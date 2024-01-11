Breaking News January 11, 2024: ‘Andor’ Director Toby Haynes To Helm New ‘Star Trek’ Movie, First Look at New Amy Winehouse Biopic

Andor director Toby Haynes will transition from a galaxy far, far away to boldly seek out new worlds at the helm of a planned Star Trek movie. The origin story is set decades before J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek film.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Haynes will direct the Star Trek prequel with a script by Seth Grahame-Smith. EW reports, “Haynes, of course, is no stranger to Star Trek-like stories: Not only is he best known for directing episodes of Andor, Sherlock, and Doctor Who, but he also helmed the beloved Black Mirror episode ‘USS Callister.' Jesse Plemons and Cristin Miloti starred in the standout 2017 episode, which was set in a Star Trek-inspired universe.”

Meanwhile, Star Trek 4 — a sequel to 2016's Star Trek Beyond — lingers in development. The planned final chapter in the Star Trek series starring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock still needs a new director after Matt Shakman dropped out to direct yet another Fantastic Four reboot.

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for Season Five, You Guys

Despite a late start and conflict with her writers during the Writers Guild of America strike last year, The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a fifth season on CBS. The variety talk show debuted in September 2020.

Deadline reports, “The renewal also comes after a rocky fall for The Drew Barrymore Show whose host originally announced a September 18 return, while the writers were still striking, before reversing the decision amid picketing of the show and outcry from WGA members.”

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said, “The Drew Barrymore Show is firing on all cylinders this season. Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It’s an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations.”

See Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in First ‘Back to Black’ Teaser

Studiocanal has released the first teaser trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, starring Marisa Abela as the iconic singer who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27. British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson directed Back to Black, which also stars Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan, and Lesley Manville.

As reported by Deadline, “The teaser features a wide-eyed Winehouse through her early years, setting her famous image and persona on the streets of London before ending with the singer, played by Abela, recording the single ‘Back to Black' in a recording studio.” The movie will feature Winehouse's songs performed by Abela.

“Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust,” said Taylor-Johnson. “The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition, I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, and attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.”

Back to Black premieres in the U.K. on April 12 and in the U.S. on May 10.

‘Beef’ Star Young Mazino Cast as Jesse in ‘The Last of Us’ Season Two

Young Mazino, who plays Paul Cho on Netflix's Beef, will play Jesse on the second season of The Last of Us. Production on season two will begin in February.

Jesse will play an integral part of The Last of Us season two. As reported by IndieWire, “[Mazino] will play Jesse, a character described as a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own — sometimes at terrible cost.”

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” The Last of Us cocreators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland To Make ’28 Years Later’

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland — the duo behind the 2002 postapocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy — have reunited to make a second sequel, 28 Years Later. The first sequel, 2007's 28 Weeks Later, was not directed by Boyle nor written by Garland, nor did it star Murphy.

Boyle and Garland reportedly hope to launch a new trilogy of films with 28 Years Later. As reported by Variety, “Released in 2002 (still only 22 years ago), the original 28 Days Later starred Cillian Murphy, then largely unknown to moviegoing audiences. It shocked moviegoers with its sprinting undead hordes, unforgiving pessimism and cutting-edge employment of the murky frontier that was early digital photography. Boyle directed the feature, while Garland wrote. Flipping its economical production budget of $8 million to an $84 million gross at the global box office, the zombie film was a hit on home video too and has since risen to the status of a classic within the genre.” Boyle and Garland seek a production budget of $75 million for 28 Years Later.

Although it's not yet known if Murphy — whose star has risen significantly after Oppenheimer — will reprise his role as Jim in 28 Years Later. In an interview with NME in 2022, Murphy seemed receptive to the idea. “Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it,” Murphy said. “I showed [28 Days Later] to my kids recently — some Halloween about four or five years ago — and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”