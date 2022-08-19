5 Savvy Shopping Apps to Lower Your Bridal Shower Bill

With wedding planning underway, you’ll probably have a wedding or bridal shower sometime during your engagement. The cost of food, beverages, decor, party games, indulgent desserts, and more for a bridal shower can add up fast.

You can save money on these purchases via free apps that provide discounts, gift cards, and cashback by buying partner brand products and everyday shopping items.

Shopping Apps to Save on Your Bridal Shower Bill

Before you rack up your bridal shower bill, download these free apps to help save you some coin.

1. Fetch Rewards

Download Fetch Rewards on your iOS or Android phone to earn points on every purchase for gift cards. After that, simply upload or scan receipts for grocery, retail, pharmacy, pet stores, participating restaurants, and gas and instantly earn rewards from all eligible purchases.

Users can earn rewards even faster by purchasing products from any of the hundreds of brands that Fetch partners with. Bridal shower planners can easily earn extra points with dozens of popular brands of wine, spirits, and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. You can also set up a delicious charcuterie board using a variety of cheeses and other snack foods.

Another way to earn points on Fetch is to regularly browse the special offers found on the Discover tab. Special offers are added daily, so check back often. Once you purchase a special offer product, take a picture of the receipt and redeem the offer.

Referring friends and family also help rack up points quickly each time they use your referral code to join Fetch.

Now that you know these tips to earn points on Fetch Rewards fast, save your points and redeem them for free gift cards to pay for your wedding expenses. There are tons of gift card options that can help brides save on their big day. Cross those centerpieces off your list with a gift card from Joann Fabrics, grab your favorite lip color with a Sephora gift card or redeem points for a Visa card to pay for other costs.

2. Ibotta

Ibotta is a cashback app that gives users a percentage of their purchase amount back when they buy from partnering brands and retailers. Shoppers can get exclusive offers and have to activate them before purchasing items. Then snap a picture of the receipt and get your cashback.

Save time and money by letting Ibotta do the work for you. With up to 30% cash back at thousands of top retailers available, shop for your bridal shower outfit, shoes, decor, and more and earn money back with each purchase. Ibotta also compares and tracks prices on thousands of items.

Referring a friend helps users earn a $5 bonus each time they sign up to use the Ibotta app to earn cash back even faster.

3. Honey

Honey is another free shopping app that analyzes your shopping cart once you select the items you want to purchase. Then Honey searches the web for the best coupon codes for the retailer you are shopping with and automatically applies the discount. There is no work involved. Just shop like usual and watch the deals reduce your purchase price.

For avid Amazon shoppers, connect your Amazon account to Honey, and the app will help you find better prices on the items you want to purchase. Honey also searches for coupons that can be used for products on Amazon to help save even more money.

Another great option on Honey is the Droplist. When preparing for the bridal shower, add items to the Droplist, and if it detects a price drop, the app will notify you.

4. Amazon

We all know that the Amazon app is probably among the top shopping apps of all time, but it’s especially great for weddings and showers. Amazon has a wedding registry for couples who can direct family and friends for wedding shower gifts. Setting up a wedding registry on the app is simple, and there are several benefits to starting a bridal registry on Amazon. It is a trusted website with many products and popular brands. Some incentives to create a bridal registry on Amazon include:

Free shipping on order over $35

The convenience of being able to shop from home

A Universal system allows brides-to-be to add items from other websites to their registry. Items can be marked as ‘purchased elsewhere’ so purchases are not duplicated.

Group gifting feature where friends and family can contribute to more expensive items

Friends and family and contribute to a gift card fund for an electronic Amazon card

Easy 180-day returns

Finally, the best perk is that the newlyweds will receive a one-time discount of 20% (10% for non-Prime members) off anything left on the wedding registry that is shipped and sold by Amazon up to $100.

5. Canva

Okay, the Canva app won’t give you instant cash back or discounts, but it will help you save money for your bridal shower and wedding. Design your party invitations and signs with ready-made templates and add your design elements by customizing the images, colors, and fonts. Bridal shower invites can easily be shared via email so family and friends can receive professionally designed invites for free.

You can also create your table setting place cards, food table labels, menus, schedule of events, party games, and more.

Final Thoughts

Brides-to-be, don’t spend another dime on your wedding without these money-saving apps. By using these mobile apps with discounts, cash rewards, gift cards, and free design tools at your fingertips, brides-to-be can save on bridal shower purchases and then apply those savings to reduce their wedding expenses.

Here’s another tip – always double dip! Use multiple apps and rewards programs. Upload your receipts for eligible purchases on more than one shopping app to get rewards. Shop at retailers, grocery stores, gas, and pharmacies with loyalty programs and earn rewards from shopping apps like Fetch.

Combining the savings from these apps and loyalty programs will help couples cut their expenses for their wedding and associated pre-marital parties and celebrations!

This post originally appeared on the Budget Savvy Bride and was syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.