BREAKING NEWS January 8, 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Disastrous Golden Globes, Jacob Elordi To Play Frankenstein Monster

Oppenheimer dominated the disastrous “revamped” Golden Globe Awards last night. Christopher Nolan's biopic won five Golden Globes, including Best Picture; Best Actor, Drama (Cillian Murphy); Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.); Best Director (Christopher Nolan); and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).

Hosted by purported comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Golden Globe Awards came off as unfunny, awkward, embarrassing, and sometimes cringeworthy during a poorly organized broadcast on CBS that seemed rushed and ill-planned. When your host gets booed during his opening monologue, it's time to go back to the drawing board — again — or just accept that the world outside of Hollywood doesn't get excited about awards shows anymore.

Other notable Golden Globes winners include Barbie for the newly created category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, and Emma Stone for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her not-at-all funny performance in Poor Things.

In the television categories, the night's big winners were Succession, The Bear, and Beef — each of which took home several Golden Globes.

Jacob Elordi To Play Frankenstein's Monster in Upcoming Guillermo del Toro Netflix Movie

Guillermo del Toro has tapped Jacob Elordi — one of the most handsome leading men of his generation — to star as the hideous monster stitched together from various corpses in Frankenstein. Oscar Isaac will play Victor Frankenstein in a cast that includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery.

Del Toro serves as writer, director, and producer of Frankenstein. The official logline reads: “Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

Frankenstein is the latest in Netflix's partnership with del Toro, following Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and two animated films.

Jonathan Majors Shocked by Guilty Verdict for Assault and Harassment

Former MCU actor Jonathan Majors has spoken publicly for the first time since a New York jury found him guilty of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday reported by Variety, Majors denied doing anything wrong and said that he felt “absolutely shocked and afraid” by the verdict. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Majors said to ABC News anchor Linsey Davis. “I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

He continued: “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body. My hands have never struck a woman — ever.”

‘Bookie' Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Renewed for Second Season by Max

Max has renewed the comedy series Bookie starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar Dorsey for a second season. Maniscalco plays a veteran Los Angeles bookie on the series created by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay.

“The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, exec VP programming and head of comedy at HBO and Max, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Television Chairman Channing Dungey added, “There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s Bookie won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max.”

Bookie also stars Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Maxim Swinton, and Charlie Sheen. The latter plays an exaggerated version of himself in one of the first season's highlights and will hopefully return for Bookie part deux.

Natalie Portman Says ‘May December' Is ‘Not Meant To Be a Biopic'

Todd Haynes' May December starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton is loosely based on the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal of 1997 during which a then-34-year-old Letourneau started a romantic relationship with then-12-year-old Vili Fualaau.

Fualaau told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “offended” by May December. “I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it,” said Fualaau. “I love movies — good movies– and I admire ones that capture the essence and complications of real-life events. You know, movies that allow you to see or realize something new every time you watch them. Those kinds of writers and directors — someone who can do that — would be perfect to work with, because my story is not nearly as simple as this movie [portrays].”

On the red carpet for the Golden Globes, Moore spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Fualaau's reaction to May December. “Aww, I'm very sorry that he feels that way,” said Moore. “I mean, Todd [Haynes] was always very clear when we were working on this movie that this was an original story, this was a story about these characters. So that's how we looked at it too. This was our document, we created these characters from the page and together.”

Portman echoed Moore's comments on the Golden Globes red carpet. “It's not based on them, it's, you know, obviously their story influenced the culture that we all grew up in and influenced the idea,” said Portman. “But it's fictional characters that are really brought to life by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton so beautifully, and yeah, it's its own story, it's not meant to be a biopic.”

Prince's ‘Purple Rain' in Development for the Stage

Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct a stage adaptation of Prince's 1984 film Purple Rain. The stage version features a score by Prince, who passed away in 2016.

In Purple Rain, Prince stars as the Kid — an up-and-coming Minneapolis rock musician who has to overcome a troubled homelife to find success through music. The soundtrack features signature Prince songs such as “Let's Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Purple Rain.”

L. Londell McMillan, chairman of the NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s been almost 40 years since Prince’s legendary film Purple Rain took the world by storm and we can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story. We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”