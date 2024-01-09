Breaking News January 9, 2024: Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed, ‘Avatar’ Sequels Resume Shooting Soon

A U.K. coroner has confirmed Irish singer-songwriter-activist Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death. The fiery 56-year-old “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “Mandinka” singer passed away on July 26, 2023.

Entertainment Weekly reportedly received an email from the London Inner South Coroner's Court Clerk, stating, “This is to confirm that Ms. O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Before her death, Sinéad O'Connor spoke honestly about her struggles with her mental health complicated by the devastating loss of her son Shane. “There is no point living without him,” wrote Sinéad O'Connor on social media in 2022. “Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone.”

‘Mother's Instinct' Trailer: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Star in 1960s-Set Thriller

The first trailer has dropped for the 1960s-set psychological thriller Mother's Instinct starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. The movie directed by Benoît Delhomme is based on the 2018 French-language film of the same name — an adaptation of the novel Derrière la haine by Barbara Abel.

According to Deadline, “Billed as an ‘edge-of-your-seat thriller, [Mother's Instinct] follows two best friends and neighbors whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. The story follows Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway) as their sisterly bond is gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love.”

Neon will release Mother's Instinct — the directorial debut of Delhomme — in the United States.

Spain's ‘Society of the Snow' Outperforming Netflix Originals Such as ‘Maestro' and ‘May December'

J.A. Bayona's Society of the Snow has bested Oscar-begging originals such as Maestro and May December on Netflix. The survival thriller Society of the Snow is based on Pablo Vierci's book of the same name about the 16 survivors of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster.

According to IndieWire, Society of the Snow sits at number two on the Netflix streaming chart. Neither Maestro nor May December ranked that high. When the latter two did chart, they placed at lower positions than Society of the Snow.

Spain has already chosen Society of the Snow as its entry for 2023's Best International Film Oscar, and building buzz for the movie could score it nominations in other categories as well. The story about the plane disaster was previously dramatized on-screen for the 1993 movie Alive starring Ethan Hawke, but Bayona's emotionally harrowing film strives for authenticity — even filming at the actual crash site. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the initial crash and had to resort to cannibalism to survive the brutal conditions.

Script Completed for Martin Scorsese's 80-Minute ‘A Life of Jesus' Movie

Martin Scorsese confirmed that the script is complete for his 80-minute A Life of Jesus movie. Scorsese's current movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has a tush-testing running time of 206 minutes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Scorsese has completed the screenplay for [A Life of Jesus], collaborating with critic and filmmaker Kent Jones, and plans to shoot it later this year. It’ll be based on Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus. And it’ll be set mostly in the present day, though Scorsese doesn’t want to be locked into a certain period, because he wants the film to feel timeless. He envisions the movie to run around 80 minutes, focusing on Jesus’ core teachings in a way that explores the principles but doesn’t proselytize.”

Scorsese — who previously directed the controversial The Last Temptation of Christ — said, “I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion.”

‘Avatar' Sequels Resume Filming in a Month, Sam Worthington Says They Are ‘Bigger Than You Can Image'

Sam Worthington — who plays Jake Sully in Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water — reportedly said that production on the Avatar sequels will resume in February. James Cameron's yet-untitled Avatar 3 has a scheduled release date of December 19, 2025.

Variety reports, “We go back to work on it in a month and it’s big,” said Worthington about the Avatar sequels. “It’s bigger than you can imagine.”

Variety continues, “Considering Cameron said filming the remainder of Avatar 4 won’t occur until Avatar 3 opens, it appears Worthington and the cast might be returning to Cameron’s studio next month for Avatar 3 postproduction needs such as ADR dialogue replacement. Worthington wouldn’t disclose the specifics of his return.”

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu' Coming to the Big Screen in a Galaxy Near You

It looks like Mando and Grogu are heading to a big screen in a galaxy not so far away. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will direct the new film The Mandalorian & Grogu. Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, is expected to reprise his role in the movie.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau to The Hollywood Reporter. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to go into production by the end of the year, making it the first Star Wars movie to do so since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It appears that The Mandalorian & Grogu will beat the planned Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley out of the gate.

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” said Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

Tom Cruise Returns to Warner Bros. for Nonexclusive Movie Partnership

Tom Cruise has returned to Warner Bros. for a nonexclusive partnership to produce, develop, and star in original and franchise movies. Cruise's most recent Warner Bros. film is 2014's Edge of Tomorrow (pictured).

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the Motion Picture Group’s CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have put together a deal with Cruise that will commence this year. In addition to Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise previously made Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business, and The Outsiders for the studio. In theory, Cruise could push a sequel for any of those, but with the TV series Interview with the Vampire currently active on AMC with different actors than Cruise's 1994 movie, the only other movie on that list that has sequel potential right now is Edge of Tomorrow.

Cruise said, “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!”