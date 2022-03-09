Love is in the air. Or rather, is it a sense of duty? The trailer for the second season of Netflix’s swoony romantic drama Bridgerton certainly has the audience—and the characters—asking that very question.

The new season follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he seeks a bride. He is uninterested in marrying for love, and more for the good of his family, which does not appear to be a problem for the young ladies of London, who flock eagerly to him, keen to present themselves as a future viscountess.

Anthony settles on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), newly arrived in London. Word gets around, however, that any gentleman wishing to court the younger Miss Sharma must first gain the approval of the elder—the feisty, straightforward Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Edwina does not seem opposed to Anthony’s suit, describing her ideal match as “charming and handsome,” a bill the eldest Bridgerton fits very well indeed. Her older sister also seems to be appreciative of the viscount's many charms, even if their relationship doesn’t appear to get off to the friendliest start.

Of course, as Anthony continues to court Edwina, and Kate continues to insist that all she wants is for Edwina to be happy, the two appear drawn closer and closer together, sharing many a longing glance or a barely-there touch that surely has hearts racing already. As Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) points out, one sign of love is when the eyes seek the other person out above all others.

While Anthony and Kate pretend they won’t when we all know they inevitably will, all is not quiet in London society, as the trailer ends with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) ordering that the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown—aka Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)—be rooted out and stopped.

Fans of the book that inspired the second season, The Viscount Who Loved Me, will notice many familiar, favourite elements that have made the jump from page to screen, including the famous—not to mention dangerous and cheat-filled—pall mall game among the Bridgerton siblings and the Sharma sisters. And of course, Newton, Kate’s beloved corgi without whom the story simply would not be possible, is here as well.

Of course, it’s easy to speculate on what many of the quick-cut shots in the trailer might mean for those who’ve read the book, but with so much changing in adaptation, all we can do is wait for the new season to come to sweep us away. Check out the new trailer below:

The second season of Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on March 25.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Netflix.