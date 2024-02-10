Bret Hart’s Best Wrestling Matches

There has never been a wrestler more deserving of the moniker “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be” than Bret Hart. One of the most famous wrestlers to ever lace up his boots, Hart became the breakout face of the WWE throughout the 1990s, fulfilling the prominent place left behind by former stars like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage in the 1980s.

Through his era-defining matches with Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hart breathed some much-needed life into WWE’s product, helping Vince McMahon’s waning company gain new traction in their ratings war with WCW. An unrivaled professional in terms of his wrestling ability, character work, and eye-catching pink attire, Hart became one of the critical stars of WWE’s New Generation and the Attitude Era, influencing dozens of later performers like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

From the Hitman’s breakout matches against Mr. Perfect and The British Bulldog to his later feuds against “Stone Cold” Austin and Shawn Michaels, here are some of the greatest matches to feature Bret Hart, ranked from best to worst.

1. Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

There are moments in wrestling history that forever define an era. In 1996, said moment came with Hulk Hogan turning his back on WCW and joining the budding n.W.o. In 2010, it came with Shawn Michaels bidding farewell to the WWE universe following his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. In 1997, Bret Hart battled Stone Cold in a No Disqualification Submission match at WrestleMania 13.

Often cited as one the best pro wrestling matches of all time, for many, Hart versus Austin is the definitive bout of the Attitude Era — the moment Vince McMahon’s waning New Generation ended, and WWE entered its grittiest period. Loaded with intense brawling, taut submission holds, and brutal chair shots, it helped kick off a new golden age in WWE’s programming, giving rise to an era that continues to live on in fans’ hearts and minds decades later.

2. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania X)

At the 1994 Royal Rumble, Owen Hart turned on his brother Bret following the duo's defeat to The Quebecers. Having grown tired of living under his older brother's shadow, an irate Owen challenged Bret for a match at WrestleMania X, the two estranged siblings opening the pay-per-view with their now classic technical wrestling bout.

With emotions running high and Owen setting out to prove himself as good – if not better – than his more prominently-billed brother, Owen and Bret utilized their in-depth knowledge of mat-based wrestling for their first encounter here. Alternating between submission holds, roll-ups, and hard-hitting offensive maneuvers, the Harts delivered an otherwise legendary match against one another.

3. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (SummerSlam 1994)

Losing his WrestleMania X match against Owen, Bret won the WWF Championship from Yokozuna in the main event of the pay-per-view. Months later, Bret and Owen faced off again, this time inside the unforgiving steel cage at SummerSlam 1994.

A rematch as superb as its predecessor, Owen and Bret’s SummerSlam cage match for the WWF title proved much more violent than their earlier WrestleMania classic. However, the brothers still relied on their extensive amateur wrestling background and the years spent in the Hart family dungeon to crank out a sound technical wrestling bout. Creating a palpable sense of drama, audiences held their breath in anticipation every time either man came close to climbing over the top of the cell, waiting to see who would emerge as the champ in this emotional sibling rivalry.

4. Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (SummerSlam 1992)

If Hart versus Austin remains the most critical WrestleMania match ever produced, one can say the same for Hart versus The British Bulldog regarding SummerSlam. Without a doubt, one of the best matches ever featured at WWE’s summertime pay-per-view, Hart and The Bulldog’s encounter remains perhaps the most influential bout in Hart’s entire career.

With Hart’s Intercontinental title on the line, the family dynamic of the match added a whole new layer of theatricality to Hart and Smith's showdown. As Davey Boy Smith had married into the Hart family by marrying Bret’s sister, Diana, the entire build-up to their feud revolved around the Harts’ dissolution, with every family member choosing to side with either Smith or Bret leading into the show. While competing in the main event, Hart masterfully played the heel to Smith’s face, brutalizing The Bulldog. Only a timely roll-up on Smith’s part prevented the Hitman from retaining his title, with The Bulldog earning his first Intercontinental Championship and (most importantly) the respect of his brother-in-law.

