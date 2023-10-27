80s Rock Legend Bret Michaels Adopts Stray Dog Also Named Bret Michaels

If you thought rock gods like Poison's Bret Michaels were all heat and no heart, think again. A cute and helpful husky has found a new home thanks to a viral media post from the Nebraska Humane Society.

Good Deeds

While jokes about “instant karma” make their rounds on the internet, the belief that what you put into the world will come back to you is strong among those who hold to karma.

For a sweetheart husky, his good deeds have certainly helped him out. When a tiny kitten desperately needing a transfusion due to flea anemia needed help, the helpful husky was there to save the day.

ABC News reports that one of the veterinarians with the Nebraska Humane Society, Dr. Katie James, remembered that canines can safely donate blood to cats; she knew just what to do. Thankfully, that's not where the story ends for our heroic husky, who just happened to be named Bret Michaels.

Poison's Influence

The kitten, named Thorn after Poison's “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” is doing better after two transfusions from his husky friend. Dr. James is fostering Thorn and his two feline friends, Bop and Star. Thorn's two kitten friends are also named after Poison songs and aren't the only ones who lucked out.

After the heartwarming events to save Thorn, the humane society decided to share the incredible story on their social media page, where it caught the attention of rocker Bret Michael, lead singer of the band Poison.

One unique aspect of this story is that the rock frontman saw this fascinating, remarkable story, and the husky, Bret Michaels. And like all fateful stories, Bret, the singer, knew what to do.

“I was immediately moved by the incredible story of Bret Michaels (the husky) saving the life of Thorn the kitten with the blood transfusion at the Nebraska Humane Society and could not have been more honored to adopt him,” the human Michaels told ABC news. “I couldn't work fast enough to adopt this husky and extend the awesome quality of little Bret Jr's life.”

“I've had pets ever since I was a child. Being diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of six, it is family & friends, along with pets, music, sports, and incredible fans, that have kept my spirits rocking.”

Pet Adoption

Like Bret Michaels, the husky, thousands of pets are waiting to be adopted in shelters nationwide. If you're looking for a new pet, please consider adopting from a shelter, and as Bob Barker of the Price is Right used to say, please spay and neuter your pets to keep the stray population to a minimum.

Source: ABC.