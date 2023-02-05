Bride-to-Be Asks Fiancé To Choose New Best Man; He Threatens To Call Off Wedding

The wedding day is one of the biggest days in a couple's life. It's why they do everything within their power to get it right. But sometimes, no matter how they try, things go wrong. In this case, a bride-to-be wants her fiancé to change his best man.

OP and her fiancé had initially planned to get married a few years ago, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic (and every other thing since then), they had to postpone the date until everyone felt safe enough to be in a big gathering. They finally scheduled the wedding for this August. As the wedding day approaches, it's normal for couples to feel apprehensive of the coming change.

But it's more than the usual pre-wedding chills for OP. She says more burdensome thoughts keep coming to her about the wedding, and they concern her husband's best man.

The Best Man

“My biggest issue is that Kevin's best man is no longer his best man and is now his best woman,” OP says.

Kevin and his best man, Amy, have been friends for over a decade, and until two years before the initial wedding date, Amy identified as a man.

Kevin and Amy have been close friends since Kevin's mom kicked him out at 17. They met a week after the incident and since then have formed a very close, brotherlike bond. OP says Kevin has told her many times that Amy is the closest thing he has to family.

Initially, Amy had planned not to come out to the couple until after the wedding, but learning that the wedding was going to be delayed, she decided to, but she only told Kevin.

Kevin then made a solo decision: he told Amy he was okay with it. He also told her that if she had gotten to the stage where she would prefer to wear a dress for the wedding, he would find a dress for her, one that matched the colors the groomsmen would wear. Amy has been medically transitioning for about a year. Apparently, Amy wants a dress since OP says her fiancé told her they need to find her a dress.

Her Traditional Family

Now, OP says she doesn't have a problem with Amy. The problem is that her family is very traditional.

Kevin has often told her that he doesn't care much about a wedding and that he is only doing it for her and her family, knowing how important it is to them.

OP knows how huge of a scandal this will turn out to be with her family. She's sure Amy would attract a lot of “unwanted or outright rude attention.”

The Threat

OP suggested that Amy comes to the wedding as a guest and that her husband chooses someone else to be his best man.

This led to a big fight between them, with her fiancé threatening to cancel the wedding if Amy couldn't be a part of it. According to OP, fiancé insists that someone from his family must be there, and Amy is like the only family he has.

OP doesn't think he's looking at things from her own perspective and wonders if she is the bad person here.

Reddit Is Screaming “Transphobia”

A Redditor says,

“YTA. This is incredibly transphobic! Amy is his best friend, and when your fiancé chooses her as his best man, you have to respect that, and so does your family. Your family is the problem, not Amy. And you should hold your fiancé‘s back and support his decision if you want your relationship to last.”

u/Possible-Plane-756 says,

“This — a thousand times over. Your family's views are the problem. And that you're more worried about them than your future husband's decision. This is a MARRIAGE, not a one-day wedding.”

Another user suggests that she may not be transphobic, but she's a coward: “Look, she is the AH, and her family sucks even more, but avoiding drama with her family doesn't automatically make her transphobic, it just makes her a coward.”

Others accuse OP of putting her family over her husband and tell her she needs to, “get her priorities right.”

The situation seems tricky, but in the end, the couple's wishes are the most important that day. What would you do in her situation?

Read the whole story here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.