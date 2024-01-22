Breaking News January 22, 2024: Gillian Anderson Beams Aboard ‘TRON: Ares,’ Andrew Scott Plays the Talented Mr. Ripley in New Netflix Series

Gillian Anderson has signed on to the cast of TRON: Ares, the third film in the TRON franchise following 1982's TRON and 2010's TRON: Legacy. Anderson joins confirmed TRON: Ares cast members Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.

Deadline reports, “Details of Anderson’s character and the film’s wider plot are currently under wraps, but Disney has confirmed the pic will follow Leto as Ares, a fictional character who crosses over from the world of video games to planet Earth.” Anderson is best known for her roles on The X-Files, Hannibal, The Fall, and The Crown.

No word yet if Jeff Bridges or Bruce Boxleitner — the latter of whom plays the security program TRON — will reprise their roles in TRON: Ares. Joachim Rønning — the Norwegian director of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — takes the helm of TRON: Ares with a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

Disney's TRON: Ares does not yet have a scheduled release date.

‘Ripley’ Teaser: Andrew Scott Plays the Talented Mr. Ripley in New Netflix Series

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley — the character played by Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley — on Netflix's Ripley series. Ripley also stars Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning.

The official description for Ripley reads: “Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.”

As reported by IndieWire, Steven Zaillian directs all eight episodes, with Scott — known for his roles on Sherlock and in SPECTRE — also producing.

In a recent interview with GQ U.K., Scott talked about taking on darker roles such as Tom Ripley. “I did find that character lonely-making,” said Scott. “I worked really hard and got quite sick, physically and mentally. It took a big toll on me. So when that was over, it made me think, how do I want to spend my life? I love acting, but I don’t necessarily think you should do it too much.”

Ripley streams April 4 on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer here.

‘Scream’ Star Melissa Barrera Joins Pro-Palestine Protest That Shuts Down Main Street at Sundance

Fired Scream star Melissa Barrera is not done protesting for Palestine. The actress joined nearly 100 pro-Palestine protestors at Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival and shut down Main Street.

As reported by Deadline, “Slamming the Biden administration’s stance on Israel and strong allegiance with the Jewish State over the horrors of Hamas’ murderous attack on Israel on October 7, protestors recycled an old anti-Vietnam War chant. With signs in the crowd calling President Biden a ‘butcher,' demonstrators screamed: ‘Genocide Joe, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?'”

Counter-protestors on the opposite side of Main Street reportedly waved Israeli flags and chanted “bring them home” in reference to Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas.

Barrera told Deadline she was “not doing any interviews, but you are welcome to take video of me.” Later, Barrera yelled with the crowd: “In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians!”

Barrera is at Sundance to support her horror movie Your Monster, which will try to find a distributor while she continues to speak out about Palestine.

Oliver Stone Says Ryan Gosling Is ‘Wasting His Time’ Making Films Like ‘Barbie’

Platoon director Oliver Stone doesn't feel the “Kenergy” Ryan Gosling brought to Barbie. Stone says movies such as Greta Gerwig's Barbie contribute to the “infantilization of Hollywood.”

During an interview with City A.M., the reporter jokingly asked Stone if he'd like to direct Barbie 2. “Ridiculous,” scoffed Stone. “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that s-t for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy. Even the Fast and Furious movies, which I used to enjoy, have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”

Four-time Oscar winner Stone's latest film, Nuclear Now, is a documentary that argues nuclear power fights climate change. Despite Stone's opinions about Barbie‘s worth, Gosling has expressed interest in a spin-off movie as Ken.

After a Break, the Coen Brothers Are ‘Working on Writing Something’ Together

Ethan and Joel Coen — the brothers behind movies such as Raising Arizona, No Country for Old Men, and True Grit — have reportedly started working together on a new movie after taking time apart to work on solo projects.

In an interview with Empire reported by IndieWire, Ethan said that he and Joel are “working on writing something together.” Whether or not that “something” grows into the follow-up to their most recent movie together — 2018's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — remains undetermined.

Ethan is currently working on his solo directorial debut with the comedy Drive-Away Dolls. Empire describes Drive-Away — a collaboration between Ethan and his wife and editor Tricia Cooke — as “a lesbian road movie, a crime caper with its foot on the gas, packed with colorful characters.”

Anthony Hopkins, 86, Has No Intention of Retiring

Younger and less talented actors than Anthony Hopkins have publicly announced their retirement from acting, but the man who played Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs has no intention of stopping anytime soon. The 86-year-old two-time Oscar winner currently stars in the drama Freud's Last Session.

In an interview with People, Hopkins said, “I’m aware of my mortality. To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it. So work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity. I love the process of preparing a role. That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that.” Hopkins continued, “I’m so lucky to be working at my age. They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, Well, good.”

Hopkins — who lends his voice to the upcoming Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — says that he just had a medical checkup and is in “good shape.” He added, “I wasn't eating junk food, but I liked sweet things. And I've stopped. Enough. Don't even have honey anymore. But no, I feel healthier. I feel more awake.”

‘Anyone but You' Actor Glen Powell To Star in Thriller ‘Huntington'

Anyone but You actor Glen Powell will star in the thriller Huntington from writer-director John Patton Ford. Powell's rom-com Anyone but You just passed $100 million at the global box office.

As reported by Deadline, “The partners are aiming for an early summer shoot on [Huntington] which is described to us as ‘raucous revenge thriller' about Becket Redfellow (Powell), the heir to a multibillion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… or what he thinks he deserves.” The 1949 caper movie Kind Hearts and Coronets starring Alec Guinness reportedly inspired Patton Ford's screenplay.

John Patton Ford said, “I feel tremendously privileged to make this film with Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Participant. It speaks volumes about these companies that they have chosen to make an original and progressive movie such as this. And Glen Powell is the icing on the cake.”

In addition to Anyone but You, rising star Powell is known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Hidden Figures, and on Scream Queens.

Razzie Nominations 2024: Superhero Flicks ‘Shazam 2' and ‘Ant-Man 3' Tie With 4 Noms Apiece

A day before the Oscar-nominations announcement, the Golden Raspberry Awards have released the nominees for the worst movies and performances of 2023.

The awkwardly titled Expend4bles leads the pack of dishonorable films with seven Razzie nominations, followed by five apiece for The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The superhero stinkers Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also tied with four nominations each.

Variety reports, “Founded in 1981, Razzie nominations are now determined by a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anybody can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500.”

Click here to read about all of the nominations for the 44th Annual Razzies.