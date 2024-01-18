Breaking News January 18, 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Leads BAFTA Nominations; Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day To Perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy continues to blow up at awards time, picking up 13 nominations at the BAFTA Film Awards. Oppenheimer's nominations include Best Picture, Best Director, plus acting nominations for Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

The next most nominated movie after Oppenheimer is Poor Things with 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Actress for Emma Stone. The film's disturbing depictions of children and childlike characters in sexual situations doesn't seem to deter guilds on both sides of the Atlantic from doling out awards to the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed “black comedy.”

Variety reports, “But for all the achievements of Oppenheimer and Poor Things, the biggest talking point is likely to be the snubbing of Greta Gerwig’s box office destroying cultural phenomenon Barbie across so many categories.” Barbie received five nominations, but none of them for Best Picture or Best Director.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day To Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Pregame

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day will give pregame performances at Super Bowl LVIII. They join Usher, who will perform during the halftime show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that the country music legend [Reba McEntire] will perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner' at the February 11 game, airing live on CBS from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Post Malone, who has performed across various genres like rap, rock, pop, singer-songwriter and more, will perform ‘America the Beautiful,' while Grammy-winning R&B singer and Oscar-nominated actress Andra Day will sing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.'”

Halftime performer Usher last made a Super Bowl appearance in 2011 when he joined the Black Eyed Peas onstage.

‘Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy's ‘Small Things Like These’ To Open Berlin International Film Festival

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy hasn't met a historical drama he hasn't liked lately. The man currently earning accolades for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer stars in the period piece Small Things Like These, which will open the Berlin Film Festival on February 15.

Directed by Tim Mielants and written by Enda Walsh, Small Things Like These also stars Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, and Emily Watson. According to the movie's description on the Berlin International Film Festival's website, Small Things Like These “takes place over Christmas in 1985, when devoted father and coal merchant Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers startling secrets kept by the convent in his town, along with some shocking truths of his own.”

Berlinale’s Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, “We are confident that this story that allies the kindness to be directed to the more fragile, and the willpower to stand up against injustice, will resonate with everyone. We are looking forward to launching this ‘quiet’ yet quite exceptional film at the start of Zeitgeist Irland 24, a year-long celebration of Irish culture in Germany.”

‘The Avengers’ Reboot Quietly in the Works at StudioCanal

StudioCanal is reportedly quietly developing a remake of the 1960s TV series The Avengers. The espionage series that aired from 1961 to 1969 stars Patrick Macnee, Ian Hendry, Honor Blackman, Julie Stevens, and Diana Rigg.

According to Deadline, StudioCanal “has been quietly plotting a reboot for some time and a pilot has been written. Warner Bros. Discovery production outfit Wall to Wall is coproducing.” Cocreator Ben Taylor will direct the series and serve as executive producer. StudioCanal declined to comment to Deadline about a possible release time frame as negotiations continue.

Deadline continues, “Known for being glamorous, surreal, and often fanciful, the series became an escapist romp for millions of viewers, merging the spy tropes of James Bond with sci-fi elements of Doctor Who.”

1998's The Avengers starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman tanked at the box office, failing to recoup its $60 million budget.

The Brat Pack Reunites for Hulu Documentary ‘Brats’

Brat Pack alums Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and more will reunite for the Hulu documentary Brats. The Brat Pack are a group of actors who frequently starred together in coming-of-age movies such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, and Less Than Zero in the 1980s.

According to Deadline, McCarthy — who penned the 2021 memoir Brat: An '80s Story — wrote and directed the documentary, now in postproduction. “The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career,” said McCarthy in a statement. “After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising — and liberating.”

A description of Brats reads: “McCarthy crisscrosses the country to meet up with some of the stars of those beloved films, including, among others, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton, and key members of production, including directors, casting directors, screenwriters and producers. [McCarthy] also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York magazine cover story. A potent mix of Hollywood fascination, movie history and deeply personal revelations, Brats reveals how the label caused a frenzy and impacted each of them, personally and professionally, in this entertaining, intimate and evocative film.”

Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival

Selena Gomez and David Henrie — who played siblings Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, on Wizards of Waverly Place — have reunited for a revival pilot. The Disney Channel fantastical teen sitcom aired from 2007 to 2012.

According to Deadline, Henrie — now 34 — will star as a regular in the new series while Gomez, 31, guest stars in the pilot. Both Henrie and Gomez will executive produce the sequel series starring Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Deadline reports that the new Wizards of Waverly Place “picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”