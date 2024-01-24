Breaking News January 24, 2024: Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ Trailer Drops, Jon Stewart Returns To Host ‘The Daily Show’

The first trailer has dropped for Tyler Perry's crime thriller Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowlands and Trevante Rhodes. Mea Culpa represents Tyler Perry's fifth Netflix feature.

The description for Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa from Netflix's Tudum reads: “Criminal defense attorney Mea Harper [Rowlands] and her husband Kal are at a crossroads as the couple navigates difficulties in their marriage and finances. So when the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy [Rhodes] lands in her lap — and with the potential to make partner at her firm — Mea sees an opportunity to keep her family afloat. But when she tries to uncover whether her cagey-yet-seductive client is telling her the full truth, what she learns might unravel more than just her legal case.”

Tyler Perry's creative partnership with Netflix involves writing, directing, and producing eight movies for the streaming giant over the next four years. Tyler Perry already made five movies for Netflix: A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and A Jazzman’s Blues, plus the upcoming Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa.

Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa streams February 23 on Netflix. Click here to watch the trailer.

Jon Stewart Will Return to ‘The Daily Show' as Monday Host and Executive Producer

Jon Stewart will return to host Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Monday nights and will also serve as executive producer. Stewart famously hosted the satirical news show from 1999 to 2015.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart — the most-celebrated host of The Daily Show — announced his return on X.

Oscar Nominee Ryan Gosling States ‘There Is No Ken Without Barbie’

Ryan Gosling made a statement expressing his disappointment that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie got snubbed for Oscar nominations. Gosling got nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Ken in the blockbuster.

In a statement, Gosling said, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

Gosling continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera. The 96th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

‘Star Trek’ Actor-Director Jonathan Frakes To Direct ‘Deathlands’ Series From Bitcoin Developer Jeff Garzik

Jonathan Frakes — who played Captain William Striker and directed multiple movies and TV episodes across the Star Trek universe — will direct Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik's adaptation of the Deathlands novel series by Jack Adrian.

According to Deadline, NextCypher, owned by Garzik, will produce the 10-episode series set to start filming in Bulgaria this spring. Garzik describes the series as “Mad Max: Fury Road meets Yellowjackets in an epic postapocalyptic sci-fi adventure.”

Frakes said, “One of the things that I find so compelling about Deathlands is that it’s a series about hope and the chance to build a better world. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring this show, combining feature-level action and compelling character drama, to the world.”

Garzik added, “I launched NextCypher to capitalize on the appetite for innovative, high-quality genre entertainment. I’m glad to see the market aligning with our vision of producing smartly budgeted, and exceptional content for a global audience. Deathlands is an ideal launchpad for us, especially considering the success of similar postapocalyptic series based on successful IPs like The Last of Us and the eagerly anticipated Fallout.”

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ Bought by Neon After Sundance Premiere

Neon bought worldwide rights to Steven Soderbergh's new thriller Presence after the movie premiered at Sundance. The movie is reportedly described as a twist on the haunted house movie genre.

“I wanted to find a different way to tell the story,” Soderbergh said to Variety. “Everything is revealed through the glimpses of this family that this presence sees. And the whole ghost genre element is a Trojan horse to show a group of people in danger of falling apart.”

During a Q&A after the Sundance premiere, star Lucy Liu seemed rattled by the paranormal activity on-screen. “I’m just devastated,” said Liu. “My body is having reactions as if I wasn’t in the movie.”

Soderbergh won a Best Director Oscar for Traffic. He also directed the Ocean's trilogy, Erin Brockovich, Magic Mike, Contagion, and High Wire.

The Killers Announce Short Las Vegas Residency for ‘Hot Fuss’ 20th Anniversary

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Killers' debut album, Hot Fuss, the band fronted by Brandon Flowers will perform the album in its entirety during a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight dates in August. Hot Fuss contains the band's signature hits “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “Smile Like You Mean It.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, “All four members of the band — singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. — will participate in the shows. This is a rarity since Stoermer stopped touring with the group in 2016 due to hearing issues and burnout from the road, and Keuning stepped away between 2017 and 2020 to spend more time with his family.”

Flowers, 42, told The Times about future Killers music, “I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

‘Lucifer’ Actor Tom Ellis Joins ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season Two on Hulu

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis has joined season two of the Hulu Original series Tell Me Lies.

The official description of Tell Me Lies reads: “Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.”

According to Deadline, “Ellis has been cast in the series regular role of Oliver, a professor at Baird College whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn’t appreciated by all students. He is married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), but as one of the main characters begins seeking his approval, his influence will have chaotic repercussions.”

Ellis starred on the Fox urban fantasy series Lucifer from 2016 to 2021.

Ryan Reynolds Ribs Hugh Jackman After ‘Deadpool 3' Wraps Filming

Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has wrapped filming. The superhero sequel resumed filming in November 2023 after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

Reynolds posted on Instagram, “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect.”

Reynolds added, “I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th.” As recently as last month, Reynolds fought back against leaking Deadpool 3 photos by leaking a bunch of hilarious fake photos of his own.

Jackman tweeted, “What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect, I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner. The 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and part of the MCU's Phase Five will open in theaters nationwide on July 26, 2024.

Source Novel Revealed for ‘Reacher' Season Three

Amazon has revealed that the Lee Child book Persuader will serve as the basis of Reacher Season Three. Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher on the popular Prime Video series.

Persuader is the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series by Child. As reported by Variety, the logline for Reacher Season Three reads, “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.” In addition, Variety confirmed that Maria Sten will return as Reacher's trusted team member and friend Frances Neagley.

In the book A Wanted Man, Child describes Reacher as “extremely tall, and extremely broad, and long-armed, and long-legged. The lawn chair was regular size, but it looked tiny under him. It was bent and crushed out of shape. His knuckles were nearly touching the ground. His neck was thick and his hands were the size of dinner plates.” Ritchson — who stands 6'2″ and is built like a refrigerator — perfectly fits the physical description of the character. In addition to starring as Reacher, Ritchson will get an executive producer credit for Reacher Season Three.