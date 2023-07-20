Addressing The Breastfeeding Challenge and How Mothers Can Overcome According to Experts

Achie McEachern had no idea that nursing would be such an arduous battle when she brought her newborn home from the hospital. Her son, born early with a small mouth, had difficulty latching on, causing her a great deal of physical discomfort and emotional despair.

Breastfeeding is typically more complicated and fraught with surprises for new mothers.

Women's Health Advocate and mother of two Lisa McCarty knows firsthand the difficulties faced on the breastfeeding journey. Painful latching, struggles with nipple covers, and the challenge of increasing milk supply through pumping were just some of the hurdles she encountered.

The Challenge With Breastfeeding

These tales are not unique; recent figures shed insight on the challenges encountered, with 59% of moms admitting to difficulties and 12% failing to breastfeed despite their best efforts. According to the CDC, approximately 83% of birthers initiate breastfeeding in the hospital following birth, reflecting their initial commitment to the practice.

However, by week 1, the percentage of infants exclusively breastfed drops to 62%. This decline continues, with only 25% of infants exclusively breastfeeding by month 6. These figures starkly highlight the challenges that arise as the breastfeeding journey progresses.

Lina Bublys, a Certified Lactation Consultant, emphasizes the misconception that breastfeeding should come effortlessly. She notes, “Naturally, as women, we tend to want to multitask and take on so many roles at once. One of the biggest challenges with breastfeeding is that we expect to succeed because it is a natural process. Therefore, we get discouraged when we don't succeed right off the bat. But as I tell my mothers/clients, ‘If it were so easy, I'd be unemployed!'”

A postpartum doula with Four Trimester Family, Lauren Thompson sheds light on an additional issue that adds to the challenges mothers endure throughout the postpartum period. She explains, “Many of our own mothers and grandmothers did not breastfeed. With the introduction of formula, breastfeeding fell to an all-time low in the 1970s before it began to slowly rise again. The ancestral knowledge around breastfeeding has been lost for many in one generation of birthers. In addition, breastfeeding is inherently difficult. It's not an easy task to learn after birth and when you are sleep deprived.”

Stress, Thompson says, is a major factor in making breastfeeding difficult. Anxiety about the baby's health and the ability to breastfeed is common in the first few weeks following birth. A mother's mental health can suffer in the postpartum period if she does not receive adequate support for nursing.

High expectations, stress, inadequate intergenerational knowledge, and the inherent complications of nursing all add to the difficult road that many women confront.

The Importance of Nurturing Support and Education

Experts agree that a combination of early intervention and extensive support is essential for facilitating breastfeeding success. Bublys highlights the value of breastfeeding classes during pregnancy for expectant mothers. If moms are prepared for the childbirth process and its potential effects on nursing, they will have a much easier go of it.

With these skills at their disposal, new mothers may proactively troubleshoot in the early days, laying a firm groundwork before seeking additional lactation support.

Thompson suggests consulting with lactation consultants for guidance and instruction. Mothers can benefit much from the advice and knowledge available from these sources, which can greatly improve their breastfeeding experience. “In the first 2 weeks following birth,” Thompson says, “in-home lactation support is the best route of care rather than needing to leave your house for a group.”

The postpartum doula further underscores the significance of support from family and friends, emphasizing the positive impact of a strong support system surrounding the birther.

McCarty, who encountered various challenges during her breastfeeding journey, attests to the benefits of receiving support from lactation consultants and attending breastfeeding classes. She admits that these resources provided her with valuable assistance and a refresher on breastfeeding techniques, which proved invaluable in overcoming obstacles with her second child, ultimately enabling her to nurse for an extended period.

Thompson further asserts that more coverage of lactation consultant services by health insurance is needed to provide accessibility for all moms, as in-home lactation care is not covered by health insurance, causing a substantial disparity for many. The lack of favorable family leave policies and the stress of returning to work may hinder longer breastfeeding journeys. Thus it is important to institute leave regulations that support breastfeeding mothers.

Uncovering Community Resources for Success

Despite its many challenges, resourceful mothers find invaluable support through various channels. McEachern, who faced a latching hurdle, turned to the Internet for guidance and discovered a single story through La Leche League.

Her son learned to latch by week 3, and she continued breastfeeding him for an impressive 42 months. McEachern says she couldn't have made it very far without that article, which shows the important role community resources play.

Joining a support group can be a game-changer, as McCarty realized. She comments, “it would have been better if I had joined a support group which would have provided some element of community for me versus going it alone.” Bublys emphasizes that communities help mothers connect and share their challenges, triumphs, and even product feedback and recommendations.

La Leche League is recognized as an excellent resource, offering a support group atmosphere with local chapters available in many areas. Additionally, WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) provides lactation support and assists mothers in obtaining pumps if needed. Many lactation consultants also organize support groups, welcoming community participation.

Exploring insurance coverage for lactation consultations is advised, as mothers often overlook this. Bublys admonishes moms seeking support to utilize this wealth of resources available and reach out beyond traditional avenues. Hospitals are still a wise choice, though. According to her, most birth and children's hospitals have dedicated lactation departments ready to assist with breastfeeding challenges.

From her experience at a pediatric hospital, she appreciates the value of community calls, indicating a mother's proactive approach to seeking help.

All Hands on Deck

Amidst the growing chorus of experts and mothers calling for comprehensive support, it is increasingly evident that a robust framework encompassing early education, easily accessible lactation services, community programs, and supportive workplace policies is crucial in fostering successful breastfeeding experiences. By focusing on these important things, society can give mothers more power and give them the tools they need to have satisfying and long-lasting breastfeeding experiences.

