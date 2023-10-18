Brewed Battles: The Fiercest Coffee Scenes in the U.S.

Coffee culture has become a way of life. The United States dates its coffee scene back to the Boston Tea Party's rejection of tea in 1773, and it has only grown since then. Almost two hundred years later, Starbucks presented a new type of coffee culture with a more European-style cup over your standard cup of drip coffee. While the Seattle-based chain is the market leader of coffee sales in the U.S. today, there are plenty of other coffee chains and neighborhood cafes that add to our coffee vibe, and some cities do it better than others.

Recently, WalletHub decided to find out which cities were leading the coffee culture bandwagon in the U.S., and here are the top 24. You may notice that one particular state has a claim to seven of these — so if we were to name the top coffee state, it would have to be California.

1. San Francisco, CA

San Francisco boasts a vibrant coffee scene focusing on artisanal and specialty coffee shops, making it a hub for coffee enthusiasts. My favorite is Blue Stone Lane, based on Australian coffee culture. Other coffee outlets include Blue Bottle Coffee, Ritual Coffee Roasters, and Sightglass Coffee.

2. Portland, OR

Portland takes its coffee seriously, with a thriving scene of independent coffee shops and a solid commitment to sustainability. Popular options include Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Coava Coffee Roasters, and Heart Coffee Roasters.

3. Seattle, WA

Seattle — the birthplace of modern coffee culture in America — offers a deeply ingrained local scene alongside the world-famous Starbucks. Explore Caffe Vita, Slate Coffee Roasters, and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

4. Orlando, FL

Orlando is known for its world-class theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, but did you know about its growing coffee culture? Orlando features an array of specialty coffee shops with favorites such as Lineage Coffee Roasting, Foxtail Coffee Co., and Vespr Craft Coffee & Allures.

5. Honolulu, HI

Honolulu embraces the essence of Hawaiian coffee culture, with a focus on Kona coffee's unique flavors. This is one of the only places in the U.S. where coffee is grown locally. Kona is a highly regarded specialty coffee variety grown exclusively on the slopes of Mauna Loa in the Kona district of Hawaii's Big Island, known for its smooth and rich flavor profile with hints of nuttiness and bright acidity. Savor the experience at Honolulu Coffee, Kona Coffee Purveyors, and Morning Brew.

6. Tampa, FL

The warm southern city offers a blend of vibrant cultural attractions, beautiful waterfront views, and a burgeoning food scene — add to that a rising coffee scene that blends traditional cafes with trendy, hipster coffee shops. Notable spots include Buddy Brew Coffee, King State Coffee, and Foundation Coffee Co.

7. Austin, TX

Austin is unique in the Texas landscape for its thriving cultural hub, renowned for its live music scene and innovative tech community. The city's diverse coffee culture reflects its laid-back and creative atmosphere, featuring cafes and food truck vendors. Explore Houndstooth Coffee, Cuvée Coffee, and Radio Coffee & Beer.

8. Oakland, CA

Oakland boasts a diverse and vibrant arts scene, a rich cultural tapestry, and a commitment to social activism, making it an eclectic and socially conscious city. Their coffee culture reflects the city's values, offering various coffee styles and influences. Check out Highwire Coffee Roasters, Timeless Coffee, and Red Bay Coffee.

9. New Orleans, LA

Of course, this one-of-a-kind city, with its history, vibrant music, unique cuisine, and distinctive blend of French, African, and Creole cultures, has its own coffee culture. The Big Easy is famous for its chicory coffee and iconic “café au lait” served with beignets, embodying its unique coffee culture. Sip at Café du Monde, French Truck Coffee, and Spitfire Coffee.

10. Pittsburgh, PA

While Pittsburgh might be known for being a working-class city, its coffee culture is on the rise, providing various coffee experiences. Notable outlets include Commonplace Coffee, De Fer Coffee & Tea, and 21st Street Coffee and Tea.

11. San Diego, CA

The city's year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, and outdoor activities make it a paradise for those seeking a coastal lifestyle. With a beachy and relaxed vibe, San Diego's coffee scene offers a mix of traditional and modern coffee shops. Some favorites include Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, James Coffee Co., and Dark Horse Coffee Roasters.

12. Miami, FL

Miami's vibrant nightlife, multicultural cuisine, and Art Deco architecture contribute to its distinct character, but its strong Cuban heritage influences Miami's coffee culture. You'll find delicious Cuban coffees such as cortaditos and coladas. Enjoy the flavors at Panther Coffee, Eternity Coffee Roasters, and All Day.

13. Las Vegas, NV

While people associate Las Vegas with casinos and bright lights, it boasts a thriving coffee scene with upscale cafes and 24/7 options for coffee lovers. Explore Vesta Coffee Roasters, Mothership Coffee Roasters, and Sambalatte Torrefazione.

14. Atlanta, GA

Coffee culture was slow here, with the first Starbucks not opening until 1994. Atlanta's coffee culture focuses on community and locally roasted beans. Sip on a cup at Octane Coffee, Dancing Goats Coffee Bar, and Condesa Coffee.

15. Long Beach, CA

Long Beach offers a laid-back coffee culture with various cafes along its picturesque coastline. Residents believe it will become well-known for housing some of the best roasters in Southern California. Enjoy a brew at Rose Park Roasters, Lord Windsor Coffee, or Portfolio Coffeehouse.

16. Denver, CO

Denver's coffee culture aligns with its outdoor lifestyle. It features specialty coffee shops and cozy spaces as community meeting places or rendezvous spots with friends. Discover Little Owl Coffee, Huckleberry Roasters, and Corvus Coffee Roasters.

17. Boston, MA

Boston's rich coffee culture is more reminiscent of European cafes than North America. It combines tradition with modern artisanal cafes, reflecting its cosmopolitan nature. Sip on quality coffee at George Howell Coffee, Gracenote Coffee, and Thinking Cup.

18. Los Angeles, CA

The L.A. Times boasts that Los Angeles is the best coffee city in the world — but they're probably biased. However, they're definitely in the top 25 in the United States. L.A.'s diverse coffee culture is trend-setting, with a strong presence of specialty coffee shops. Explore the scene at Intelligentsia Coffee, Verve Coffee Roasters, and G&B Coffee.

19. Sacramento, CA

California's capital has a vibrant coffee scene with unique cafes offering locally roasted beans and a focus on quality. Enjoy a cup at Temple Coffee Roasters, Insight Coffee Roasters, and Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters.

20. Dallas, TX

Dallas boasts a thriving coffee culture with traditional Texan coffee and modern artisanal options. Of course, in true Texas BBQ style, you can get smoked or pecan coffee. Visit Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, Ascension Coffee, and Cultivar Coffee.

21. Irvine, CA

Irvine offers a suburban take on the coffee scene, with various cafes catering to its diverse population. Try Coffee Tomo, Urban Location Coffee, and BurntZilla for a delightful coffee experience.

22. Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City's coffee culture is influenced by its proximity to New York City, offering a mix of traditional and trendy options. Discover Modcup Coffee, The Warehouse Cafe, and Gorilla Coffee.

23. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis embraces its coffee culture with a focus on sustainability and quality. Enjoy a cup at Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, Peace Coffee, and Wesley Andrews.

24. Washington, DC

The nation's capital boasts a diverse coffee scene, with historic to modern cafes reflecting its cosmopolitan nature. Savor a cappuccino or latte at Compass Coffee, Swing's Coffee Roasters, and La Colombe Coffee Roasters.

