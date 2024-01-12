Breaking News January 12, 2024: ‘Top Gun 3’ Starring Tom Cruise Takes Flight at Paramount, Martin Scorsese Tries To Coax Daniel Day-Lewis Out of Retirement

Paramount is developing Top Gun 3 starring Tom Cruise. The movie follows the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which made nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Although news just broke about Tom Cruise's new nonexclusive deal with Warner Bros., it seems that Top Gun will get another sequel at Paramount. Top Gun: Maverick cowriter Ehren Kruger is currently writing a draft.

According to Deadline, “The word is that the project would reunite Cruise with Top Gun: Maverick‘s Miles Teller and Glen Powell as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. Joe Kosinski will reportedly either direct or produce.”

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie in Cruise's long career. The first Top Gun sequel won the Oscar for Best Sound at least year's Academy Awards. Cruise is currently shooting Mission: Impossible 8 for Paramount.

Laurence Fishburne To Play Regis in ‘The Witcher’ Season Four

Laurence Fishburne will play the character Regis on season four of The Witcher. The Netflix fantasy-drama is based on the book series The Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski.

As reported by Deadline, “Introduced in Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire, Regis is a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season four. Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth, who takes over the role from Henry Cavill, who exited at the end of season three.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” said Fishburne. The Emmy-winning actor recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4 and on Netflix's The School of Good and Evil.

Martin Scorsese Tries To Coax Daniel Day-Lewis Out of Retirement

Martin Scorsese publicly tried to coax Daniel Day-Lewis out of retirement at the National Board of Review awards gala. Scorsese, 81, directed Day-Lewis, 66, in The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York.

As reported by Deadline, Scorsese turned to Day-Lewis — who introduced the Killers of the Flower Moon director at the gala — and said, “We did two films together and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life. Maybe there’s time for one more?”

“I was a teenager when I discovered Martin’s work,” said Day-Lewis, who announced his retirement in 2017. He continued by saying that Scorsese “illuminated the vast, beautiful landscape of what is possible in film. And he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of oneself to work in faith.”

The lovefest continued with Scorsese saying, “This honor, presented by Daniel, is an honor in itself.”

Wes Anderson Reunites With Benicio Del Toro and Bill Murray for Next Movie

Oscar-nominated director Wes Anderson will reunite with Benicio del Toro and Bill Murray on the director's next movie. Del Toro and Murray appeared in Anderson's The French Dispatch together, but Murray's on-screen relationship with Anderson stretches back all the way to 1998's Rushmore.

Deadline reports, “Anderson wrote the [new] film with Roman Coppola, his regular collaborator going back to The Life Aquatic. Details as to the plot are under wraps. Anderson hinted at the project in a September 2023 interview with Deadline, noting that he and Coppola had just finished the script for a del Toro-led feature before the start of the writers' strike. Further cast is also under wraps at this point, but given Anderson’s tendency to pursue huge ensembles, expect many more names to emerge in the coming weeks to months.”

One other confirmed cast member is Michael Cera, who has never starred in an Anderson movie before. Anderson's most recent movie is 2023's Asteroid City.

Vincent Gallo Accused by Three Women of Holding Inappropriate Auditions for ‘The Policeman’

Three actresses have accused The Brown Bunny writer-director-actor Vincent Gallo of holding wildly inappropriate auditions for The Policeman, Gallo's movie about the Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo.

Rolling Stone got hold of a formal complaint filed by a Portland-based actress about Gallo to the Screen Actors Guild. During the audition, the actress reported that Gallo allegedly said, “If I say to s– my d– or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say. And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won’t actually s– my d–, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control.”

Two other actresses submitted complaints to SAG about how uncomfortable they felt about Gallo's inappropriate and explicit comments. A spokesperson for SAG confirmed the investigation to Rolling Stone in a statement, saying, “We are aware of these complaints and are investigating. We extensively engaged with production regarding the complaints and while shooting has wrapped, we continue to monitor and investigate. We also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set. Because our inquiry is ongoing, we cannot respond to specifics of the complaint.”

A spokesperson for Gertner and Pacific Media Productions told Rolling Stone, “The casting director told the actors prior to their callback meetings and auditions that a SAG-AFTRA intimacy coordinator was being hired for the picture and she would be involved with all scenes in which any [nakedness] or sexuality was to occur. The coordinator that was hired worked closely with the director, Vincent, and other cast, and the cast involved felt that the environment was positive and respectful.”

Gallo's second feature film as a director — 2003's The Brown Bunny — received harsh criticism for an unsimulated intimate scene featuring Gallo's then-girlfriend Chloë Sevigny.

Susan Sarandon and More Than Two Dozen Actors Support South Africa's Genocide Charges Against Israel

Susan Sarandon, Charles Dance, Cynthia Nixon, Carice van Houten, Lena Headey, Khalid Abdalla, and Tobias Menzies represent a few of the more than two dozen actors who have contributed to a video supporting South Africa's genocide claims against Israel.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “According to health officials in Gaza, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war, which was sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas and other armed groups in southern Israel which killed around 1,200 people and resulted in around 240 hostages.”

South Africa presented its case charging Israel with genocide to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the top judicial body of the United Nations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The video shows the actors reading key sections of South Africa’s 84-page dossier, which argues Israel is guilty of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its actions in its war in Gaza against the terrorist group Hamas.”

The article continues, “The charge of genocide is a particularly significant one in Israel, a state founded after the massacre of Jewish people in the Holocaust. Under the UN genocide convention, to which Israel is a signatory, there must be a proven intent to destroy — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. Proving intent is often the most difficult element in genocide cases.”

Although the legal proceedings could take years, the court in the Hague could call for an emergency ceasefire in the coming weeks. Whether or not Israel would comply with such a directive is unclear at this time.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Release Date Bumped Up Two Weeks

Disney has moved the release date for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from May 24 to May 10. The fourth movie in the rebooted Planet of the Apes series follows 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy, and Dichen Lachman.

According to Variety, the move happened to avoid a crowded Memorial Day weekend featuring new releases such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. With its move to May 10, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will now face off against the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

The ape character Caesar died at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes. According to a 20th Century Studios press release, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set “several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”