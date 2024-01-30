Breaking News January 30, 2024: Henry Cavill and ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Lead Gun Show in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Eiza González represent just a few of the many manly men in Guy Ritchie's World War II-set action-comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Cary Elwes round out the cast.

The official synopsis from Lionsgate reads: “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the [Germans] using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly' fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern black ops warfare.”

As reported by Variety, the trailer shows Henry Cavill's character forming the team of killers. “You won’t like them,” he says to Elwes’ character. “They’re all… bad.” In a frenzied montage, Henry Cavill playfully sticks out his tongue as he fires off rounds of bullets.

Henry Cavill — who wrapped up his appearances as Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher last year — looks fired up as he returns to action in Ritchie's latest. Ritchson — who plays Jack Reacher on Reacher — still looks like a one-man army who can handle any situation.

Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson muscles its way into theaters on April 19.

The Coen Brothers Reportedly Making a Horror Movie Together

Ethan Coen revealed at an event set up by the Tromso International Film Festival in Norway that he and brother Joel are working on a horror movie together. The Coen brothers have not worked together on a film since 2018's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Fangoria reports that, during the Master Class conversation in Norway, Ethan confirmed having written the script for the horror movie and how he plans on directing it together with Joel in the near future. “It's a pure horror film,” said Ethan. “If you like Blood Simple, I think you'll enjoy it.” Ethan's Drive-Away Dolls collaborator/cowriter Tricia Cooke described the new script as “horribly funny.”

As Wealth of Geeks reported previously, Coen brothers Ethan and Joel — the men behind Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men, to name just a few — reportedly had a creative split in 2018. In a recent interview with Empire, Joel teased a reunion, saying that he and Ethan are “working on writing something” together. Now we know that “something” is a “horribly funny” horror movie.

Reba McEntire Gets New Sitcom 17 Years After ‘Reba’ Ended

Country singer and actress will return to TV in her first sitcom in 17 years. McEntire's sitcom Reba aired for five seasons from 2001 to 2007.

The official logline for the yet-untitled NBCUniversal sitcom reads: “Reba inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that since Reba (pictured) went off the air, “McEntire has continued to act in the years since, including starring on the short-lived sitcom Malibu Country as a wife and mother wronged by her country music star husband. Most recently, she played mermaid Trish in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, as well as recurring on Young Sheldon as hairstylist June Ballard and appearing on season three of Big Sky as ranch owner Sunny Barnes. She joined The Voice as a coach in season 24 and will reprise her role there this coming season.”

See McEntire next sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Amazon MGM Studios Acquires ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the I Am: Celine Dion documentary for Prime Video. The doc chronicles the “My Heart Will Go On” singer's ongoing battle with the neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome.

Variety reports that Dion did not disclose her medical condition to the public until an Instagram post in December 2022. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Celine Dion — one of the most successful singers in history with more than 250 million album sales — said in a statement that she hopes I Am: Celine Dion raises awareness about her misunderstood medical condition. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she said. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Irene Taylor, does not yet have a scheduled release date on Prime Video.

‘Tarot’ Trailer: Teens Play With the Wrong Set of Cards in This Horror Movie

Teens should not play with Ouija boards, say “Candyman” five times in a mirror, or — at least as far as the new trailer for the horror movie Tarot is concerned — play with tarot cards.

The official description for the Sony Screen Gems movie directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg reads: “When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards in the upcoming Screen Gems horror movie Tarot. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.”

Tarot stars Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon. Click here to watch the trailer for the horror movie that hopes to scare up some box office dollars in theaters on May 10.

Production Begins on Michelle Yeoh's ‘Star Trek' Movie for Paramount+

Production has begun on Paramount+'s upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh, who will reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. Joining the Oscar winner in the movie are Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

According to Deadline, Emperor Georgiou must face the sins of her past as she joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets.

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the Trek universe.”

Yeoh won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ at an undetermined future date.

BMG Drops Pink Floyd Cofounder Roger Waters Due to Inflammatory Comments

BMG reportedly seeks to end its relationship with Pink Floyd cofounder Roger Waters because of his inflammatory remarks about Israel, Ukraine, and the United States. Waters helped propel Pink Floyd to icon status for concept albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall that defined several generations of music fans.

Variety reports that German-based BMG signed a publishing deal with Waters in 2016 and was supposed to release a newly recorded version of Dark Side of the Moon last year, but CEO Thomas Coesfeld killed the deal. The U.K.'s Cooking Vinyl instead released the album.

Variety reports, “While Waters’ work with Pink Floyd is indisputably one of the most significant and lucrative catalogs of the rock era, his controversial political statements in recent years arguably have veered from anti-Zionism into anti-Semitism, and last year he spoke to the United Nations Security Council at Russia’s invitation, claiming that its 2022 invasion of Ukraine was ‘not unprovoked.' Waters has been widely criticized for his comments but has remained defiant, voicing them frequently on his recent tours while disputing any allegations of anti-Semitism. Those statements have infuriated his former bandmates, as they have driven off several suitors interested in acquiring the wizening band’s recorded-music catalog, which was said to be on the market for half a billion dollars.”

Waters talks about BMG “firing” him about 24 minutes into this interview with Glenn Greenwald from November 2023, but BMG has yet to comment on Waters' current status with the company.

Keke Palmer Joins Aziz Ansari's ‘Good Fortune' Starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen

Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut, Good Fortune. The movie started filming last May but paused production due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As reported by Deadline, Being Mortal was intended as Ansari's directorial debut before Searchlight shut down the production due to alleged inappropriate conduct by star Bill Murray. Palmer — who also acted in Being Mortal — told Deadline at the Nope premiere in 2022, “I had a wonderful time filming. Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.”

In a statement today, Ansari returned the compliment. “Keke is a delight to work with,” he said. “I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

Palmer is known for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee, Nope, Hustlers, and on Scream Queens.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick To Act Opposite Each Other in a Movie for the First Time in 20 Years

Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick will star together in Connescence, their first on-screen pairing since Cavedweller and The Woodsman (pictured) in 2004.

According to Deadline, “Bacon plays Stan Olszewski, a sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard, who breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick), a successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch). From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives.”

In a joint statement, Bacon and Sedgwick said, “We are so excited to work together on-screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving, and original script.”

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 and have two children together, including actress Sosie Bacon.