5. Bret Hart vs. Chris Benoit (WCW Monday Nitro)

Perhaps the only stellar match Bret Hart had in WCW, the October 4 edition of Monday Nitro, pitted Hart against his stylistic successor, Chris Benoit, in an emotional “Owen Hart Tribute Match” after Owen’s death at Over the Edge 1999. In an ode to his departed brother, Hart and Benoit handed in one of the most significant technical bouts in wrestling history – a match that forever stands the test of time as one of the best matches ever featured on WCW programming.

An iconic clash fans could only have dreamed of seeing in the years prior, Hart’s encounter against the Rabid Wolverine proved a match made in heaven, each wrestler’s move-sets near-identical to each other's. Utilizing some creative holds, expertly performed suplexes, and more high-risk maneuvers from the top rope, Hart and Benoit’s match met viewers’ expectations and exceeded them.

6. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XII)

In 1996, up-and-coming superstar Shawn Michaels seemed poised to take Bret Hart’s spot at the top of WWE television. Winning the 1996 Royal Rumble, the Heartbreak Kid challenged the Excellence of Execution in a historic Iron Man match to close out WrestleMania XII.

HBK and Hart proved why they were the breakout stars of WWE’s New Generation, wrestling each other for over an hour. Creating a dire sense of realism with every submission hold, suplex, or diving attack from the top rope, the back-and-forth counters, epic length, and lack of pinfalls established an air of unpredictability surrounding their bout here. And, of course, with Michaels winning his first WWE Championship in sudden-death overtime, the match continues to serve as a landmark moment in HBK’s legendary career.

7. Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (King of the Ring 1993)

Bret Hart has consistently singled out Mr. Perfect as the easiest wrestler to work with, once commenting in his Hall of Fame induction speech, “Anytime I wrestled Curt was a night off.” And when looking at the superior quality of Hart’s matches against Mr. Perfect, it’s hard to dispute Hart’s claims.

Meeting time and time again in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Perfect and Hart engaged in a fierce match-up at the inaugural King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1993. Targeting Hart’s injured leg and attempting to win via count-out, Perfect exploited Hart’s weakened physical condition, relying on careful strategy to best the Hitman. Feigning injury to lull Hart into a fall sense of security, Perfect’s meticulous tactics came to naught when measuring up to Hart’s resilience, putting Hart one step closer to winning the King of the Ring title.

8. Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Survivor Series 1996)

Following an eight-month break from television, Bret Hart returned at the end of 1996, combating fledgling WWE talent “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. In his first match back on WWE programming, Hart went toe-to-toe with the ‘96 King of the Ring winner at Survivor Series – the first of several acclaimed matches between the two Attitude Era rivals.

Unlike their later WrestleMania 13 bout, Austin and Hart’s initial match at Survivor Series utilized a far more conventional approach, playing to Hart’s intimate background in technical wrestling. With a pre-neck-injury Austin able to match Hart in terms of pure wrestling ability, the back-and-forth nature of the bout established Austin as a legitimate contender on WWE TV. An exciting match glossed over by Austin and Hart’s later Attitude Era battles, it’s a fantastic opening chapter in the Hitman and the Texas Rattlesnake’s lengthy feud.

9. Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (SummerSlam 1991)

Breaking off from his longtime tag team partner, Jim Neidhart, in early 1991, the Hitman embarked on a successful singles run that eventually led him to capture the WWF Championship. Before that historic feat, though, Hart had to demonstrate his ability to work as a solo wrestler, culminating in a match at SummerSlam 1991 for Mr. Perfect’s Intercontinental Championship.

As impressive a match as Hart and Perfect’s 1993 King of the Ring match, Perfect helped Hart look like a larger-than-life superstar at a pivotal moment in the Hitman’s career. Selling each of their competitors’ moves with believability and authenticity, the realism of the match illustrated Perfect and Hart’s profound understanding of wrestling psychology. Between their mat-based wrestling and unparalleled in-ring chemistry, the two-handed match fans can only describe as perfect.

10. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (Survivor Series 1992)

The later years of their rivalry may receive the most fan attention, but it’s important to note how far back Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ feud extended. Setting out on their paths after splitting from their respective tag team partners (Hart from Jim Neidhart, Michaels from Marty Jannetty), the two men’s burgeoning singles career inevitably led to them clashing throughout the 1990s, their first main event match coming at Survivor Series 1992.

