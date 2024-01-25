Breaking News January 25, 2024: Jake Gyllenhaal Is a Beast in ‘Road House’ Trailer, Chris Evans To Star in Ethan Coen’s Dark Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to rumble in Doug Liman's Road House, a remake of the 1989 film Road House starring the late Patrick Swayze. In addition to Gyllenhaal, the new Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Arturo Castro, J.D. Pardo, and Conor McGregor.

In Road House, a ridiculously ripped Gyllenhaal plays ex-UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. In the new Road House trailer, Gyllenhaal faces off against a character played by Conor McGregor.

Director Doug Liman intends to skip the SXSW premiere of Road House to protest Amazon MGM's decision to bypass theaters and release Road House exclusively on Prime Video.

Road House premieres March 21 exclusively on Prime Video.

Chris Evans To Star in Ethan Coen’s Dark Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’

Chris Evans has signed on to the cast of Ethan Coen's dark comedy Honey Don't!, cowritten by Coen's wife, Tricia Cooke. Evans joins a cast that includes Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley.

Although exact plot details remain under wraps, IndieWire describes the movie as “set in Bakersfield, California, with Evans playing a cult leader, Qualley portraying a private investigator, and Plaza as a mystery woman.” Isn't Plaza always a mystery and mysterious?

Coen brothers Ethan and Joel — the men behind Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men, to name just a few — reportedly had a creative split in 2018. In a recent interview with Empire, Joel teased a reunion, saying that he and Ethan are “working on writing something” together.

HBO Under Fire for Casting Pro-Putin Actor Miloš Biković on ‘The White Lotus’

Ukraine has called out HBO for casting pro-Putin actor Miloš Biković on The White Lotus. The Serbian actor has sang the praises of and accepted a medal from the Russian leader currently engaged in a war with Ukraine.

According to Deadline, Biković will likely play “a Russian-speaking wellness guru at the hotel” on the third season of the hit series. Production will reportedly start next month in Thailand.

A video posted by the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X states, “Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. @HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?”

In 2018, Putin awarded Biković a Pushkin medal for advancing Russian culture. Watch the video here.

Although HBO has not yet commented on its burgeoning Biković problem, other actors have burned bridges for their political views. Melissa Barrera got fired from Scream VII for her pro-Palestine position, and Susan Sarandon's agency dropped her after making what many interpreted as anti-Semitic statements in support of Palestine.

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton To Star in Pedro Almodóvar’s English-Language Debut, ‘The Room Next Door’

Julianne Moore joins Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door, the English-language film debut of acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. The cast also includes John Turturro.

An Instagram repost by Almodóvar’s production company, El Deseo, reads, “The actresses are placed under the command of the director from La Mancha in a drama between mother and daughter that will be filmed in the spring in New York and Madrid and will be his first film shot in English.”

According to the official description posted on Deadline: “The Room Next Door is the complex story of a flawed mother and her daughter, separated by a massive misunderstanding. At the heart of this conflict, Ingrid (Julianne Moore), a friend of Martha’s (Tilda Swinton) mother, becomes a witness to each person’s pain and bitterness. Martha is a war reporter, Ingrid is an autofiction novelist. The film addresses the limitless cruelty of wars and highlights the unique approaches of the two writers to depict reality. It explores the themes of death, friendship, and sexual pleasure, considered essential allies in the fight against horror. In a house nestled in the heart of a nature reserve in New England, the two friends will experience a situation that is both extreme and surprisingly tender.”

‘Tuesday’ Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Faces Death in the Form of a Phantom Talking Macaw

The new trailer for the fantasy-drama Tuesday features Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother dealing with the looming death of her sick daughter. The surreal directorial debut of Daina O. Pusić features Death visiting the characters in the form of a talking macaw.

The official description of the A24 film reads: “A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.”

“The fundamental idea of the film sort of grabbed my heart, as it were: the human instinct to fight death, and then of course, a mother's protective instinct towards a child,” says Louis-Dreyfus in Tuesday‘s official production notes. “It was the intersection of both of those ideas.”

Tuesday will premiere in the summer of 2024. Click here to watch the trailer.

Cringe Alert: Kevin Spacey Now Ready To Sign Autographs and Pose for Pictures at Convention

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey — who saw his career crumble after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced — will sign autographs and pose for pictures with remaining fans at the Mad Monster convention in Concord, North Carolina in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Spacey has mostly avoided public appearances following accusations of sexual misconduct involving young men in late 2017. Netflix fired him from House of Cards in the wake of the claims, while filmmaker Ridley Scott reshot part of the feature All the Money in the World to excise him from the movie, replacing him with Christopher Plummer.”

“Amongst the many things that I’ve learned the past handful of years is how much my fans care about me,” said Spacey in a statement. “I know I can’t thank each one of them individually, but this is a great step towards doing just that.”

The tone-deaf organizers of Mad Monster added, “Kevin Spacey is one of the most sought after actors in the celebrity appearance space. We couldn’t be more excited to be the first to bring him to a show.”

Justin Timberlake Releases ‘Selfish’ Single and Music Video

He's ba-ack. Justin Timberlake dropped the music video for “Selfish” from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was — his first album in five years.

As reported by Variety, the under-four-minute pop ditty about — what else? — a relationship features multiple writers, including Timberlake, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen. Timberlake, 42, croons, “I want every bit of you, guess I’m selfish” in the self-deprecating video in which a scruffy Timberlake rehearses for a video shoot.

“It's fun Justin,” said frequent Timberlake collaborator Timbaland to Variety last April. “We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13 year old, 18 year old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. [Laughs] That’s just the world we live in.”

Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was drops on March 15.