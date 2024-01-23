Breaking News January 23, 2024: Oscar Nominations Led by ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ and ‘Poor Things,’ Plus Surprising Snubs

Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things dominated the Oscar nominations, announced this morning in Los Angeles.

Oppenheimer led with 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt).

Poor Things came in second with 11 nominations, including 2 for Emma Stone: Best Actress and as a producer for Best Picture. The movie's controversial depiction of children and a character with the literal mind of a child in sexual situations didn't seem to phase Academy voters in the slightest because… Hollywood.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon scored 10 nominations, although, oddly, not for its screenplay. The Academy — acutely aware of past inclusivity problems — proudly trumpeted that Lily Gladstone became the first Native American nominated for Best Actress.

Other notable nominations include Sterling K. Brown for Best Actor (which drew enthusiastic applause from the early morning L.A. crowd), J.A. Bayona's Society of the Snow for Best International Feature, Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, two Barbie songs for Best Original Song, and a couple of technical nods for the criminally underappreciated The Creator.

The 96th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Greta Gerwig, and ‘Saltburn’ Top List of Oscar Snubs

Those expecting Barbenheimer to spill over into the Oscar nominations were likely shocked this morning as Barbie got snubbed in several key categories.

Despite scoring nominations in eight Oscar categories, Barbie got snubbed for Best Director (Greta Gerwig) and Best Actress (Margot Robbie). Perhaps Academy voters felt that the most profitable movie of 2023 happened by magic or that the woman who played Stereotypical Barbie seemed a little too, well, stereotypical of a nominee in a guild preoccupied with appearing inclusive.

The same logic applies to Leonardo DiCaprio's acclaimed performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, which didn't receive an Oscar nomination. DiCaprio — already an Oscar winner — has to sit this one out and let Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, and Cillian Murphy have a shot.

Other Oscar snubs include no nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Julianne Moore for May December, Best Supporting Actor for Charles Melton for May December, Best Actress for Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, or Best Adapted Screenplay for Killers of the Flower Moon. Also, even though Saltburn desperately tried to shock viewers and succeeded in becoming a watercooler moment for that notorious bathtub scene, the overhyped Emerald Fennell-directed movie starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan received zero Oscar nominations.

Martin Scorsese Just Passed Steven Spielberg as the Living Director With the Most Oscar Nominations

Martin Scorsese just passed Steven Spielberg as the living director with the most Oscar nominations for Best Director. Scorsese received his 10th Best Director nomination today for Killers of the Flower Moon.

In addition to Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese got a Best Director nomination for Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. He won Best Director once — for The Departed.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “Scorsese’s 10 nominations make him the second most-nominated director of all time, behind only William Wyler (who holds the record with 12 nominations and died in 1981). Meanwhile, Spielberg is in third place with nine nominations, stretching from 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind to 2022’s The Fabelmans. He’s won the category twice, for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.”

In a November 2023 interview with EW, Scorsese spoke about bringing the Osage Reign of Terror to the screen in Killers of the Flower Moon. “One of the things we were discussing was the fact that for God’s sake, after everything, it becomes entertainment. And you can say, well, this film becomes entertainment too, in which case then we have to take the responsibility. We hope that it’s entertainment with some depth and enrichment that maybe can approach some kind of truth.”

Oliver Stone Backpedals on ‘Barbie’

A day after news recirculated with Oliver Stone's dismissive comments about Ryan Gosling “wasting his time” in Barbie, the estimable director has backpedaled. Ryan Gosling just received an Oscar nomination this morning for his performance as Ken in Barbie.

In a statement by Stone reported by Entertainment Weekly, the Platoon director clarified that he didn't even see Barbie at the time he dissed it and Ryan Gosling for appearing in it. “[At] the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title,” said Stone about Barbie. “I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes. I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.”

Stone continued, “Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites of that year. Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.”

Colin Firth To Star as a Grieving Father in Drama Series ‘Lockerbie’ About Pan Am Flight 103

Colin Firth will play grieving father Dr. Jim Swire on the Peacock series Lockerbie. The real-life Dr. Swire lost his daughter when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members on board. In addition, 11 more people on the ground lost their lives due to falling debris.

As reported by Deadline, the limited series will explore events before and after the disaster, providing “an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

The drama based on The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice, cowritten by Swire, will reportedly start production early this year.

John Williams Has More Oscar Nominations Than Anyone Alive

John Williams, 91, is not only the oldest Oscar nominee ever, he is also the most-nominated person alive. Williams received his 54th Oscar nomination this morning for Best Original Score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

According to Entertainment Weekly, only the late Walt Disney has more Oscar nominations than Williams with 59 during Disney's lifetime. Out of Williams' 54 nominations, he has won 5: Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler's List. Note that except for Fiddler on the Roof, Steven Spielberg directed all of those movies.

At this year's Academy Awards, Williams competes against American Fiction (Laura Karpman), Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson), Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson), and Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix).