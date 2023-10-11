12 Breathtaking Films That Will Terrify You to The Core

Some films redefine the word horror. It's not always about the spooky movies you've heard of, either. Sometimes, it's a movie that dives deep into horror that has a greater impact. A recent online discussion looks to tackle these types of films. So sit back, try to relax, and dive into these 12 films that are absolutely bone-chilling.

1. Antichrist (2009)

Two words: barn scene. It'll stick with you for months. The eerie setting coupled with the wife faking everything from the start makes this movie one that'll haunt your nightmares.

2. The Babadook (2014)

One of the scariest parts of horror films is when they hit close to home.

One movie buff agreed, “A single parent dealing with a troubled child and a horrifying monster in the basement, with no options. The subtext of real-life people trapped in tragic situations made my nerves raw.”

3. Midsommar (2019)

Have you ever sat down to watch a scary movie and then left the couch feeling utterly terrified… because you're confused?

One fan posted, “Midsommar – bro, by the end of this movie, I was in a state of terrified confusion. It was so freaky but also very melancholy. To this day, my brain is consistently fascinated and wants to understand- but I cannot sit through all that again.”

4. Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Number one rule about watching horror flicks? Never watch them when you're home alone, especially a film like Thirteen Ghosts.

One filmgoer posted, “Thirteen Ghosts– made the mistake of watching while I was home alone at night as a teen- scared me.” Another said, “Loved the Thirteen Ghost remake- critically, it is not a great movie, but it is a fun, scary movie with a cool aesthetic and nice jump scares. In special features, they give you the backstories of all the ghosts. And the lawyer, hehe.”

5. The Vanishing (1988)

Arguably, one of the best feelings is going into a scary movie completely ignorant of what it's about. This way, you get genuinely frightened, and makes it more of an experience.

Don't just take our word for it, one movie buff posted, “Go into it blind. Please do not read anything about it. I did that, and it freaked me out and stuck with me for a long time.” Another said, “That film is so disturbing and strange. I loved it.”

6. Fire in The Sky (1993)

If you are into creepy films, and we are assuming you are, you know there is always that one scene. You know, the scene that stays with you and makes you contemplate your existence?

One person posted, “YES! That one scene, and you KNOW which scene I mean, stayed with me for MONTHS when I was a kid, and it still makes me wince thirty years later!” Another remembers, “There was a scene that made it hard to sleep as a child.”

7. The Descent (2005)

Have you ever been spelunking? If you're into it, you know what an incredible experience it can be. However, if you know much about it, you know it is also insanely scary.

One fan of the film said, “Spelunking is terrifying!” Mastrkief posted, “Huge horror movie fan. But I couldn't finish it. It made me too anxious, nervous, uncomfortable, and terrified. I must give it another go, but I haven't found the courage.”

8. Sinister (2012)

Another critical element of a solid horror film is its score. You want it to feature intense music without crossing the line into cheesy territory.

One fan said, “I'll always suggest Sinister, the music is made very well in the creepiest way possible, and the sheer shock factor will hang with you for a while.”

9. The Thing (1982)

Horror movie buffs love being scared; it comes with the territory. That said, some movies do a better job of it than others.

One critic shared, “The sense of paranoia and isolation in that movie… Even the music. JEEZ, what a banger!” One user posted, “One of my all-time favorite horror flicks. The first time I saw the transformation scenes, I went ‘HOLY!!!'”

10. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary took the horror community by storm, as it had several significant scenes that really stick with you, even after you walk away.

One filmgoer said, “I always tell people there are at least two scenes burned into my memory from that one that I can picture at any time. So haunting and impacting.”

11. Event Horizon (1997)

There is something to be said for cross-over genres when it comes to complicated films. One that always seems to hit the nail on the head is the fusion of horror with sci-fi.

One fan recalls, “God, I love this movie. Sci-fi with excellent horror. A movie hasn't had such a great combo of the two since.” Ok-Detail-9853 said, “I won't watch it again. Uh uh!”

12. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

So, you're a scary movie aficionado, yet haven't quite found the one film that will scare you so bad you need a break? Don't worry, this one could be the one.

One critic noted, “Taking a different approach, but Requiem for a Dream! I never want to watch it again.” Schlomgle admitted, “No movie has ever traumatized me like Requiem for a Dream did after the first time I watched it.”

