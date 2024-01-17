Breaking News January 17, 2024: Gwen Stefani Reunites With No Doubt to Headline Coachella, Jennifer Lopez Drops ‘This Is Me… Now’ Trailer With Ben Affleck

Gwen Stefani will reunite with No Doubt to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California this April. The annual music festival features a mix of established performers, emerging artists, and recently reunited bands such as No Doubt.

The Coachella announcement lists No Doubt as the overall headliner but does not indicate when the band might perform. Lana Del Rey will headline April 12 and 19; Tyler, the Creator tops the bill on April 13 and 20; and Doja Cat is top dog on April 14 and 21. It's unclear on which weekend (both?) that No Doubt will perform.

According to TMZ, No Doubt hasn't performed live together since the Global Citizen Earth Day Concert in Washington, D.C. in 2015. About an hour before the 2024 Coachella lineup dropped, No Doubt teased a possible reunion on X.

No Doubt formed in Anaheim, California in 1986. They are known for hit songs such as “Just a Girl,” “Simple Kind of Life,” “Underneath It All,” and “Hey Baby,” to name a few. Stefani went on to have a successful solo career but occasionally reunites with the guys in No Doubt.

Presale tickets for Coachella 2024 featuring No Doubt go on sale Friday, January 19.

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me… Now’ Trailer Features Ben Affleck

The new trailer for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now dropped today. The reportedly genre-bending film features husband Ben Affleck as well as cameos by Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, and more.

The official synopsis reads: “Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

J.Lo's new single “Can't Get Enough” is featured on her album This Is Me… Now, which drops on February 16 — the same day the film of the same name premieres on Prime Video.

First Look at Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons

Pauly Shore is developing a movie starring himself as reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons. Shore reportedly listened to fans' suggestions on social media about his resemblance to Simmons (hint: it's the hair) and how Shore should play Simmons on-screen.

Shore hopes to shoot the Simmons biopic this summer. For now, check out the teaser for the short film The Court Jester (above) to see Shore as Simmons.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shore said, “I am him. I like helping people. I like health. I like putting that energy out there. Through my mom and [The Comedy Store], she helped a lot of people and it kind of got passed down to me — I help comedians and people, and so I really relate to Richard. And I've been going to the gym since I was a kid. And I think I'm a little over the top as well, so I feel like I connect with him. And I've known him for years from back in the day. I started in the '90s… I used to always see him and I was always giving him hugs and high fives and stuff.”

When asked if Shore thinks he resembles Simmons, Shore said, “I mean, partly. Yeah, I think so. That's a compliment, by the way. He's very handsome. Also, his style and my style is very over the top and spontaneous, so that's inherent in me already. So you have all these things that kind of represent him already within me.”

The Court Jester premieres this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Searchlight Pictures Drops Jonathan Majors Movie ‘Magazine Dreams’

Searchlight Pictures has abandoned the movie Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors. The studio has returned the rights of the Sundance movie to the filmmakers.

According to IndieWire, Searchlight Pictures acquired Magazine Dreams at last year's Sundance Film Festival and scheduled it for release this year during awards season. After Majors got arrested on March 25 for assault and harassment, Searchlight Pictures pulled the film from its release schedule. Now that a jury found Majors guilty, Searchlight Pictures dropped the movie altogether, allowing the filmmakers to no doubt try to find another buyer.

As reported by IndieWire, “Magazine Dreams is directed and written by Elijah Bynum and stars Majors as a socially awkward and reclusive amateur bodybuilder with dreams of stardom in professional weightlifting competitions.”

Both Marvel and the makers of 48 Hours in Vegas have cut ties with Majors post-conviction. Majors faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced on February 6.

‘The New Look’ Trailer: Juliette Binoche Plays Fashion Icon Coco Chanel

Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel and Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior on the Apple TV+ series The New Look. The 10-episode series was shot exclusively in Paris.

The official synopsis reads: “Set against the World War II [German] occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.”

As reported by IndieWire, the ensemble cast includes “Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, Claes Bang as Spatz, and Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.”

The first three episodes of The New Look premiere on Apple TV+ on Valentine's Day.