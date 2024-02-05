Breaking News February 5, 2024: Taylor Swift Breaks Grammy Album of the Year Record and Announces New Album, ‘Argylle’ Bombs at Box Office

Taylor Swift took home two Grammys last night and broke the record for most Grammy Album of the Year wins. Swift is now the only artist in history to win the Album of the Year Grammy four times.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Taylor's win last night broke the tie for Album of the Year Grammy that she held with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon — all three-time winners. During her Grammy acceptance speech, Swift said, “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too. All I want to do is keep doing this, so thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”

After winning her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement about a new album. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” said Swift. “It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go post the cover backstage.”

Other big winners at the Grammys last night include Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Killer Mike… at least until the latter's arrest (keep reading). Click here for a list of all the Grammy winners.

Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed and Arrested After Winning Three Grammys

Michael Santiago Render, better known as Killer Mike, walked away with three Grammys last night before the cops took him away in handcuffs.

Entertainment Weekly reports that after Killer Mike won three Grammys during the pretelevised portion of the ceremony, video surfaced on social media of police leading the rapper out of L.A.'s Crypto.com arena in handcuffs.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner, who first posted the videos on X, said that an official told him “it's a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing,' source says.”

During the Grammy preshow, Killer Mike won all three Grammys for which he got nominated: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” the song featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, as well as Best Rap Album for Michael.

Jacob Elordi Under Police Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting a Radio Producer in Australia

Australian police are investigating Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi for allegedly assaulting a radio producer this weekend.

Variety reports, “As first reported by Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the Saltburn and Euphoria star was at a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs when he was approached by Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM. According to Fox’s account of the situation on the show Monday morning, he asked Elordi if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O for her birthday — a reference to a viral scene in Saltburn. Elordi asked Fox to stop filming and delete the footage, and then the situation allegedly escalated.”

Fox said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

New South Wales Police provided the following statement to Variety: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Elordi seems fed up about that notorious Saltburn bathtub scene, which has even been marketed as a scented candle bearing his name. Elordi was recently cast as the monster in Guillermo del Toro's Dr. Frankenstein.

‘Argylle’ Bombs at the Box Office

Despite winning the weekend box office, Matthew Vaughn's spy action-comedy Argylle starring Henry Cavill bombed at the box office. The Apple Original Film acquired for $200 million made an estimated $18 million at the domestic box office and $35 million worldwide.

According to Variety, Argylle would have to make approximately $500 million worldwide to break even. In addition, as Deadline reports, audiences gave Argylle a disappointing C+ Cinemascore.

Just a few days ago, Wealth of Geeks reported that, according to Variety, Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell have not yet signed up for potential Argylle sequels. “I guess we just want to see how it does,” said Rockwell. Cavill added that it “all depends on whether the audience likes what we’ve done. If Matthew comes calling, I’d certainly say yes.”

After Argylle‘s lackluster debut and sad Cinemascore, we're pretty confident that audiences don't like what they've done and that Vaughn won't call Cavill for a sequel.

Cara Delevingne To Make West End Debut in ‘Cabaret’ as Sally Bowles

English model-actress Cara Delevingne has signed on to make her West End stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Delevingne will reportedly replace rapper Self Esteem, who makes her final performance as Sally on March 9.

Deadline reports that Delevingne said in a statement: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

In addition to Delevingne and Luke Treadaway as the Emcee, Deadline reports that “the pair will join Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, who plays Cliff Bradshaw in the production, Beverley Klein (Fraulein Schneider), and Teddy Kempner (Herr Schultz).” Cabaret first debuted in London in 1968.

Delevingne is known for her film roles in Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad, and Paper Towns as well as TV roles on Only Murders in the Building, Carnival Row, and American Horror Story: Delicate.

Christopher Nolan Wins Visionary Award at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards

The Grammy Awards didn't have a lock on award ceremonies last night. The 51st Annual Saturn Awards celebrated the best achievements in genre entertainment according to the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror.

According to the official press release, “Christopher Nolan was presented with the Saturn’s Visionary Award by Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. The legendary pop icon William Shatner presented Seth MacFarlane with the prestigious Robert Forster Artists Award and Dave Filoni received his George Pal Memorial Award by Ming-Na Wen, who won last year’s Best TV Actress for her role in The Book of Boba Fett. Keanu Reeves was in attendance to receive the very first Lance Reddick Legacy Award, presented to him by Titus Welliver star of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. Jodie Foster was presented with the Life Career Award by Issa López, writer and director of the fourth season of True Detective: Night Country.”

Click here for a full list of Saturn Award winners.