Breaking News January 19, 2024: Christopher Nolan Denies Being an ‘Independent Filmmaker’ at Sundance, June Squibb Becomes an Action Star at 94

Robert Downey Jr. sang the praises of his Oppenheimer director, Christopher Nolan, during a heartfelt speech at Sundance. The 2024 Sundance Film Festival kicked off on January 18 and continues through January 28.

As reported by IndieWire, Downey Jr. celebrated Nolan “as independent a voice as ever existed in cinema while telling stories that remind us of the interdependency of the human experience.” Downey Jr. presented Nolan with the first-ever Trailblazer Award at the 40th Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.

Nolan's second film, Memento, won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Now the man behind The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer downplays the title “independent filmmaker.” Nolan said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been an independent filmmaker. Painters can be independent. Poets can be independent… the very notion of complete independence starts to wither away.”

Nolan continued, “It’s the audience. It’s the two weeks or so in which independent filmmaking doesn’t just mean a business model. It means aspirations for filmmakers, directors, writers, actors. You’re treated as artists, you’re given authorship in what you’ve done, and it tells you what you’re supposed to be doing, what your real purpose is.”

New Action Star June Squibb, 94, Plays a Grandmother Fed Up With Phone Scammers in Sundance Film ‘Thelma’

Step aside, Charlize Theron… actress June Squibb, 94, transforms into an action star in the Sundance film Thelma. Squibb's role as Thelma Post also marks the Oscar nominee's debut as a leading lady.

Thelma director-writer Josh Margolin wrote the script inspired by his grandmother. In the movie, Thelma Post becomes the victim of a phone scammer and sends thousands of dollars in the mail to free her allegedly jailed grandson. After realizing she has been duped, Thelma rallies friends and family members to help her track down the crook and get her money back.

Entertainment Weekly asked Squibb if she's a fan of the action genre. “I've seen a lot of action,” said Squibb. “I have a son and he was both a sci-fi and an action film fan from a very young age, so I think I saw probably most of them that came out. [Laughs] I felt well-versed in that genre. I really did.”

In Thelma, Squibb gets in on the action, including a scooter chase. “Well, I loved the idea of the stunts! I was eager to do my own stunts,” said Squibb. “I drove with a scooter, and the stunt man said I was able to stop it better than his stunt people did. I could stop on a dime by the time I got through with that thing.”

Thelma premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, currently ongoing in Park City, Utah.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Team Up for Their Fifth Movie Collaboration

Michael B. Jordan and director-writer Ryan Coogler will team up for the fifth time in Coogler's next movie. Jordan previously starred in all four movies that Coogler directed: Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new collaboration between Jordan and Coogler is shrouded under a “veil of secrecy.” The trade publications reports, “The project is being described as a ‘genre' feature. That, however, is a wide-ranging term that encompasses horror and its subsets, as well as thriller, science fiction, even fantasy. Two sources have said there is a period element to the story. Coogler’s camp had no comment.”

Jordan starred in and directed 2023's Creed III and is reportedly working on a fourth installment of the Rocky spin-off series.

Fired ‘Scream’ Actress Melissa Barrera Says She and Her Former Costars Are ‘Family for Life’

Melissa Barrera — who played Sam Carpenter in 2022's Scream and Scream VI — reunited with her former Scream costars over the Emmys weekend. Barrera got fired from Scream VII after posting controversial pro-Palestinian statements on social media.

Barrera was at the Sundance Film Festival to support her new horror movie Your Monster directed by Caroline Lindy. Deadline spoke with Barrera, who seemed to have no ill will toward the Scream franchise or her former costars. “I’m just so grateful on what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever,” said Barrera.

About her former costars — including the movies' “Core Four” survivors, Barrera said, “We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at [the Emmys]. When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that.”

After Sundance, we'll see if another distributor will overlook Barrera's pro-Palestine comments and snap up Your Monster.

‘The Terminal List’ Prequel Series Starring Chris Pratt Gets Title

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is the new title for The Terminal prequel series on Prime Video. The action-thriller series based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name stars Chris Pratt as U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece and Taylor Kitsch as CIA Ground Branch operative Ben Edwards. Dark Wolf serves as an origin story of the Ben Edwards character.

Deadline reports that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf “is an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.” The series — green-lighted last February — now has an official title and will begin production early this year.

Besides Pratt‘s Reece and Kitsch's Edwards, other characters reportedly returning for the prequel series include Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers.