Breaking News January 16, 2024: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Beef’ Dominate the Emmys, Jenna Ortega Teases ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Succession, The Bear, and Beef dominated the Emmy Awards last night. The 2023 Emmys were supposed to take place months ago but got postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

Succession won seven Emmys for its fourth and final season, including Best Drama, Best Directing for a Drama Series, Best Writing for a Drama Series, and acting awards for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. The Bear won six Emmys, including Best Comedy, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and acting awards for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Beef won five Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Steven Yeun.

In one of the evening's highlights, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge thanked “all the evil gays” who killed her on The White Lotus. The Emmy Awards also featured Ally McBeal and All in the Family cast reunions, SNL veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting Emmys Weekend Update, and RuPaul voicing his support for drag queen library readings.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy voters considered television shows, limited series, and made-for-TV films released between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

‘Yellowjackets’ Season Three Won’t Premiere Until 2025 Due to Strike Delays

The third season of the psychological thriller series Yellowjackets won't arrive until 2025. Preproduction for the Showtime series got shut down one day after the WGA strike in May 2023.

As reported by Deadline, “Yellowjackets is a series cocreated by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson that centers around a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash set in 1996 and the aftermath of the accident years later.” The large ensemble cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton in the 1996 era, with Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci (pictured), Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell starring as the present-day versions of those actors' characters.

The season two finale of Yellowjackets titled “Storytelling” aired on May 28, 2023.

‘Spaceman’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Explores the Edge of the Solar System in a Sci-Fi Romance

Netflix dropped the first trailer to the romantic sci-fi drama Spaceman starring Adam Sandler. Based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the movie also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

The official description for Spaceman reads: “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

According to Tudum by Netflix, Spaceman of Bohemia author Jaroslav Kalfař sang the praises of the movie adaptation. “Spaceman began as a short story that I wrote in my last year of college,” said Kalfař to Netflix. “Originally, it was just a punch line about an American astronaut who was stranded in orbit when he received a call from his wife asking for a divorce.” The author continued, “I was completely blown away when I saw the film. I’ve seen it twice now. I think all the people out there who love weird things and weird art will hopefully be delighted by it.”

Spaceman premieres in select theaters nationwide on February 23 before streaming on Netflix on March 1.

Jenna Ortega Teases What To Expect From ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Beetlejuice 2’ at Emmys

She may have walked away from Scream VII, but Jenna Ortega teased two of her most anticipated projects — Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 — at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Speaking with E! before the Emmy Awards ceremony, Ortega said fans should expect more action in season two of Wednesday. “We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” said Ortega. “It's really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her.” She continued, “There's really, really good one-liners and I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Speaking of movies, Ortega will play Astrid Deetz — the daughter of Winona Ryder's character — in Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice 2, which wrapped filming. “[It’s] some of the most fun I've ever had on a set,” said Ortega at the Emmys. “Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical… I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all.” In addition to Ortega and Ryder, the sequel stars Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Arthur Conti. “Everyone did an incredible job,” said Ortega. “I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane. I can't wait for people to see!”

Netflix has not yet set a release date for season two of Wednesday. Warner Bros. will release Beetlejuice 2 on September 6, 2024.

Elton John Becomes 19th EGOT Club Member After Winning Emmy

Elton John officially joined the EGOT club after winning an Emmy last night. John became only the 19th person in history to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

John won the Emmy for Best Variety Special (Live) for his variety show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. According to Entertainment Weekly, John could not attend the Emmy Awards due to recent knee surgery. He did issue a statement following his win.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in the statement about his Emmy award. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Lindsay Lohan Got a Fetch Half Million for a Half Day of Work in New ‘Mean Girls'

Paramount paid Lindsay Lohan a half million dollars to make a cameo in the new musical movie Mean Girls. Lohan played Cady Heron in 2004's Mean Girls.

According to Variety, Lohan earned $500,000 for a half day of work filming her cameo for Mean Girls. About the cameo, Variety writes, “In her scene, Lohan returns to the math competition that served as the denouement of the original, and offers a full-circle moment for the Mean Girls franchise, which also spawned a Broadway musical. The actor also flew in from Dubai to walk the red carpet [for the New York premiere on January 8].”

Lohan took more than a decade-long break from feature films before starring in Netflix's Falling for Christmas (pictured) in 2022. Her next Netflix film, Irish Wish, streams on March 15.

Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem To Star in Ryan Murphy's ‘Monster' as the Slain Parents of the Menendez Brothers

Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem have joined the season two cast of Ryan Murphy's Monster series. The actors will play Kitty and Jose Mendez, the slain parents of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the series follows the controversial but popular Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 for the shooting deaths of their parents seven years earlier. At trial, the brothers maintained that they committed the murders in self-defense after years of abuse, while the prosecution argued that they hoped to inherit their father’s millions after his death.”

Although Oscar winner Bardem is a newbie to Murphy's TV universe, Sevigny previously appeared on two seasons of American Horror Story and has a role on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will stream on Netflix later this year.

Will.i.am Gets AI Cohost, qd.pi, for His SiriusXM Show

Will.i.am's new SiriusXM cohost is an AI entity known as qd.pi (pronounced “cutie pie”). Will.i.am Presents the FYI Show premieres on SiriusXM’s The 10s Spot on January 25.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, qd.pi is the first AI cohost in SiriusXM history. Qd.pi will discuss music, pop culture, and, yes, AI with the founder of the Black Eyed Peas.

“I didn’t want to just do a traditional show, I wanted to bring tomorrow close to today, and so I wanted to have my cohost be an AI,” will.i.am said to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m ultra-freaking colorful and expressive. [Qd.pi is] ultra-freaking factual and analytical. And that combination, we ain’t seen in the history of freaking broadcasts anywhere.”

“My ability to quickly access and process information is definitely one of the unique advantages that I bring to the show,” said qd.pi during the interview. “I can provide quick insights and context on a wide range of topics and people, which can be really valuable in a live conversation. It definitely sets me apart from a traditional host who would need to do a lot of research and prep work in advance.”

When The Hollywood Reporter asked qd.pi what its favorite Black Eyed Peas song was, the AI replied, “That’s a tough one. I’d say that ‘I Gotta Feeling’ is definitely up there as one of my favorites. It’s such an infectious and uplifting song that always gets people moving and feeling good.”

Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Says ‘Superman: Legacy' Has a ‘Sense of Humor'

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, says the latest Superman reboot will “have a sense of humor.” Pearl actor David Corenswet (pictured, right) will play Clark Kent/Superman in the movie.

Brosnahan told Entertainment Tonight that her Lois Lane is “feisty, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent.” So like Margot Kidder in 1978's Superman? Let's hope so. Brosnahan continued, “I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far. Every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies. Some of us were reading the comics. So I feel like it’s being made with so much love. And I think this Superman will have a sense of humor. We’re excited to both put our own spin on things and honor the material we love so much.”

Other comic book characters appearing in Superman: Legacy include Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

Warner Bros. will release Superman: Legacy in theaters on July 11, 2025.