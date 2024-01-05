BREAKING NEWS January 5, 2024: ‘Barbie’ Dominates BAFTA Noms, ‘Ready Player One’ Becoming Real?

Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon dominated the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards nominations.

According to Variety, each of those 3 films garnered 15 nominations apiece after the first round of voting in 24 total categories. Other movies that received multiple nominations include Poor Things (14), Maestro (12), Saltburn (11), and Wonka (8).

As far as BAFTA predicting what might happen at the Oscars, last year the most-nominated BAFTA film was All Quiet on the Western Front. Although it won the Best Picture BAFTA Award and picked up several Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Picture.

BAFTA will announce the final nominations on January 18 followed by the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 18.

‘Starsky & Hutch' Star David Soul Passes Away at 80

American-British actor David Soul — who played Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on ABC's Starsky & Hutch — passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.

According to Variety, Soul's wife posted the following on his official website: “David Soul — beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother — died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

In addition to Starsky & Hutch, Soul starred in the Western series Here Comes the Brides and the popular 1979 TV-movie adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot. Soul was also a singer, scoring the international number-one hit “Don't Give Up on Us.”

Apple TV+ Streams Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Just in Time for Academy Voting

Martin Scorsese's Oscar-begging crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon will make its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on January 12, making it easier for Academy voters to see the film while voting is ongoing. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered in theaters nationwide on October 20, 2023.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. The official description on Apple TV+ reads, “When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one — until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.”

As reported by IndieWire, “Apple has yet to announce an SVOD release date for its other historical epic from 2023, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which was also released theatrically in November and had its theatrical release handled by Sony.”

‘Ready Player One’ To Become an Expansive Metaverse Experience

A virtual reality world based on Ready Player One is coming to a metaverse near you soon. The 2018 Steven Spielberg film is based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline.

According to Variety, “Futureverse, an AI and metaverse technology and content company, announced the formation of Readyverse Studios, a studio cofounded with Ernest Cline, the novelist and creator of Ready Player One, and Dan Farah, producer of the 2018 Warner Bros. film adaptation of the novel.”

Cline said in a statement, “The future has arrived even more quickly than I imagined. With Readyverse Studios, we have the opportunity to leverage the revolutionary technology Futureverse has been building for several years to bring to life the best possible version of the metaverse. I’m confident with this team, we have the brightest minds and biggest hearts in place to lead us into the next chapter of our collective future… a future that would make Wade Watts and James Halliday proud.”

‘Barbie' Actress Margot Robbie Wants To Direct

Actress-producer Margot Robbie starred in 2023's box office champ, Barbie. Now she wants to add another title to her résumé: director.

Robbie spoke with Variety about when she might sit in the director's chair after Barbie‘s record-breaking success. “The tricky thing is, as much as I say I’m strict about saying no as a producer, I also get so excited with all the things that I could produce that it ends up taking up all my time. And as an actor, I get to work with so many brilliant directors and watch them do it — it’s like having a front-row seat to the best master class in the world. So it’s really tempting to keep doing that. But directing is a dear ambition of mine.”

‘Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver Loses Life in Tragic Plane Crash

German actor Christian Oliver — known for his roles in Speed Racer, Valkyrie, and Ready or Not — died in a Caribbean plane crash on Thursday along with his two young daughters. Oliver was 51 years old.

Oliver and his daughters — Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12 — were enjoying a tropical vacation on Bequia, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. According to police, the single-engine aircraft boung for St. Lucia “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean” moments after takeoff. Fishermen and divers recovered all four bodies on board, including those of Oliver, his two daughters, and pilot Robert Sachs, who owned the plane.

Oliver was in the middle of shooting the film Forever Hold Your Peace prior to his death. Costar Bai Ling posted a series of pictures of herself with Oliver taken on the set.

Parker Posey Among New Additions to ‘The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast

Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Parker Posey are six actors added to the growing cast of The White Lotus season three. Filming begins in Thailand in February with a projected premiere sometime in 2025.

“We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter. “The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to amazing Thailand.”

Details about the new characters played by Posey and the other five new additions are kept under wraps.

Samuel L. Jackson Joins 1970-Set ‘Fight Night' True-Crime Limited Series on Peacock

Samuel L. Jackson will join Kevin Hart on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a true-crime limited series on Peacock.

Variety reports that the series is set in Atlanta in 1970. The official description says the series will tell “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Jackson will play Frank Moten, an infamous gangster whom New York tabloids dubbed “The Black Godfather.”