Vying for Hart’s WWF Championship, Michaels attempted to establish himself as a wrestler on par with The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be. Locking up with Hart and relying on mat-based wrestling throughout, Michaels proved more than able to keep up with his older, more experienced rival. Though HBK failed to walk away the champion, the match illustrated the irreverent chemistry both men shared in the ring, foreshadowing the later, more prominent match-ups they'd have in the mid to late ‘90s.

11. The Hart Foundation vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust, and The Road Warriors (In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede)

In 1997, Bret Hart embarked on the most exciting point in his career. Reeling from his feud against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hart rebranded himself as a pro-Canadian nationalist, standing in sharp contrast to the vehemently American Austin. Because of this unique booking, Hart alternated between playing a heel in front of American audiences and portraying a face in front of Canadian crowds, an attribute spotted in the main event of In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede.

Despite being billed as heels in the weeks ahead of this match, the Hart Foundation played to the reactions of their hometown crowd, combating the pro-American alliance of Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust, and The Road Warriors. An action-packed main event that saw every performer at the height of their wrestling abilities, the resulting about ushered in pure Attitude Era chaos at its finest.

12. Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (In Your House 5: Seasons Beatings)

Bret Hart’s match against The British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992 tends to receive the most acclaim, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the duo’s later 1995 rematch at In Your House 5: Seasons Beatings. With a heel, Davey Boy Smith, battling for his WWF title, the brother-in-laws met in a far more violent match than their earlier technical wrestling classic.

Struggling to overcome Smith’s physical strength, Hart relied on his resilience, speed, and technical prowess to outmaneuver his burlier brother-in-law. With Smith favoring a more hard-hitting style that left Hard a bloodied mess at ringside, the Hitman retained his title only after a decisive roll-up on The Bulldog – an ironic ending that turned the finish to their SummerSlam bout on its head.

13. Bret Hart vs. The 1-2-3 Kid (Raw)

In the summer of 1994, the reigning WWF Champion Bret Hart became embroiled in a heated feud against his brother, Owen – a rivalry that soon came to a head at SummerSlam. However, before that iconic showdown later in the season, Hart squared off against various young contenders for his WWF title, including the 21-year-old future D.X. member, The 1-2-3 Kid.

In a match that Sean Waltman now considers the best in his career, The 1-2-3 Kid did the unthinkable, outwrestling the Hitman in an uncharacteristically back-and-forth match. Recognizing The Kid’s impressive technical wrestling abilities, Hart attempted to break out a few decisive offensive moves, only for The Kid to once again gain the upper hand. Through sheer luck and a momentary mistake on The Kid’s part, Hart turned the tables, locking in his patented Sharpshooter submission hold for the win.

14. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (Survivor Series 1997)

A great match forever overshadowed by its controversial finish, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s final match will always be synonymous with the Montreal Screwjob. As unfortunate as that is, fans shouldn’t look past the superb quality of Hart and Michaels’ work in Survivor Series 1997’s main event.

With the D.X.-era Michaels antagonizing the Montreal crowd, the patriotic Hart tried to put the anti-Canadian Michaels in his place, landing several thunderous blows against his longtime rival, pummeling the Heartbreak Kid from the entrance ramp down to the ringside area. While it’s hard to differentiate the actual match from its notorious conclusion, it’s impossible to take anything away from Hart and Michaels’ in-ring chemistry, evidenced by their excellent match-up here.

15. Bret Hart vs. The Undertaker (SummerSlam 1997)

While The Undertaker’s obvious in-ring talents are commonplace today, in the mid-1990s, the Deadman had been more often associated with his gimmick, relying on his character work and formidable presence to gain popularity among fans. In the late ‘90s, however, The Undertaker reinvented himself as a more skillful in-ring technician, showing audiences there was more to the Phenom than just a captivating gimmick alone.

In particular, The Undertaker credits his matches against Bret Hart as allowing him to focus more on his in-ring work, helping him garner further fan support at a critical juncture in his career. Facing each other repeatedly throughout the ‘90s, Undertaker and Hart’s standout match came at the main event of SummerSlam 1997. With Shawn Michaels acting as an addled special guest referee, the Dead Man and the Hitman worked a stellar wrestling bout fueled by speed, intensity, and unpredictable spots.