein opens in theaters nationwide on February 9.

Catherine O'Hara Joins ‘The Last of Us' Cast

Catherine O'Hara has officially signed on to join Pedro Pascal on season two of The Last of Us. The hit HBO postapocalyptic drama based on the video game of the same name also stars Bella Ramsey.

According to Variety, details about O'Hara's character are under wraps for now. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, O'Hara joins new cast members Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

The official The Last of Us description reads: “The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

O'Hara is beloved for her comedic turns as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and in Christopher Guest movies such as A Mighty Wind, Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, and For Your Consideration. We doubt she'll play her character for laughs on the not-at-all-funny The Last of Us, but we shall see. O'Hara reprises her role as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Sam Waterston Out at ‘Law & Order' After More Than 400 Episodes, Tony Goldwyn In

Sam Waterston — who played District Attorney Jack McCoy on more than 400 episodes of Law & Order — is exiting the long-running procedural. Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn will play the new Law & Order district attorney.

According to Variety, Waterston joined Law & Order in 1994 and remained on the show until 2010. When the show returned in 2022, Waterston rejoined the revived series.

Back in 2022, Waterston spoke to Variety about returning to the series after more than a decade off the air. “It’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television… It feels, to me, like Law & Order might have something to contribute to the general conversation because we’re all mad about something. We’re all mad about something right now and mad at each other. For us to get these big issues aired, and to have not a conclusion but a resolution of some kind that you can chew on, might be a useful service.”

Waterston's last Law & Order episode will air on February 22.